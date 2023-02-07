ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AL.com

Two teens wounded in Saturday Opelika shooting

Opelika police are investigating a shooting that left two teenagers wounded Saturday. According to police, dispatchers received a call at about 6:10 p.m. regarding a possible shooting in the 300 Block of South Third Street. Officers arriving found a 16-year-old juvenile with a gunshot wound, who was transported to East...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

LaGrange aggravated assault suspect caught and charged

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - On the evening of Friday February 10, officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to 900 block 1/2 Hill Street. Authorities arrived at the scene around 4:50pm, in reference to a person who was smashing windows out of the residence. When law enforcement arrived, they located Mercedes Vazquez, who was wielding an axe in her right hand, utilizing it to strike the front door of the residence.
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

WTVM

Suspect unknown in armed robbery at a LaGrange Circle K

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Early on the morning of Saturday February 11, officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to an armed robbery on Roanoke Road. Law Enforcement arrived to the 1800 block of Roanoke Road (Circle K), around 1:20am. According to authorities, an armed robbery had occurred. Officers met...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus man charged, detained after impersonating a CIA officer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man was charged, after a federal criminal complaint was issued. Robert Earhart, Jr, was caught impersonating a federal agent. According to authorities, the 38 year old suspect, had his initial appearance before United States Magistrate Court Judge, Stephen Hyles. Earhart, Jr. is charged by criminal complaint with one count of false personation of an officer or employee of the United States. If convicted, Earhart, Jr. faces a maximum sentence of three years prison and a $250,000 fine.
COLUMBUS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Three arrested in suspected gang-related drug bust, Thomaston police say

THOMASTON, Ga. - Three suspects were arrested Monday evening after a search and seizure at an apartment complex on West County Road. Thomaston Police said the search warrant was served as part of an Upson County investigation into drugs and gang-related activity believed to be taking place at Thomaston Gardens Apartments.
THOMASTON, GA
WRBL News 3

Third co-defendant in deadly Upatoi home invasion sentenced

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— The third co-defendant in the 2020 deadly Upatoi Ridge subdivision home invasion was sentenced Wednesday morning. Anthony Foster was sentenced on Feb. 8 to 30 years, 18 to serve in prison for his role in the 2020 Upatoi home invasion that turned deadly. Superior Court Judge John Martin accepted a pre-arranged plea […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn man arrested in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins, multiple other charges

An Auburn man has been arrested and charged with breaking into multiple vehicles. Ja’Savein Armani Frazier, 20, of Auburn was arrested Feb. 3 on warrants charging him with seven counts of unlawfully breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, theft of property first degree, five counts of theft of property second degree, two counts of theft of property fourth degree, failure to appear, and minor in possession of alcohol.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Tuskegee man charged with vehicle break-ins in Auburn

A Tuskegee man was recently arrested on warrants in connection to breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and theft of property fourth degree. The crime allegedly happened in Auburn on South College Street on Jan. 26. According to a press release put out by the Auburn Police, on Feb....
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Police arrest Auburn man on felony drug charges, including trafficking fentanyl

On Feb. 2 after a narcotics investigation, Auburn police arrested Jacarl Montrel Gullatte, 42, of Auburn, on felony warrants charging him with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, drug trafficking-fentanyl and unlawful possession of a controlled substance-cocaine. During the investigation, police said they developed evidence that Gullatte was involved in...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Man convicted in Alabama in infant daughter’s death allegedly claimed to be CIA agent in Georgia

Columbus, Georgia authorities once again have arrested a man who has a history of impersonating federal law enforcement agents. Robert Allen Earhart Jr. was arrested at the federal courthouse in downtown Columbus around 2 p.m. Wednesday after he allegedly called the U.S. attorney’s office claiming to be a CIA agent and requesting a meeting. The FBI set up the meeting, and agents swarmed Earhart when he came to the courthouse, authorities said.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Phenix City police arrest two suspects in fatal stabbing

UPDATE 2/10/23 10:37 a.m.: The Phenix City Police Department made two arrests in connection to last night’s fatal stabbing. 64-year-old Michael Huff and 68-year-old Rhonda Crute, both of Phenix City, face charges relating to Dunn’s death. Police say Huff is the brother of the victim, while Crute is Huff’s girlfriend. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
atlantanewsfirst.com

WRBL News 3

UPDATE: 15-year-old arrested in connection to hidden handgun at Russell County Middle School

UPDATE 2/9/23 12:40 p.m.: On Feb. 8, investigators with Russell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15-year-old male on one count of certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol. RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Russell County Sheriff’s Office found a hidden handgun at Russell County Middle School, according to the Russell County School District (RCSD). […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL

