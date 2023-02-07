Read full article on original website
Two separate murder trials scheduled for last week resulted in eight guilty pleas. Why?
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Six co-defendants entered guilty pleas in the Upatoi case on Monday. Two sisters facing murder charges in an unrelated case entered guilty pleas Tuesday. After lengthy delays caused by everything from Covid to a corrupt DA who ended up in prison, to issues with the Government Center that limited use of […]
Two teens wounded in Saturday Opelika shooting
Opelika police are investigating a shooting that left two teenagers wounded Saturday. According to police, dispatchers received a call at about 6:10 p.m. regarding a possible shooting in the 300 Block of South Third Street. Officers arriving found a 16-year-old juvenile with a gunshot wound, who was transported to East...
LaGrange aggravated assault suspect caught and charged
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - On the evening of Friday February 10, officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to 900 block 1/2 Hill Street. Authorities arrived at the scene around 4:50pm, in reference to a person who was smashing windows out of the residence. When law enforcement arrived, they located Mercedes Vazquez, who was wielding an axe in her right hand, utilizing it to strike the front door of the residence.
Two injured following shootings in Opelika
Opelika police are investigating after two teens were shot Saturday in Opelika. Authorities say they received a call regarding a possible shooting in the 300 Block of S. 3rd Street around 6:10 p.m. on Saturday. That’s where officers found a 16-year-old juvenile with a gunshot wound. The juvenile was transported to East Alabama Medical Center […]
Suspect unknown in armed robbery at a LaGrange Circle K
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Early on the morning of Saturday February 11, officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to an armed robbery on Roanoke Road. Law Enforcement arrived to the 1800 block of Roanoke Road (Circle K), around 1:20am. According to authorities, an armed robbery had occurred. Officers met...
Columbus man charged, detained after impersonating a CIA officer
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man was charged, after a federal criminal complaint was issued. Robert Earhart, Jr, was caught impersonating a federal agent. According to authorities, the 38 year old suspect, had his initial appearance before United States Magistrate Court Judge, Stephen Hyles. Earhart, Jr. is charged by criminal complaint with one count of false personation of an officer or employee of the United States. If convicted, Earhart, Jr. faces a maximum sentence of three years prison and a $250,000 fine.
Three arrested in suspected gang-related drug bust, Thomaston police say
THOMASTON, Ga. - Three suspects were arrested Monday evening after a search and seizure at an apartment complex on West County Road. Thomaston Police said the search warrant was served as part of an Upson County investigation into drugs and gang-related activity believed to be taking place at Thomaston Gardens Apartments.
Third co-defendant in deadly Upatoi home invasion sentenced
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— The third co-defendant in the 2020 deadly Upatoi Ridge subdivision home invasion was sentenced Wednesday morning. Anthony Foster was sentenced on Feb. 8 to 30 years, 18 to serve in prison for his role in the 2020 Upatoi home invasion that turned deadly. Superior Court Judge John Martin accepted a pre-arranged plea […]
Brother, brother’s girlfriend charged with murder after woman found dead in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department has arrested two people for murder after a woman was found dead on Friday morning. On February 9, 11:00 p.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Blake Circle where officers discovered the body of 74-year-old Beverly Huff Smith, from Phenix City, inside of her residence.
Auburn man arrested in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins, multiple other charges
An Auburn man has been arrested and charged with breaking into multiple vehicles. Ja’Savein Armani Frazier, 20, of Auburn was arrested Feb. 3 on warrants charging him with seven counts of unlawfully breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, theft of property first degree, five counts of theft of property second degree, two counts of theft of property fourth degree, failure to appear, and minor in possession of alcohol.
Men wanted for questioning in deadly hotel shooting: LaGrange police
LAGRANGE, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous web story. LaGrange police need help finding several men who they said might have information about a deadly shooting that happened at a LaGrange hotel. Investigators believe the men may have information "regarding the murder of Allen...
Tuskegee man charged with vehicle break-ins in Auburn
A Tuskegee man was recently arrested on warrants in connection to breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and theft of property fourth degree. The crime allegedly happened in Auburn on South College Street on Jan. 26. According to a press release put out by the Auburn Police, on Feb....
Columbus sisters to serve decades in prison for deadly shooting; accept plea deal of voluntary manslaughter
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Two Columbus sisters, Ceonna Turpin and Eurica Turpin, plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault. The two face their new reality of what could be over a decade in prison. Trial was set to start Tuesday morning for two Columbus sisters charged in the March 2022 murder […]
Police arrest Auburn man on felony drug charges, including trafficking fentanyl
On Feb. 2 after a narcotics investigation, Auburn police arrested Jacarl Montrel Gullatte, 42, of Auburn, on felony warrants charging him with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, drug trafficking-fentanyl and unlawful possession of a controlled substance-cocaine. During the investigation, police said they developed evidence that Gullatte was involved in...
Man convicted in Alabama in infant daughter’s death allegedly claimed to be CIA agent in Georgia
Columbus, Georgia authorities once again have arrested a man who has a history of impersonating federal law enforcement agents. Robert Allen Earhart Jr. was arrested at the federal courthouse in downtown Columbus around 2 p.m. Wednesday after he allegedly called the U.S. attorney’s office claiming to be a CIA agent and requesting a meeting. The FBI set up the meeting, and agents swarmed Earhart when he came to the courthouse, authorities said.
UPDATE: Phenix City police arrest two suspects in fatal stabbing
UPDATE 2/10/23 10:37 a.m.: The Phenix City Police Department made two arrests in connection to last night’s fatal stabbing. 64-year-old Michael Huff and 68-year-old Rhonda Crute, both of Phenix City, face charges relating to Dunn’s death. Police say Huff is the brother of the victim, while Crute is Huff’s girlfriend. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone […]
Auburn Police arrest 56-year-old on theft, fraudulent use of credit card charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — On Thursday, Auburn Police Officers arrested 56-year-old Carl Theophilous Dumas from Auburn on warrants charging him with three counts of fraudulent use of a debit/credit card and theft of lost property. According to Auburn Police, Dumas’ arrest stems from a reported incident, which occurred on Feb. 4. Auburn Police Officers spoke […]
LaGrange woman arrested after breaking into home, attacking man with axe
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A LaGrange woman has been arrested after hacking down a man’s door and threatening to kill a man with an axe. Mercedes Vasquez reportedly used an axe to break down the door of a residence at 900 1/2 Hill St. Feb. 10. She then struck 66-year-old Anthony Young with the blunt end of the axe and threatened to kill him. She was only stopped by an officer who commanded Vasquez to drop the weapon. She was taken into custody without incident.
1 person injured in overnight shooting on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person was injured in an overnight shooting in Columbus. According to authorities, the incident happened in the 6400 block of Veterans Parkway. It’s unknown at this time if a suspect has been arrested. Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more...
UPDATE: 15-year-old arrested in connection to hidden handgun at Russell County Middle School
UPDATE 2/9/23 12:40 p.m.: On Feb. 8, investigators with Russell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15-year-old male on one count of certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol. RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Russell County Sheriff’s Office found a hidden handgun at Russell County Middle School, according to the Russell County School District (RCSD). […]
