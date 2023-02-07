ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

flkeysnews.com

Men-of-war are on South Florida beaches. What you need to know to avoid the sting

Men-of-war are familiar unwanted visitors on shores along Florida beaches in the spring. But recent strong breezes have swept these potentially painful pests our way. Several Florida municipalities have warned of an influx of Portuguese men-of-war on the beaches. Often mistaken for jellyfish because of their jelly-like appearance, the man-of-war...
FLORIDA STATE
Cold ‘we haven’t felt in some time’ is coming to South Florida. Here’s a timeline

That weekend cold front you may have heard about is still approaching South Florida. Just a bit slower than initially forecast. Monday morning will be the coldest time period rather than the initially forecast that indicated Sunday. Expect “temperatures we haven’t felt in quite some time” as low as 49 in Homestead and 52 in Miami around 6 a.m. Monday, according to CBS Miami meteorologist Ivan Cabrera.
