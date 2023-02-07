Read full article on original website
Men-of-war are on South Florida beaches. What you need to know to avoid the sting
Men-of-war are familiar unwanted visitors on shores along Florida beaches in the spring. But recent strong breezes have swept these potentially painful pests our way. Several Florida municipalities have warned of an influx of Portuguese men-of-war on the beaches. Often mistaken for jellyfish because of their jelly-like appearance, the man-of-war...
Florida COVID weekly update: Miami-Dade, Broward now have low risk of virus transmission
Cases and hospitalizations are going down, while deaths have slightly ticked up. As of Thursday, Feb. 9, an average of 2,692 cases per day were added in the past seven days, a 14% decrease from the average of two weeks ago, according to Miami Herald calculations of data published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Cold ‘we haven’t felt in some time’ is coming to South Florida. Here’s a timeline
That weekend cold front you may have heard about is still approaching South Florida. Just a bit slower than initially forecast. Monday morning will be the coldest time period rather than the initially forecast that indicated Sunday. Expect “temperatures we haven’t felt in quite some time” as low as 49 in Homestead and 52 in Miami around 6 a.m. Monday, according to CBS Miami meteorologist Ivan Cabrera.
