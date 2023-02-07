ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sony WH-CH700N headphones review

By Paul Dimery
 2 days ago

There are some exciting new rock, metal and prog releases on the radar, and while it'll be good to blast them out on some of the loudest speakers around, arguably the best way to listen to this fresh output will be through a pair of quality headphones, as you’ll be able to hear the music in privacy without being interrupted by partners, dogs, bailiffs, etc. (Well, that’s the theory anyway.)

If you’re on the lookout for a new set of headphones, you’re in good hands as Louder is packed to the rafters with headphones guides . On this page, though, we’re focusing on one specific product – namely, the Sony WH-CH700N.

With active noise cancelling technology (ANC) onboard, these over-ear headphones are equipped to give you the privacy you desire – at least on paper. And since they offer wireless connectivity, you should also be free to roam about the house, giving your best Angus Young impression as you air guitar to those solos. But how well do these Sony headphones perform those functions in reality? Are they comfortable? And how long does the battery last? Let’s find out.

Sony WH-CH700N review: Design

Being over-ear headphones, the Sony WH-CH700N aren’t the best choice for those who prefer discreet listening, but at least they’re reasonably stylish - they marry a sleek, adjustable plastic headband with large, padded ear cups. Those ear cups rotate, and this, combined with the headphones’ light weight (just 240g), make the Sony WH-CH700N a good option for people on the move – and it helps they offer great battery life, but more about that in the next section).

Available in black, blue or grey, the Sony WH-CH700N headphones were reasonably comfortable in the short time we used them. However, we did notice the pads weren’t deep enough to prevent our ears pressing against the driver grille, which could potentially cause a problem during longer listening sessions.

As for the controls, the Sony WH-CH700N have a jog switch on the right ear cup for playing/pausing music, skipping tracks back and forth and taking calls, while a button on the left cup enables you to activate or deactivate the noise cancelling. It’s all very simple, meaning you can get on with listening to your tunes without having to memorise elaborate touch sequences.

The left ear cup is also where you’ll find the micro-USB port for charging the headphones - an indicator light will keep you updated on the progress - and an input jack for connecting a music player the old-fashioned way.

Sony WH-CH700N review: Features

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aT3TK_0kf6gfME00

(Image credit: Sony)

We said we’d elaborate on the battery life and it’s worth the wait, as these headphones offer up to 35 hours of listening from a single charge, which is very competitive in today’s market. What’s more, if you run out of juice you can get an hour’s worth of playtime with 10 minutes of charging.

As previously mentioned, the Sony WH-CH700N are wireless headphones – which is good news as it means you’ll be able to thrash around to your favourite albums without being throttled by cables. It’s just a shame that they run on the positively ancient Bluetooth 4.1 technology.

Finally, through the Sony Headphones Connect app, you can set up your chosen voice assistant (Alexa, Google or Siri) and tweak the EQ to suit your own personal taste.

Sony WH-CH700N review: Sound

First up, a word about that active noise cancelling. If you’re hoping to completely shut yourself off from the world so you can listen to your favourite Jungle Rot album in peace, then you’re going to be slightly disappointed as these headphones don’t entirely curb background din. You won’t hear the TV in the background or your kid brother asking you to play Jenga, but you'll still hear louder noises, albeit at a reduced volume.

The Sony WH-CH700N headphones are also not equipped with deep bass, which is fine if you want to listen to something gentle and acoustic, but not so great if you’re intending to pound your brain with the latest dance floor sounds. Playing around with the EQ helps a bit, but we’d be inclined to look elsewhere if you want some genuinely ballsy bottom end.

On the plus side, the headphones deliver the mids and highs with clarity and verve; so, if you get your kicks from a soaring guitar solo or a bit of vocal flexing, then these are for you.

Sony WH-CH700N review: The alternatives

If great bass is a must for you, then consider something like the Philips Fidelio X3 . Topping our list of the loudest headphones , these over-ear headphones aren’t wireless but they pack one hell of a punch. It’s not a case of power over panache, though, and the sound they deliver is both crystal clear and immersive.

Determined to go wireless? A great place to look is our best budget wireless headphones guide. Top of that pile are the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 , a set of headphones that offer good sound quality, very reasonable noise cancelling and an amazing battery life of up to 60 hours.

