Read full article on original website
Related
Man 'who shot off-duty NYPD cop in robbery gone wrong' is caught hiding in upstate New York hotel
Randy Jones, pictured left, was arrested Monday night as cops swooped in on an upstate New York hotel where he was hiding. He is suspected of shooting an NYPD cop in a robbery gone wrong.
Queens subway rider is headbutted in spat with seed-shell-spitting woman
The NYPD released surveillance images Wednesday of the two suspects they’re searching for in the Jan. 15 assault near the Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street station in Jackson Heights.
Man, 65, beaten on Queens MTA bus, woman sought by NYPD
Police on Thursday released of a woman sought in a December assault aboard an MTA bus in Queens, authorities said.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
84-Year-Old Walmart Greeter Reportedly “Abruptly” Fired While Wife is in the Midst of Cancer Treatments
The beloved Thane Telford’s plight has inspired a GoFundMe campaign. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KUTV.com, Walmart.com, and GoFundMe.com.
After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.
In Milwaukee, a 10-year-old kid has been charged as an adult in relation to his mother's murder. Photo byWestland Daily (Click Here) The child, whose identity is being withheld owing to his juvenile age, is accused of shooting and killing his mother, Quiana Mann, because she refused to order him a virtual reality headgear from Amazon.
Girl, 15, Jailed for Up to 9 Years for Killing Honor Roll Student Who Was Cheerleading Star
Judge Susan Cacace described the motive as "a long-standing rivalry between two cheerleading squads," according to CBS News A 15-year-old girl will be spending three to nine years in New York state prison for killing a high school honor roll student who was a cheerleading star, authorities said. The defendant, who is not being named because she is a minor, pleaded guilty last December to first-degree manslaughter for the 2022 stabbing death of 16-year-old Kayla Green, according to a press release from the Westchester County District Attorney's Office. RELATED:...
New York dad shoots 14-year-old honor roll daughter, turns gun on himself
An upstate New York dad allegedly shot dead his 14-year-old honor roll daughter before turning the gun on himself — after he told his estranged wife in a chilling phone call: “This is how it ends for us.” Ava Wood, a ninth-grader at Durgee Junior High School in Baldwinsville, was discovered in her bed Friday with a bullet wound to the head after her mother, Heather Wood, told police she failed to show up for school, the Post-Standard of Syracuse reported. Her father, Christopher Wood, 51, was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in another bedroom at the 6 Triangle...
Arrest Made in Tuesday Shooting Death of Jersey City Woman
JERSEY CITY, NJ - A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to the shooting death of Temara King, 35, early Tuesday. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Lucas Cooper has been charged with Murder, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. The announcement of the arrest reported that members of the Jersey City Police Department were called to the third floor of 340 Bergen Avenue at approximately 7:09 a.m. on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, responding officers located King with apparent gunshot wound(s). She was transported by Emergency Medical Services to Jersey City Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 8:06 a.m. Cooper reportedly fled to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania where he was later arrested and is currently being detained.
NJ councilwoman murder: Police pull sneaker, clothing from sewage grate near crime scene
Police in Sayreville, New Jersey processed the parking lot where Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was fatally shot, using a K-9, drone and other equipment to search for evidence.
Police arrest 3 in connection with death of 11-year-old girl in New York
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Police announced Friday a third person has been arrested in connection with the death of an 11-year-old girl in Syracuse, New York. In a news release from the Syracuse Police Department, officers were called out to a shooting on Jan. 16 just before 8 p.m. near the 400 block of Oakwood Avenue. When officers arrived, they found one victim who was identified as Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, 11, with a gunshot wound. First responders provided first aid at the scene. She was transported to the hospital.
The daughter of Eric Garner, who was fatally choked by an NYPD officer in 2014, says the Tyre Nichols footage was treated like 'a public lynching'
In a new interview, Emerald Garner said it "boils my blood" that the public had to wait to view Nichols' footage "like it was an exclusive movie."
Witness says 16-year-old student 'cried for help' after deadly NE Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE -- Detectives went door to door in the 1800-block of East 29th Street Monday as they searched for information in the killing of a 16-year-old boy, one of at least five teenagers shot and killed in Baltimore City since the beginning of the year. One witness told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren the incident was "terrifying" and said she heard five gunshots and watched the teen take his final breaths. She asked that her name not be used. She told Hellgren his last word was "help.""I saw him hit the [ground] and he just died. …He kept crying for help."Police identified the...
Four students charged in vicious beating of Adriana Kuch before 14-year-old’s suicide
Four New Jersey teenage girls have been charged in the savage beatdown that family said drove 14-year-old Adriana Kuch to take her own life. One was charged with aggravated assault, another with harassment and two others with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer told NBC News Friday. “Each juvenile and their guardian was served with a copy of their complaint and are released pending future court appearances,” Billhimer said. Though the students’ names have not been released, they are likely the four girls who were previously suspended from the high school and charged with much lower crimes —...
Brother of bullied teen Adriana Kuch blasts NJ school, calls for superintendent to resign
Only one of the four New Jersey girls involved in the beating of 14-year-old Adriana Kuch — who took her own life two days later — was initially suspended from school, her anguished brother has claimed. “They dragged their feet. They only punished one of the girls on day one,” Jacob Kuch said of school administrators at Central Regional High School in Bayville. “Only one girl was suspended. The other three girls just got to go back to class.” Kuch, who made the comments Friday night on NewsNation, said Adriana continued to be bullied after she returned home from school on Feb....
Lansing Daily
Toddler Fatally Shoots Infant in the Face: Police
An infant was fatally shot in the face after a 3-year-old toddler fired the gun, according to Pennsylvania police. The Lancaster Bureau of Police (LBP) said officers were alerted to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Woodward Street at about 7:05 p.m. local time on Tuesday, October 18. When police arrived, they found an … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Police ask public for help locating man accused in Girard Avenue SEPTA platform stabbing
Police are looking for a man who allegedly stabbed another man in the neck after an altercation at the Girard Avenue subway platform on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line Tuesday afternoon.
Man arrested for shoplifting dies in NYPD custody
A 47-year-old man who was arrested in January for shoplifting died in NYPD custody at a Manhattan hospital on Thursday, police announced Friday.
Jersey City kindergarten teacher found dead in Kearny
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- A Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother of three was found dead Tuesday.What was once a seemingly normal home is now a crime scene and memorial with mourners paying their respects."She was always happy. She loved kids. She became a teacher because she loved being around kids," said Christino Hernandez, the victim's brother.When 33-year-old Luz Hernandez didn't show up to work at Beloved Community Charter School on Monday, prosecutors say a welfare check led police to her Van Horne Street home. What they found inside led them to believe a crime had occurred."What can...
‘Drunk’ woman asked to ‘lay on top of’ man during flight
A rowdy, drunken woman on a flight from Greece to the Big Apple allegedly sexually harassed the man next to her and nearly forced an emergency landing, according to a lawsuit. The “visibly intoxicated” passenger commented on his “big muscles,” massaged his neck and caressed his inner thigh, and “asked if she could lay on top of me in a ‘non-sexual way,'” according to court papers. She never should have been allowed to board Flight 203 from Athens to Kennedy Airport, contends the man — who is suing Delta for allegedly overserving her and failing to take his complaints seriously.” He was ignored...
Shore News Network
127K+
Followers
62K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0