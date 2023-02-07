ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
People

Girl, 15, Jailed for Up to 9 Years for Killing Honor Roll Student Who Was Cheerleading Star

Judge Susan Cacace described the motive as "a long-standing rivalry between two cheerleading squads," according to CBS News A 15-year-old girl will be spending three to nine years in New York state prison for killing a high school honor roll student who was a cheerleading star, authorities said. The defendant, who is not being named because she is a minor, pleaded guilty last December to first-degree manslaughter for the 2022 stabbing death of 16-year-old Kayla Green, according to a press release from the Westchester County District Attorney's Office. RELATED:...
MOUNT VERNON, NY
New York Post

New York dad shoots 14-year-old honor roll daughter, turns gun on himself

An upstate New York dad allegedly shot dead his 14-year-old honor roll daughter before turning the gun on himself — after he told his estranged wife in a chilling phone call: “This is how it ends for us.” Ava Wood, a ninth-grader at Durgee Junior High School in Baldwinsville, was discovered in her bed Friday with a bullet wound to the head after her mother, Heather Wood, told police she failed to show up for school, the Post-Standard of Syracuse reported. Her father, Christopher Wood, 51, was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in another bedroom at the 6 Triangle...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
TAPinto.net

Arrest Made in Tuesday Shooting Death of Jersey City Woman

JERSEY CITY, NJ - A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to the shooting death of Temara King, 35, early Tuesday. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Lucas Cooper has been charged with Murder, Unlawful Possession  of a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. The announcement of the arrest reported that members of the Jersey City Police Department were called to the third floor of 340 Bergen Avenue at approximately 7:09 a.m. on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, responding officers located King with apparent gunshot wound(s). She was  transported by Emergency Medical Services to Jersey City Medical Center where she was  pronounced dead at 8:06 a.m.  Cooper reportedly fled to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania where he was later arrested and is currently being detained.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
102.5 The Bone

Police arrest 3 in connection with death of 11-year-old girl in New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Police announced Friday a third person has been arrested in connection with the death of an 11-year-old girl in Syracuse, New York. In a news release from the Syracuse Police Department, officers were called out to a shooting on Jan. 16 just before 8 p.m. near the 400 block of Oakwood Avenue. When officers arrived, they found one victim who was identified as Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, 11, with a gunshot wound. First responders provided first aid at the scene. She was transported to the hospital.
SYRACUSE, NY
CBS Baltimore

Witness says 16-year-old student 'cried for help' after deadly NE Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- Detectives went door to door in the 1800-block of East 29th Street Monday as they searched for information in the killing of a 16-year-old boy, one of at least five teenagers shot and killed in Baltimore City since the beginning of the year. One witness told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren the incident was "terrifying" and said she heard five gunshots and watched the teen take his final breaths. She asked that her name not be used. She told Hellgren his last word was "help.""I saw him hit the [ground] and he just died. …He kept crying for help."Police identified the...
BALTIMORE, MD
New York Post

Four students charged in vicious beating of Adriana Kuch before 14-year-old’s suicide

Four New Jersey teenage girls have been charged in the savage beatdown that family said drove 14-year-old Adriana Kuch to take her own life. One was charged with aggravated assault, another with harassment and two others with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer told NBC News Friday. “Each juvenile and their guardian was served with a copy of their complaint and are released pending future court appearances,” Billhimer said. Though the students’ names have not been released, they are likely the four girls who were previously suspended from the high school and charged with much lower crimes —...
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
New York Post

Brother of bullied teen Adriana Kuch blasts NJ school, calls for superintendent to resign

Only one of the four New Jersey girls involved in the beating of 14-year-old Adriana Kuch — who took her own life two days later — was initially suspended from school, her anguished brother has claimed. “They dragged their feet. They only punished one of the girls on day one,” Jacob Kuch said of school administrators at Central Regional High School in Bayville. “Only one girl was suspended. The other three girls just got to go back to class.” Kuch, who made the comments Friday night on NewsNation, said Adriana continued to be bullied after she returned home from school on Feb....
Lansing Daily

Toddler Fatally Shoots Infant in the Face: Police

An infant was fatally shot in the face after a 3-year-old toddler fired the gun, according to Pennsylvania police. The Lancaster Bureau of Police (LBP) said officers were alerted to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Woodward Street at about 7:05 p.m. local time on Tuesday, October 18. When police arrived, they found an … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
LANCASTER, PA
CBS New York

Jersey City kindergarten teacher found dead in Kearny

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- A Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother of three was found dead Tuesday.What was once a seemingly normal home is now a crime scene and memorial with mourners paying their respects."She was always happy. She loved kids. She became a teacher because she loved being around kids," said Christino Hernandez, the victim's brother.When 33-year-old Luz Hernandez didn't show up to work at Beloved Community Charter School on Monday, prosecutors say a welfare check led police to her Van Horne Street home. What they found inside led them to believe a crime had occurred."What can...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New York Post

‘Drunk’ woman asked to ‘lay on top of’ man during flight

A rowdy, drunken woman on a flight from Greece to the Big Apple allegedly sexually harassed the man next to her and nearly forced an emergency landing, according to a lawsuit. The “visibly intoxicated” passenger commented on his “big muscles,” massaged his neck and caressed his inner thigh, and “asked if she could lay on top of me in a ‘non-sexual way,'” according to court papers. She never should have been allowed to board Flight 203 from Athens to Kennedy Airport, contends the man — who is suing Delta for allegedly overserving her and failing to take his complaints seriously.” He was ignored...
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

127K+
Followers
62K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy