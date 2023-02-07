Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Former Ark Invest Analyst Releases New Ethereum Predictions
Chris Burniske, a former Ark Invest analyst, was previously bullish in his ETH predictions. However, he seems to have backtracked a bit on his earlier analysis, admitting that Ethereum might hit rock bottom before its soars. Ethereum, like other cryptocurrencies, declined in the crypto market today, down by 5.60% in...
NEWSBTC
Hedera Gains 25% Amid General Market Losses – Will HBAR Push On?
After a rather explosive start to 2023, the crypto market seems to be undergoing a general price correction, with several assets recording losses over the last week. During this period, the total crypto market cap has decreased by 7.17%, falling off the $1 trillion mark. However, Hedera (HBAR) has been...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Whale Moves $100 Million From Unknown Wallet In 3 Different Transactions
Dogecoin’s acceptance on the cryptocurrency market has increased in recent months, and its value has reached new heights. At the time of writing, DOGE is trading at $$0.0843, down nearly 12% in the last seven days. Though losing some aggressiveness in the last week, the meme coin has been able to maintain a 5% increase in the last 30 days, data from Coingecko shows, Sunday.
NEWSBTC
MATIC Beats Top Cryptos BTC, ETH In Price Performance – Can It Sustain Tempo?
MATIC price is making investors smile and beam with confidence as it moves north. There is currently a massive demand to jack up the price of the crypto further up, as explained by veteran crypto analyst, Ali Martinez. Here’s a quick glance of the coin’s performance:. MATIC price...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Holds Key Support But 100 SMA Is The Key To Recovery
Bitcoin price is consolidating above the $21,500 support. BTC could start a decent recovery if it clears the $22,000 resistance and the 100 hourly SMA. Bitcoin is struggling to start a recovery wave above the $22,000 resistance. The price is trading below $22,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
NEWSBTC
IMF Says El Salvador Should Avoid Trading Bitcoin Bonds – Here’s Why
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned El Salvador to avoid trading Bitcoin bonds due to the risks it poses for the economy. This latest development comes after increased regulations from the Central American country that promotes the adoption of digital assets. IMF: New Digital Asset Law Poses Risks. The...
NEWSBTC
Binance Upgrades Proof Of Reserves Verification For Better User Privacy
Binance, the world’s largest exchange by user count and trading volumes, has upgraded its proof-of-reserve (PoR) verification system, per an update on February 10. Binance Integrates ZK-SNARK In Their PoR Verification System. The exchange has now integrated “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge” or ZK-SNARK. By using this architecture...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin NFT Ordinals Boosts Taproot Adoption By 1,000% In Q1 2023
The rise of Bitcoin NFT Ordinals is one of the fascinating developments on the leading blockchain in 2023. This has correlated with an increase in the adoption of Taproot to process transactions. Driving Taproot Adoption On The Bitcoin Network. Data from Dune Analytics shows that Taproot adoption has gone from...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum All In Crimson As ETH Struggles To Reclaim $1,600
Top altcoin Ethereum has been facing some resistance lately, slowing down growth to a snail’s pace as ETH is smothered in red in the charts. At the time of writing, the altcoin is currently facing losses in the one-hour time frame, the 24-hour, as well as in the weekly.
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin Aims To Join The Top Cryptos: Tezos And Fantom Under The Spotlight
The future exhibits a bright spark for up-and-coming cryptocurrencies! Even with established cryptos, the future still creates promising potential. Fantom (FTM) and Tezos (XTS) are among the top cryptos in the market! Big Eyes Coin (BIG) looks to follow the same path with its impressive achievements. What traits do the three cryptocurrencies have, and what has made them join the top cryptos? Read more to find out!
NEWSBTC
Popular Crypto Trader Won’t Buy Top Performing AI Token – Here’s Why
The rise of AI tokens has been the talk in the crypto space, with several projects like SingularityNET, The Graph, and Fetch.ai gaining impressive spikes in their market cap valuation. Despite the hype, popular crypto trader Scott Melker is not convinced and singled out SingularityNET for criticism. SingularityNET (AGIX) Rise...
NEWSBTC
Cardano (ADA) Price Dives 6% But This Key Support Is The Key
Cardano’s price started a fresh decline after it failed to surpass $0.40. ADA could extend its decline towards the key $0.335 support zone in the near term. ADA price is gaining bearish momentum below the $0.380 support against the US dollar. The price is trading below $0.380 and the...
NEWSBTC
As Crypto Categories Reshuffle, Will LayerZero Start the Next Crypto Boom?
Recently, the crypto market has been exceptionally active, with Bitcoin and Ethereum leading the charge and altcoins following suit. In particular, LSD tokens have even recorded a 24-hour growth of 120%. Further, as DeFi once again becomes active, Radiant Capital, an omnichain lending project, has captured the attention of many users.
NEWSBTC
After the Crypto Revival – These Altcoins Could Pump: RENQ, Solana, and Cardano
Cryptocurrencies faced a tough time in 2022, characterized by gloomy and depressing conditions. Many digital assets experienced a year of declining prices, shrinking market capitalization, and a decrease in investors. This was a difficult period not just for Bitcoin but also for altcoins and crypto exchanges, which were forced to lay off staff.
NEWSBTC
Venom Solidifies Its Blockchain Industry Position Through DAO Maker Partnership For New Web3 Incubator
The Venom blockchain ecosystem continues to make waves in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. As the world’s first ABGM-licensed blockchain, it now teams up with the DAO Maker team. Together, these entities will establish the Venom Launchpad to fuel future growth for Web3 startups. Venom Blockchain Is Off To A Good...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Down 6%, Slips Below Polygon On Market Cap List
Dogecoin has declined by more than 6% in the past 24 hours, something that has resulted in it dropping below Polygon (MATIC) on the market cap list. Just like the wider cryptocurrency market, DOGE had started the year 2023 well, with the meme coin’s price enjoying an uptrend. In the past week, however, the asset seems to have completely reversed the trend as it has been observing a hard downward trajectory instead.
NEWSBTC
Binance To Raise USDT, USDC, and TUSD Transaction Fees On Tron By 160%
Binance is adjusting fees charged to users transacting on Tron, a smart contracting platform and Ethereum competitor. Binance Increases Transaction Fees For Tron-Link Transfers. In an update on February 10, Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, said the fee adjustment follows a recent upgrade on Tron. Binance is increasing...
NEWSBTC
Severe Vulnerability Identified and Fixed in The BNB Smart Chain
Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, the CEO of Binance, has revealed that a severe vulnerability was identified and fixed by the BNB Core team early this week. In a tweet on February 9, the CEO extended his thanks to the security team behind Jump Capital. Jump Crypto, on their homepage, describes themselves as a group of developers, investors, and traders who are “building the future of web3.”
NEWSBTC
Blockchain Life will host the 10th Global Blockchain and Crypto Forum in Dubai
The 10th Global Forum on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and mining – Blockchain Life 2023 takes place on February 27–28 in Dubai. The event is attended by key industry players, government representatives, heads of international companies and funds, investors, promising startups teams and beginners. It’s noteworthy that the Forum is a meeting point for a premium crypto audience including world Crypto Whales.
NEWSBTC
DappRadar Reports Shows Over 59% Loss in Ethereum NFT Market Cap
All sectors of the crypto and NFT industry were heavily impacted by the 2022 bear market. Many crypto assets, including Bitcoin, fell declined drastically within that period, reflecting the adverse effect of the bearish trend. Also, cryptocurrencies saw low trading volumes and market capitalization, impacting the global industry cap. So...
