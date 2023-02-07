Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Oklahoma high school athlete of the week?

By Ty Loftis

As we come down the home stretch of the winter sports calendar, it is time for individual players to step up their game.

There were several such performances last week that we will take a look at below.

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Oklahoma high school athlete of the week for Jan. 30-Feb. 5. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter .

Parker Friedrichsen, Bixby boys basketball

The senior recently de-committed from Notre Dame and in a 69-61 win against Bartlesville, he scored 32 points. Bartlesville junior David Castillo is a top recruit in his class and he scored 19 points in the loss.

CJ Nickson, Weatherford boys basketball

The Eagles snapped Kingfisher’s 80-game home winning streak last week to make themselves a serious contender to win the gold ball in Class 4A. In the thrilling overtime victory, Nickson scored 22 points.

Greyson Lewallen, Catoosa boys basketball

In a back-and-forth road win at Fort Gibson, Lewallen ended the day with 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Carlsheon Young, Newcastle boys basketball

The Racers improved to 14-3 on Friday after beating Clinton and the sophomore finished with 24 points. He is projected to be one of the top recruits across the state in his class.

Erik Madrid/Miles Flemmons, Tulsa Union boys basketball

In a 67-59 overtime win against Booker T. Washington, Madrid and Flemmons each scored 16 points.

Boxy Wallace, Community Christian boys basketball

Wallace had one of the most efficient nights a player could have in a victory against Luther last week. The junior scored 21 points and was 10-of-12 from the field. He also had five steals.

Tucker Shepherd, Perkins-Tryon boys basketball

In a 74-50 win against Berryhill, Shepard filled up the stat sheet, scoring 36 points, gathering seven rebounds, dishing out four assists and getting four steals.

Deuce Walden, Arkoma boys basketball

The senior scored his 1,000th career point last week, but more so than that, he is averaging 26 points and 8 rebounds a game this year.

Sentinel Moore, Destiny Christian boys basketball

Moore led his team to an impressive win against Oklahoma City Southeast last week and had a heck of a night, as he put up 34 points and 11 rebounds. The senior also had three blocks.

Mercades Lopez, Idabel girls basketball

Idabel is continuing its winning ways and the team got an impressive victory over a title-contending team in Silo last week. In that win, Lopez scored 30 points.

Kori Rainwater, Tahlequah girls basketball

The Lady Tigers clinched a third consecutive Metro Lakes Conference Championship by beating Claremore 71-47. In that game, Rainwater led the way with 28 points and 13 rebounds.

Hannah Coons, Kiefer girls basketball

In a hard-fought overtime win against Bristow, Coons scored 38 points, gathered in 16 rebounds and had four assists.

Hailey Kuhlman, Luther girls basketball

Kuhlman had a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds, went 5-of-9 from the field including 2-3 from 3-point range and was 8-of-9 from the foul line in the Lions' 65-62 win against Community Christian on Friday. She also had six deflections, one block and took two charges.

Anne Blankenship, Bishop Kelley girls basketball

In her team's 52-38 win against Bishop McGuinness on Friday, Blankenship recorded a triple-double with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 12 steals. She also had seven assists.

Makenna Yokley, Owasso girls basketball

In an important 56-50 conference win against Jenks on Friday, Yokley led the way with 22 points as the Lady Rams recorded their fourth straight victory.

Kate Wiginton, Verdigris girls basketball

Wiginton scored 15 points, courtesy of making five 3-pointers, as the Lady Cardinals hit 11 3's in a 56-38 win against Wagoner in a matchup between two top 10 ranked teams in Class 4A.

Lynzi Kelley, Haskell girls basketball

Kelley scored 31 points in Haskell's 43-15 win against Mounds on Friday, as she went 11-of-20 from the field.

Nessa Begay, Norman girls basketball

The senior had a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds as the Lady Tigers rolled past Yukon, 65-40, on Friday in a matchup between two teams ranked in the top five in 6A. Begay had 15 of those points in the first half, 10 coming in the opening quarter.

Moore girls wrestling

The Lady Lions capped a perfect 13-0 dual season by defeating Yukon in convincing fashion. Kylee Smith and Hannah Lopez got the Lady Lions out to a quick 12-0 lead and they cruised to victory from there.

Regan Hoyt, Bishop Kelley girls swimming

In the 5A East Regional swim meet, Hoyt won the 50-yard freestyle event with a time of 26.09.

Piper McNeil, Shawnee girls swimming

In the 5A West Regional meet, McNeil won the 100-yard freestyle event with a time of 52.04.

Griffin Craig, Bartlesville boys swimming

In the 6A East Regional meet, Craig won the 100-yard backstroke event with a time of 52.14.

JD Thumann, Norman boys swimming

In the 6A West Regional meet, Thumann won the 100-yard butterfly event with a time of 51.11.

Joseph Nguyen, Oklahoma City Southeast powerlifting

At the Little Axe meet, Nguyen won the heavyweight division.

