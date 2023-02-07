ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

New studio construction to make Chicago ‘Hollywood of the Midwest’

By Special to Chicago Construction News
chicagoconstructionnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
CBS Chicago

After Chicago shuts down Flash Towing, company moves to DuPage County

LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) – The City of Chicago tried to shut them down, but they're back up and running.Flash Towing, a fraudulent towing operation, moved to DuPage County. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went there and found the company wasn't so happy when cameras showed up.Last month, CBS 2 showed you a cease-and-desist sign on another lot operated by Flash Towing, but the company didn't do either. The city shut down the company because it was operating without a license.Then on Wednesday, Flash Towing and Recovery 2.0 was no longer operating out of an illegal lot in Chicago. It was operating...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

THE CITY OF CHICAGO ANNOUNCES NEW PILOT TO IMPROVE FOOD ACCESS FOR CHICAGO RESIDENTS WITH DISABILITIES

The Vivery Idea Lab pilot is a collaboration between the Mayor’s Office of People with Disabilities, Community Safety Coordination Center, and the Thierer Family Foundation creating in-home delivery and technology solutions removing barriers to food access. CHICAGO — The Mayor’s Office of People with Disabilities (MOPD), Community Safety Coordination...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

A look inside the new migrant shelter in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We have a new look inside a Woodlawn school now serving as a temporary shelter for asylum seekers.Chicago Alderman Ray Lopez (15th) tweeted out photos over the weekend from inside the former Wadsworth Elementary School. It's now setup with computers, cots inside a sleeping area and a washer and dryer for laundry.Lopez criticized the conditions in the shelter, writing "it looks like an illegal conversion on steroids."Dozens of people moved in last week, despite objections from some people in the community. The city of Chicago says up to 250 migrants could stay there for up to two years.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Applications for Chicago Job Creators Quest Grant ends today

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's the last day to apply for the Chicago Job Creators Quest Grant.The $100,000 grant will go to 25 small diverse-led businesses.Businesses across the state are eligible if they are minority or veteran owned or are located in a low-to-moderate income area.The application is on foundersfirstcdc.org.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Celebrate Paczki Day & Fat Tuesday with Delightful Pastries

Every year, Chicago goes wild celebrating Fat Tuesday and one of its most coveted, time-honored traditions, Paczki Day. Joining us now with some delicious paczki recipes ahead of the big day is chef and owner of Delightful Pastries, Dobra Bielinski. Last year, WGN News interviewed Bielinski on her paczki process...
CHICAGO, IL
wlsam.com

Pastor Corey Brooks is one step closer to transforming the South Side of Chicago

Pastor Corey Brooks joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about the 8 million donation Project H.O.O.D. received from the Robert R. McCormick Foundation and what job training & teen mentorship programs they will offer at the community center. Pastor Brooks also explains why helping the City of Chicago is not a political issue, but a community issue. https://www.projecthood.org/support.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

New Chicago program provides food deliveries to the disabled

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new Chicago city program is helping provide in-home food delivery to residents with disabilities.It's all part of a collaboration between local food pantries and community produce suppliers. Delivery services then provide monthly shelf stables, perishables and fresh produce.Right now, the program is focusing on the Austin neighborhood, making 500 deliveries so far. The goal is to eventually make up to 2,000 deliveries to 150 Austin residents over the next six months.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagobears

Bears mourn loss of part-owner Andrew McKenna

Chicago businessman Andrew McKenna, a part owner of the Bears and member of the team's board of directors, passed away Tuesday at the age of 93. "This afternoon we lost a friend of more than 40 years to our family and the Bears," said Bears chairman George H. McCaskey. "Few people have had a larger impact on our great city. Andy spent his life dedicated to institutions across sports, media, museums, academia, health care and more sharing his insights and leadership. His guidance helped us make sound business decisions, most recently with our selection of Kevin Warren as our next President & CEO. We are grateful for his many contributions to the Bears and his wisdom will be missed. Our prayers are with his family."
CHICAGO, IL
depauliaonline.com

Black-owned businesses in Chicago to have on your radar

Chicago is home to a plethora of family owned, independent businesses. For Black History Month, the DePaulia wanted to put the spotlight on some fantastic Black-owned establishments. Some of these spots have been around for years, and others are new to the Chicago scene. Batter & Berries – 2748 N....
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Free Chicago Museum Days For February 2023

Winter, spring, summer fall -- no matter the time of year, visiting one of Chicago's famous museums is a fan favorite thing to do among residents and visitors. Here's a list of the days in February Illinois residents can visit Chicago museums for free. Adler Planetarium. February 2023 free days:...
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Boozy tiki drinks, Cantonese cuisine, and Elvis Live!

The parking lot is full, illuminated by a fading yellow sign adorned with a tiki drink and a palm tree. Unassumingly tucked away in North Riverside, just west of Chicago, Chef Shangri-La is preparing for a lively night—not uncommon for the suburban mainstay. The entire restaurant is bustling, packed with families that fill the festively decorated, tiki-inspired dining room. Specialty cocktails and massive portions of Cantonese classics line the tables as customers fill the restaurant with astonishing energy. And to keep the place running smoothly, the owners, Dr. Lisa and Irv Abrams, are fixed to the host stand, inviting customers into their 47-year-old restaurant.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Body pulled from Chicago River by CPD's Marine Unit

CHICAGO - A body was pulled from the Chicago River Wednesday afternoon on the city's South Side. The Chicago Fire Department confirms the male body was spotted floating in the water around 4:30 p.m. near the Eleanor Boathouse in Bridgeport. Chicago police and fire officials responded to the scene and...
CHICAGO, IL

