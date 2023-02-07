Read full article on original website
I know this is stupid but
5d ago
I’m gonna say $120k in jewelry is probably about $10k in jewelry or less. Hey guys I’m going in to do some shows in Yoshis. Let me leave my computer and all my jewelry (why wear it during a show?) inside a car parked outside in Oakland.
mustafa akbar
5d ago
Po fella ; why didn’t he put everything in the trunk 🤔he don’t look 👀 to bright; doesn’t pay attention to the environments he encounters 🤔
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Some Bay Area Eggs Selling for $11+ per DozenThomas Smith
Americans can get a one-time payment of $5 million - are you eligible?Aneka DuncanSan Francisco, CA
49er gold-digging attorneys and copsRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
Mayor London Breed says downtown SF is bad but not like "1907" rubble and ashLashaun TurnerSan Francisco, CA
VIDEO: Burglars cause $8K in damages at Vallejo deli
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Thieves targeted a family-run deli early Wednesday morning in Vallejo, causing thousands of dollars in damages. Hector Bedolla and his family woke up around 2:15 a.m. after receiving an alert from their security system at Guanajuato Grill, Deli, and Bakery off Fairgrounds Drive. “We quickly got on the cameras, and we […]
'Zip tie murder': 'Unsolved Mysteries' features bizarre Bay Area case
"I wish I had a theory for that," one Stanislaus County detective said. "I don't."
New video shows moment San Francisco Sunset District house exploded
SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco Sunset District home exploded Thursday morning and the catastrophic event was caught on surveillance video obtained exclusively by KPIX.The video shows two individuals standing across the street from the house located in the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue, when the explosion occurred. The force of the blast knocked the two people several feet.Houses adjacent to the blast sustained severe damage and were red-tagged by city inspectors while other homes on the block suffered broken windows and doors.RELATED: Suspect arrested in deadly explosion at San Francisco homeIn response to the incident, San Francisco police arrested...
Group of drivers targeting, attacking East Bay bicyclists, 2 hospitalized with serious injuries
OAKLAND, Calif. - A number of bicyclists have reported being targeted by a group of drivers from Thursday through Saturday in Oakland, Emeryville, and Berkeley; attacks that left two seriously injured, according to members of the East Bay Bike Party. Members and victims alleged the driver would speed alongside bicyclists...
"High on Love" fundraiser supports the Orinda Theatre, brings native actor home
This weekend actors Dana Sparks and Chris Mulkey are hosting a fundraiser benefitting the Orinda Theatre. KTVU's Frank Mallicoat sits down with Sparks, an Orinda native, to discuss the project and what the theatre means to her.
Beloved Oakland baker on life support after robbery
OAKLAND, Calif. - The doors of Oakland's Angel Cakes bakery were open Wednesday, as friends gathered to show support as the bakery's owner Jen Angel who lay in a hospital across town. "She's on life support and she's probably not going to make it," said Jeremy Smith, a friend who...
R&B singer Lyfe Jennings says he was robbed in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — R&B singer and songwriter Lyfe Jennings was robbed in Oakland over the weekend, according to a post he made on his Instagram account. Jennings, a platinum-selling artist who has collaborated with acts like Ludacris, Three 6 Mafia and Young Buck, was in town over the weekend playing a series of shows […]
$10K reward offered in violent death of beloved Oakland baker
OAKLAND, Calif. - A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the death of a well-loved baker in Oakland. Crime Stoppers is offering the reward in hopes of solving the violent case. Jen Angel, the owner of Angel Cakes Bakery near Jack London Square, died...
Marin will soon have only one camera shop: A sign of the times
MILL VALLEY, Calif. - A beloved camera shop in Mill Valley will close its doors Sunday afternoon in Mill Valley after an almost half-century run. For 50 years, this camera shop, now called Mike's Camera in Mill Valley's Strawberry Shopping Center, survived recessions, survived Amazon, survived phone cameras; even survived the COVID-19 pandemic.
Woman's car burglarized at Oakland cemetery while leaving flowers for dead mother
OAKLAND, Calif. - Cathy Martinsen of Lafayette said a day to honor her late mother turned into a frightening experience when she was burglarized at an Oakland cemetery. "Your stomach just drops," said Martinsen. This happened February 1st at St. Mary Cemetery in Rockridge. Martinsen parked inside the gates near...
UPDATE: Oakland baker Jennifer Angel dies following brazen purse snatching
OAKLAND -- The family of Jennifer Angel, owner of Oakland's popular Angel Cakes bakery, announced Thursday she had been declared dead after suffering life-threatening injuries during a brazen daylight purse snatching in the parking lot of a Wells Fargo Bank branch."It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Oakland baker, small business owner, social justice activist and community member Jen Angel has been medically declared to have lost all brain function and will not regain consciousness. Her official time of death was 5:48pm (PT)," the statement began.Investigators said the purse-snatching incident took place about 12:29 p.m. Monday in...
Oakland bakery owner dies after violent robbery
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The owner of an Oakland bakery and social justice activist died Thursday from injuries she sustained after being dragged more than 50 feet by a car during a violent robbery. Jen Angel was sitting inside her car Monday behind a bank in downtown Oakland when...
Thieves causes thousands in damage to family-run Vallejo deli just to steal $50
VALLEJO, Calif. - Rocio Bedolla said intruders caused thousands of dollars of damage to her store, just to take about $50 from her family-run business. "It’s terrible, you know?" said Bedolla. This happened early Wednesday morning at Guanajuato Grill, Deli, and Bakery off Fairgrounds Drive in Vallejo. Bedolla said...
After vowing never to return, Dave Chappelle set to play Bay Area festival
Chappelle emceed the inaugural festival last year.
Shopping local this Valentine's Day
What better way to say I love you, than with a box of locally-made, artisan chocolates? Yountville-based Chef Chris Kollar visits KTVU to give us the scoop on Kollar Chocolates' Valentine's Day collection.
Person rescued after getting trapped inside of wall in Oakland
A person was rescued after being trapped in wall on Friday, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.
60 Black-owned Bay Area restaurants, bakeries, coffeehouses, caterers and wineries
The Bay Area is home to a rich tapestry of restaurants and other food-based enterprises owned by Black chefs and entrepreneurs. Here’s a list by geographic area of many in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. Know of others? Let us know via the comment field at the end of the article and we’ll add them to the list.
Oakland bakery owner in medically induced coma after robbery
The owner of a beloved Oakland bakery remains hospitalized in critical condition after a robbery in the city’s Uptown neighborhood. Angel Cakes is known for its decadent cupcakes.
Famous Japanese chain Kajiken opens first Bay Area ramen shop
Kajiken is a world-renowned Japanese chain offering the Bay Area a rare kind of ramen.
Mayor London Breed says downtown SF is bad but not like "1907" rubble and ash
"San Francisco downtown as we know it is not coming back," Breed said while delivering remarks at her annual state of the city speech. San Francisco mayor London Breed compared the state of her city’s downtown area to the devastating aftermath of the nearly 8.0 earthquake of 1906 that killed an estimated 3,000 people and destroyed 500 city blocks.
