SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco Sunset District home exploded Thursday morning and the catastrophic event was caught on surveillance video obtained exclusively by KPIX.The video shows two individuals standing across the street from the house located in the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue, when the explosion occurred. The force of the blast knocked the two people several feet.Houses adjacent to the blast sustained severe damage and were red-tagged by city inspectors while other homes on the block suffered broken windows and doors.RELATED: Suspect arrested in deadly explosion at San Francisco homeIn response to the incident, San Francisco police arrested...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO