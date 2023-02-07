ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelham, AL

Tone Up Tuesday: Building shoulder strength

By Andrea Lindenberg
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vUGzC_0kf6elj000

PELHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Every week, CBS 42 Morning News will tell you about a new tool to help you become healthier this year.

Tone Up Tuesday: Gaining upper body strength

This week Andrea Lindenberg headed over to 24e in Pelham to learn a new exercise that anyone can incorporate into their fitness journey.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Michigan man killed at Chevron on Bessemer Road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a man dead Saturday night in Birmingham. According to BPD, officers arrived to the Chevron gas station in the 2100 block of Bessemer Road at around 6:10 p.m. on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found Darnell Puidokas, 36, […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Oneonta man killed in Blount County crash

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday night has left a Oneonta man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Eduardo Estrada, 44, was injured when his pickup truck left the road and hit a tree at around 10:15 p.m. The crash occurred on Reid Road near Putman Drive, approximately five […]
ONEONTA, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham police cruiser involved in crash on University Boulevard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham Police Department cruiser was involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning. According to the Birmingham Police Department, the accident happened just after 4 a.m. at University Boulevard and 20th Street. The crash was described by an officer on the scene as a “very slow-moving wreck.” No injuries were reported.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Search canceled for missing 14-year-old girl in Chilton County

UPDATE: The search for Kaitlin Larae Robinson has been canceled, per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ORIGINAL: Search underway for missing 14-year-old girl in Chilton County CHILTON, COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Thorsby Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl last seen Thursday. According to the TPD, Kaitlin […]
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

2 dead after alleged domestic dispute at Tuscaloosa apartment complex

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Winding Creek Apartments early Sunday morning. According to TPD, officers arrived to the 6800 block of Old Greensboro Road at around 2:15 a.m. on calls of a domestic disturbance. Witnesses say they saw a man and woman engaged in a […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

When Taylor Swift went looking for a prom date in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Few may remember, or have heard about, the time when Taylor Swift came to Tuscaloosa County to attend her senior prom nearly 15 years ago.  While the country-pop sensation is now known as one of the best-selling musicians working today, the 2008-era Taylor Swift was just beginning to win hearts with […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

80K+
Followers
17K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy