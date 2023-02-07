ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast

A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
cryptogazette.com

Massive Bitcoin Price Target Is Released – How High Can BTC Go?

It’s been revealed that Ark Invest just released a massive BTC price target. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green, and the king coin is priced at $23,010. Bitcoin new optimistic price prediction is out. Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest said recently as per...
dailyhodl.com

Top US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Ethereum Staking Altcoin to Listing Roadmap

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the altcoin Liquid Staked Ethereum (LSETH) to its listing roadmap. Liquid Staked ETH is a new “receipt token” investors receive when they stake their Ethereum (ETH) with the Liquid Collective, a liquid staking protocol. The Liquid Collective notes its staking method...
Benzinga

Dogecoin Address Awakens To Eye-Popping 23,000% Gains After 9 Idle Years

A crypto wallet with 2 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD has awakened after remaining dormant for 9.1 years. What Happened: At the time of writing, the holdings were valued at $186,364. Nine years ago, when DOGE was worth just $0.00022, which means the investor bought DOGE for $806.75, as per Blockchair data...
binbits.com

Dogecoin Price Prediction (2023-2035)

Without any doubt, many investors are now very critical about investing in cryptocurrencies. This is due to its inherent volatility. Worthy of note that investors only want to dabble into assets capable of aiding their financial interest. Guided by this priority, they are expected to look before leaping. However, irrespective of the odds, cryptocurrencies have cemented its place as the future of investment, money and value. In few years to come, the adoption of digital assets is tipped to rise massively, thereby relegating traditional finance. Meanwhile, with thousands of the assets rocking the industry, investors are having more than enough options to pick from. One of these assets that have continued to gain attention of investors in the industry is Dogecoin, thereby necessitating its price prediction.
Motley Fool

Down 45%, Is Amazon Stock a Once-In-a-Generation Buying Opportunity?

In 2022, Amazon stock suffered its sharpest decline in more than two decades, and the company reported its first full-year loss since 2014. High inflation will likely be a serious headwind for Amazon in the near term, but the company has plenty of room to grow its business in the long run.
investing.com

Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst

© Reuters. Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst. A crypto analyst said XRP would cross $23 by June this year. The crypto community disagrees, making fun of the analyst’s prediction. Last year, Crypto Bull said XRP would hit $4.7, but it never happened.
dailyhodl.com

Altcoin That’s Significantly Outperformed Bitcoin and Ethereum May Be Ready for Parabolic Rally, Says Top Analyst

A crypto analyst who accurately called the 2022 Bitcoin (BTC) bottom says that Litecoin (LTC) could be on the verge of a parabolic surge. In a new strategy session, pseudonymous trader DonAlt tells his 47,200 YouTube subscribers that the peer-to-peer payments network token could more than double in price from its current value in a short amount of time.

