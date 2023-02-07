LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - WILX will be kicking off the Make an Impact initiative for the year by partnering with the Michigan chapter of Communities in Schools the week of February 20th. The goal of Communities in Schools is to ensure that every student, regardless of race, zip code or socioeconomic background has what they need to realize their potential in school and beyond. They connect students to caring adults and community resources that help them see, confront and overcome the barriers that stand between them and a brighter future. They build a powerful change movement made up of peers, students, and alumni committed to building an equitable path to education for future generations.

LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO