In My View: College sports scheduling makes no sense
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I’ve long thought college sports have the craziest scheduling that makes no sense for the most part, especially the so-called spring sports. If you didn’t know America gets blessed tomorrow with the opening of the college softball season and we are not even midway through February. So the northern schools, who never fare well in the national tournament, all spend lots of money to play in the south each weekend til late March spending money, losing games, and then when they get home, the April weather is lousy and the home season is short and money is spent on home softball fields and it makes no sense.
Michigan State University supplying grass for 2026 World Cup
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The World Cup is coming back to North America in 2026 and Michigan State University is playing a big role in its return. Michigan State University and the University of Tennessee were both selected to provide grass for the 2026 World Cup. They were both chosen because of their renowned programs and FIFA is funding an indoor testing facility at MSU to help further research.
Good Samaritans who helped save Mike Garland honored before Spartans game
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Good Samaritans who helped save the life of former Spartans assistant basketball coach Mike Garland were recognized with a special honor Tuesday. They started a relay of teamwork and saved a life. Garland was driving with his wife when his heart stopped. Within seconds,...
15-year-old Mason racing driver set to start the season off strong in F4 U.S. Championship
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eric Wisniewski, 15, is ready to take on the competition as the F4 U.S. Championship powered by Honda kicks off its season at Nola Motorsports Park. “I am thrilled to be starting the season off at Nola Motorsports Park,” said Wisniewski. “I have been preparing all off-season, and I am confident that I have what it takes to compete at the highest level. I am grateful to RE/MAX Commercial Group and Southside Auto Sales for giving me this opportunity and to my team Jay Howard Driver Development for their support.”
Rainy morning leads to a windy afternoon
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole talks about the rain we’re expecting for Thursday and if winds will be impacting the rest of the week. ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 9, 2023. Average High: 32º Average Low 17º. Lansing Record High: 53° 1966. Lansing...
Michigan police required to complete training to maintain license
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Police officers across the state are now required to complete a training course to maintain their law enforcement license. “We got to continue that training. We will continue that training for the safety for the benefit of the citizens,” said Saginaw County Undersheriff Miguel Gomez.
$16M investment to build Blue Arc all-electric commercial vehicles in Charlotte
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Shyft Group announced on Tuesday plans to continue investing in and expanding the company’s facilities in Charlotte. The company will invest approximately $16 million for expansion and improvements in facilities and new equipment related to the production of electric vehicles (EV). The production of commercial electric vehicles for its Blue Arc™ EV Solutions brand, launched last year.
Jackson’s pivotal role in the Underground Railroad
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When you think of Jackson, you don’t think of the Underground Railroad. Jackson’s role granted slaves a life of freedom. The Amtrak station helps people get around to other parts of the country, but its history plays an important part in our country’s fight against slavery.
Rain on the way and Wednesday’s headlines
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole talks about rain on the way. Plus Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk to look at the morning’s top headlines. ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 8, 2023. Average High: 33º Average Low 17º. Lansing Record High: 62° 1900.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close its last Greater Lansing location in Okemos
MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The final Bed Bath & Beyond store in the Lansing area is closing. The company announced it will be closing its Okemos location this year. Bed Bath & Beyond’s updated store closing list includes about 290 stores and the Okemos store at 1982 W. Grand River Ave. is listed as one of the stores to close.
What’s being done to address Michigan’s mental health care shortage
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A major shortage of child psychiatrists is impacting Michiganders. According to a study from the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, there are 49 counties in Michigan without any child psychiatrists. Clinton County only has one child psychiatrist. Eaton and Jackson counties only have two...
ArtPath display along Lansing River Trail makes call for submissions
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center and the City of Lansing are calling on artists for submissions to the ArtPath River Trail Exhibition. The call for submissions is open to sculptors, muralists and installation artists. Over two and a half miles of the Lansing River Trail...
Black entrepreneurs face additional obstacles keeping businesses afloat
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Most people feel the effects of a struggling economy, whether it’s inflation, labor shortages or supply chain issues. Some Black entrepreneurs can face additional obstacles when starting up their own businesses. Starting a small business comes with a lot of challenges. “Whether Black, or white,...
Turning pain into pride, GM becomes more inclusive
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After experiencing homophobia at General Motors, Mid-Michigan native Kyle Taylor took matters into his own hands. Now, he works to create a culture of acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community at GM. He started on assembly, and now he’s going global. “He’s infectious, to the whole...
Sparrow Hospital appoints president; 1st female to hold position
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Hospital announced it has appointed Dr. Margaret Dimond as president of the Lansing-based hospital. She becomes the first woman to hold the President’s position in Sparrow’s 127-year history. Dimond replaces former Sparrow president, Dr. Alan Vierling, who stepped down in March 2022. Dimond...
Woman accused of killing MSU student in hit-and-run flees country
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office reports the driver of the car that struck and killed a Michigan State University student on New Year’s Day is named in a federal warrant accusing her of fleeing the United States to avoid prosecution. Tubtim “Sue” Howson, 57,...
WILX Partners with Communities in Schools for Make an Impact!
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - WILX will be kicking off the Make an Impact initiative for the year by partnering with the Michigan chapter of Communities in Schools the week of February 20th. The goal of Communities in Schools is to ensure that every student, regardless of race, zip code or socioeconomic background has what they need to realize their potential in school and beyond. They connect students to caring adults and community resources that help them see, confront and overcome the barriers that stand between them and a brighter future. They build a powerful change movement made up of peers, students, and alumni committed to building an equitable path to education for future generations.
Wind and rain ahead, plus what’s next on Studio 10
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki shares if we’ll be dealing with rain for the rest of the week, into the weekend. Plus Claudia Sella has a preview of what you can expect on Studio 10 at 3:00 p.m.!. Connect with Studio 10!. ALMANAC INFORMATION for...
Gilbert Chocolates: A sweet piece of history celebrates 122 years in Jackson
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than a century later, a sweet piece of history is still standing in downtown Jackson. Gilbert Chocolates opened in 1901. On a regular day, you can find local customers - like Noah Macomber - in the store shopping for chocolate. “I’ve been coming here probably...
Consumers Energy offers 30,000 thermostats to help Michiganders with winter heating costs
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is providing 30,000 Google Nest smart thermostats to financially vulnerable natural gas customers in Michigan to help customers who are facing high household costs. “Consumers Energy remains committed to helping our friends and neighbors, in the coldest days of winter and as the temperatures...
