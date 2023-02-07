ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lealman, FL

Disabled American Vets host pitch competition

ERLANGER, Ky. — The Disabled American Vets in Greater Cincinnati hosted a pitch competition for veterans who have launched their own businesses. The competition was part of a three-day Patriot Boot Camp that paired vets with mentors and business leaders. What You Need To Know. The pitch competition was...
OHIO STATE
Tandem skydiving celebrates 40 years and Florida roots

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — This year marks the 40th anniversary of the first tandem skydive. That inaugural two-person jump took place on January 15, 1983 in Eustis, and those credited with developing the method are also from the Sunshine State. Among them is Bill Morrissey, 84, and if you walk...
EUSTIS, FL
Bocado named most romantic restaurant in Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. - For those looking for the perfect Valentine's Day dinner spot, Bocado Tapas Wine Bar in Worcester was named the most romantic restaurant in the state by Yelp. The reviews site determined the most romantic restaurant in each state based on the volume of user-generated reviews mentioning the...
WORCESTER, MA
Local pup featured in Puppy Bowl remains up for adoption

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Central Floridians can cheer on six local rescue pups for this year’s Puppy Bowl. The puppies came from Florida Little Dog Rescue and all but one have since been adopted. Jimmy Kibble, a Husky-Pomeranian mix, needs someone active who can keep up with the...
SAINT CLOUD, FL
‘Make Farmers Black Again’ is the message of a family farm trying to diversify New York’s agriculture industry

A farmer in the Southern Tier is one of a tiny number of Black farmers in New York state and he and his family are on a mission to boost that number. James Minton, 86, owner of Triple J Farm in Windsor, moved to Broome County from Harlem after purchasing the farm about a decade ago. There, he raises chickens on 20 acres with the help of his grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and more than 40 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
WINDSOR, NY
New York State Blues Festival announces its 2023 performers

The New York State Blues Festival on Thursday confirmed its headliners for this summer. This year's lineup will feature Blood Brothers playing the first night, followed by Southern Avenue performing the next night. The final performance will feature Samantha Fish opening for the lengendary blues guitarist Buddy Guy. "We are...
NEW YORK STATE
Missouri officials investigate transgender youth clinic

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey on Friday called for doctors to pause giving puberty blockers and hormones to new patients at a transgender youth clinic. The call comes a day after he announced an investigation into claims that the facility rushed to give children gender-affirming care without informed consent.
MISSOURI STATE
Former employee claims he was fired due to involvement in unionization efforts at Amazon Air Hub

HEBRON, Ky. – A former employee of the Amazon Air Hub (KCVG) in northern Kentucky said he believes his involvement in organizing a union led to his firing. Edward Clarke was responsible for the weights and balances of cargo planes, which he said are crucial to pilot safety. On Jan. 17, he received a notice from Amazon of the termination of his employment. Prior to that notice, he said he was told he was under investigation. He had been at the air hub for two and a half years.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wisconsinites can now order two free COVID-19 self-test kits every month

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin households can now get two free at-home COVID-19 self-test kits every month through the Say Yes! COVID Test program. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said each test kit includes five rapid antigen tests for a total of 10 self-tests. Initially, the program started with one test per household.
WISCONSIN STATE
Robocalls ranked biggest consumer complaint in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Justice reported the number one complaint they received across the state was about robocalls. Out of nearly 25,000 consumer complaints altogether, nearly 6,000 were from telemarketing and robocalls. That makes up 25% of the complaints. Attorney General Josh Stein helped create...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

