Read full article on original website
Related
communityadvocate.com
Storey receives town’s ‘Employee of the Year’ award
WESTBOROUGH – Earl Storey loves his town, and he wants to keep it beautiful. The longtime employee for the Department of Public Works and the Recreation Department was honored as the “Employee of the Year” for 2022 during the Select Board meeting on Jan. 24. “It’s a...
communityadvocate.com
Rimkus: Hudson residents celebrate 50th anniversary on cruise
HUDSON – Hudson residents Richard “Dick” and Pam Bushey, who were 50 years wed on Dec. 3, celebrated with a Norwegian “Encore” cruise in January with more than 60 family and friends on board. Their seven-day cruise in the eastern Caribbean started Jan. 9. Lisa...
communityadvocate.com
‘Garden Tourist’ author to visit Westborough
WESTBOROUGH — The Westborough Garden Club will present Jana Milbocker of Enchanted Gardens in Holliston, who will talk about her new book, “The Garden Tourist.”. Milbocker will highlight gardens with natural splendor, whimsical sculptures or historical formality. The program will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the...
communityadvocate.com
Raising Cane’s scheduled to open in April
MARLBOROUGH – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers at 141 Boston Post Road West is scheduled to open on April 18. It will be the second location in Massachusetts; the other is in Boston. The site has been under construction since last fall. In 2021, Raising Cane’s, a nationwide fast-food...
communityadvocate.com
Used book sale at Grafton Public Library
GRAFTON – The Friends of the Grafton Public Library will conduct a used book sale on Saturday, Feb, 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 12, from noon to 2 p.m. at the library, 35 Grafton Common. Browse through a selection of gently used books, games,...
communityadvocate.com
Construction workers at Marlborough library injured in fall
MARLBOROUGH – Two construction workers were injured during an industrial accident at the Marlborough Public Library construction site at 35 West Main Street this morning. Three workers were standing on the scaffolding in front of the library when the incident occurred. Two of them fell a distance between 25 and 30 feet onto the ground below. The third was able to hang on.
communityadvocate.com
Papillon’s Brenda Brown celebrates 37 years in real estate
SHREWSBURY – Brenda Brown of Papillon Realty is celebrating 37 years in the real estate business. Brown, who helps her clients buy and sell homes, started Papillon Realty in 2020. She said the secret to her success is by putting her clients, not the property, first. Brown noted that...
communityadvocate.com
Jose Luz, 63, of Hudson
– Jose Rosario Luz, 63, of Hudson, MA passed away at his residence surrounded by his family on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Jose leaves his wife of 40 years, Filomena Sousa Luz; his sons, Jerry S. Luz and Jessy J. Luz and his fiancé Megan McDonald. He is also survived by his siblings, Jose Maria Freitas and his wife Maria Freitas, Fatima F. Cabral wife of the late Antonio Cabral, Antonio Luz and his wife Maria Luz, Isidro Luz and his wife Cidalia Luz, Irondina Chaves and her husband Luis Chaves; his in-laws, Maria Espirito Santo and her husband Jose Carmo, Conceicao Resendes and her husband Silvino Resendes, Ermelinda Barros and her partner Jose Antonio, Jose Braga, Aida Rego and her husband Ernesto Rego, Antonio Braga and his wife Noemia Braga along with several loving nieces, nephews, godchildren, cousins and friends.
communityadvocate.com
Joseph E. Majocha, 67, of Hudson
– Joe Majocha, Age 67, of Hudson, beloved husband, dad and Jaja/Jojo passed peacefully on February 05, 2023, surrounded by family and friends. He was born on September 11, 1955 in Ware, MA to the late Julian and Josephine (Piechota) Majocha. He leaves behind his wife of 44 years, his...
communityadvocate.com
Hudson discusses staffing levels at police, fire departments
HUDSON – Concerns about staffing levels at the Hudson Fire Department and Hudson Police Department were voiced by department leaders. During the Jan. 23 Select Board meeting, town staff from the community development, finance and IT, library, public works, fire, police and recreation departments presented their budget and capital plan requests.
communityadvocate.com
Algonquin girls basketball heads to playoffs with win over Shrewsbury
NORTHBOROUGH – In a Friday night matchup, the Algonquin Regional High School Titans girls basketball team led from start to finish, ultimately defeating the Shrewsbury Colonials by a score of 55-24 and securing a playoff spot. Sophie Hjerpe led Algonquin in scoring with 15 points, while Ashlee Dameri added...
communityadvocate.com
SELCO reflects on changes to cable over the past decade
SHREWSBURY – Nearly half of SELCO’s basic subscribers have cut the proverbial cord, according to a presentation to the Select Board Jan. 24. The Select Board met with SELCO General Manager Christopher Roy to discuss the cable franchise agreement. According to Roy’s presentation, Shrewsbury was one of the...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury Police searching for missing man
SHREWSBURY – The Shrewsbury Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. According to information published on the department’s Facebook page around 1:45 p.m. Friday, 30-year-old Jonathan Vega was last seen in the area of 67 Boston Turnpike Road earlier this morning.
Comments / 0