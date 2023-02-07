– Jose Rosario Luz, 63, of Hudson, MA passed away at his residence surrounded by his family on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Jose leaves his wife of 40 years, Filomena Sousa Luz; his sons, Jerry S. Luz and Jessy J. Luz and his fiancé Megan McDonald. He is also survived by his siblings, Jose Maria Freitas and his wife Maria Freitas, Fatima F. Cabral wife of the late Antonio Cabral, Antonio Luz and his wife Maria Luz, Isidro Luz and his wife Cidalia Luz, Irondina Chaves and her husband Luis Chaves; his in-laws, Maria Espirito Santo and her husband Jose Carmo, Conceicao Resendes and her husband Silvino Resendes, Ermelinda Barros and her partner Jose Antonio, Jose Braga, Aida Rego and her husband Ernesto Rego, Antonio Braga and his wife Noemia Braga along with several loving nieces, nephews, godchildren, cousins and friends.

HUDSON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO