ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palestine, OH

Comments / 2

Richard Moore
5d ago

from what I've read that's standard procedure .railroads have been hauling chemicals for years and have procedures in place for times like these unfortunately there are no ways around entering public areas and accidents will happen

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
khn.org

North Carolina House Set To Vote On Medicaid Expansion

A bill introduced this week will likely lead to a North Carolina House vote on Medicaid expansion next week, AP says. The bill is the latest move in a to-and-fro tussle on the matter between Senate and House. Meanwhile, a Medicaid expansion bill died without a reading in Wyoming. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy