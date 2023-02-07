ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma's Homepage

Alpacas take over J.S. Bridwell AG Center for free show

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The J.S. Bridwell AG Center has been taken over by cute, furry, four-legged friends. A herd of alpacas are housed inside the AG center for the TXOLAN Sweetheart Spectacular and Bluebonnet Stakes Alpaca Show. The event brought hundreds of alpacas and enthusiasts from across the US. Folks were able to visit […]
newschannel6now.com

American Legion Post 169 holds outlaw cook off

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The event brought the community together with good food, a silent auction and fun for everyone. The money raised goes back into the legion to support their youth programs, and local veterans. The Wichita Falls community was given a chance to come together and support...
newschannel6now.com

Zenobia Trimble changed how Blacks were buried in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Zenobia Trimble was an active member in the Mosaic Templars. The Mosaic Templars was an organization founded in 1882 by tow former slaves who wanted Blacks to have access to burial and health insurance during a time when whites weren’t accepting Black customers. Trimble wanted to change how Blacks were remembered in the Black community of Wichita Falls.
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Bluff Nature Area vandalized

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Over the past few weeks, visitors who regularly attend the Wichita Bluff Nature Area have seen more and more vandalization at a place they love. On Friday, City of Wichita Falls officials discovered a large amount of vandalism along the trails. The trails are filled...
newschannel6now.com

WFISD teachers awarded Teacher Incentive Allotment stipends

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD has announced that 91 teachers received designations through the Texas Education Agency’s Teacher Incentive Allotment program, generating over $800,000 in stipends directly to the teachers. WFISD’s data submission was accepted and teachers were informed of their designation and their anticipated stipend...
kswo.com

Alexis Young joins morning anchor desk

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Morning Texoma will welcome a new face Friday when Alexis Young joins longtime KSWO personality Kyle Weatherly on the morning anchor desk. “I’m excited to bring new stories and ideas to the KSWO newsroom,” Young said. “Kyle and I have been working together for the last few weeks on how we want the show to feel -- we want it to really wake people up every morning.”
newschannel6now.com

Taser is looking for his forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week. Ken Johnson joined Emily’s Legacy Rescue in the studio to talk about Taser. He’s a dog who has a lot of energy and loves to play fetch.
newschannel6now.com

WFPD asks for help identifying Foundation Dealership burglar

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department posted on their Facebook in reference to a burglary of a building at Foundation Dealership. WFPD said that an unknown man entered the building after business hours and apparently stole some office equipment. The police department has asked for those...
Texoma's Homepage

City View ISD board set to discuss arrests

CITY VIEW (KFDX/KJTL) — While the Wichita Falls Police Department continues its investigation into City View ISD, and administrators and their alleged failure to report years of sexual misconduct, the school board is seeking legal help. The City View board of trustees is planning to discuss the arrests of four current administrators who are charged […]
newschannel6now.com

Crime of the Week: Car wash coin burglary

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department said thieves are targeting car washes. “Someone is going around and taking advantage of when those places are typically closed down because its dark or there’s just not a whole lot of traffic,” WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.
92.9 NIN

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week February 10, 2023

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
