Alpacas take over J.S. Bridwell AG Center for free show
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The J.S. Bridwell AG Center has been taken over by cute, furry, four-legged friends. A herd of alpacas are housed inside the AG center for the TXOLAN Sweetheart Spectacular and Bluebonnet Stakes Alpaca Show. The event brought hundreds of alpacas and enthusiasts from across the US. Folks were able to visit […]
Dirt Cheap in Wichita Falls to close its doors
Dirt Cheap located in Wichita Falls is set to close its doors in 2023.
newschannel6now.com
American Legion Post 169 holds outlaw cook off
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The event brought the community together with good food, a silent auction and fun for everyone. The money raised goes back into the legion to support their youth programs, and local veterans. The Wichita Falls community was given a chance to come together and support...
newschannel6now.com
Zenobia Trimble changed how Blacks were buried in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Zenobia Trimble was an active member in the Mosaic Templars. The Mosaic Templars was an organization founded in 1882 by tow former slaves who wanted Blacks to have access to burial and health insurance during a time when whites weren’t accepting Black customers. Trimble wanted to change how Blacks were remembered in the Black community of Wichita Falls.
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Bluff Nature Area vandalized
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Over the past few weeks, visitors who regularly attend the Wichita Bluff Nature Area have seen more and more vandalization at a place they love. On Friday, City of Wichita Falls officials discovered a large amount of vandalism along the trails. The trails are filled...
This Unsuspecting House in Wichita Falls Was Once a Famous Recording Studio
If you drove by this house today, you wouldn't think it was a famous Wichita Falls landmark. However, back in the day countless artists flocked to it because it had some of the best equipment in Texas. So today I saw these photos above from the Wichita County Texas Archives....
kswo.com
Local dispensaries weigh in on legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahomans will cast their ballots on State Question 820, calling for the legalization of recreational marijuana. On March 7, Oklahomans will vote to decide whether they want to legalize recreational marijuana. Local dispensaries in Lawton are in favor of the measure, saying it will generate a...
newschannel6now.com
WFISD teachers awarded Teacher Incentive Allotment stipends
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD has announced that 91 teachers received designations through the Texas Education Agency’s Teacher Incentive Allotment program, generating over $800,000 in stipends directly to the teachers. WFISD’s data submission was accepted and teachers were informed of their designation and their anticipated stipend...
Podcaster Rips into Wichita Falls Says He Hates Our City [VIDEO]
You never know what you may stumble upon on YouTube. Whenever I am looking for stuff to talk about, I will literally just type Wichita Falls into YouTube to see what pops up. Well today I saw a video labeled 'I Hate Wichita Falls'. ^Felt like Leo in 'Django Unchained',...
Check Out the Dillard’s Clearance Center In Bartlesville, Oklahoma
I know a lot of us in Southwest Oklahoma are missing the Dillard's in the former Central Mall. When Dillard's announced it was closing its Lawton location in 2020, my heart broke. And it was a bit of a shock because I thought Dillard's was by far the most popular store in Central Mall; I guess I was wrong.
kswo.com
Alexis Young joins morning anchor desk
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Morning Texoma will welcome a new face Friday when Alexis Young joins longtime KSWO personality Kyle Weatherly on the morning anchor desk. “I’m excited to bring new stories and ideas to the KSWO newsroom,” Young said. “Kyle and I have been working together for the last few weeks on how we want the show to feel -- we want it to really wake people up every morning.”
newschannel6now.com
Taser is looking for his forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week. Ken Johnson joined Emily’s Legacy Rescue in the studio to talk about Taser. He’s a dog who has a lot of energy and loves to play fetch.
Texas Animal Investigation and Response team assists in seizure of 408 animals
The Animal Investigation and Response team or "AIR" team was called in to assist the Wichita County Humane Society with the removal and care of the animals seized from Little Critters Pet Shop.
newschannel6now.com
WFPD asks for help identifying Foundation Dealership burglar
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department posted on their Facebook in reference to a burglary of a building at Foundation Dealership. WFPD said that an unknown man entered the building after business hours and apparently stole some office equipment. The police department has asked for those...
New music venue opening in Wichita Falls
City Limits Stage and Sports venue is set to open in the old High Dive location which was the original Jordan Craft BBQ location at 7503 Seymour Hwy closed back in December.
Should WFISD’s bond for new high schools have passed?
"They can't prove that his bill passed, that this proposition passed."
City View ISD board set to discuss arrests
CITY VIEW (KFDX/KJTL) — While the Wichita Falls Police Department continues its investigation into City View ISD, and administrators and their alleged failure to report years of sexual misconduct, the school board is seeking legal help. The City View board of trustees is planning to discuss the arrests of four current administrators who are charged […]
newschannel6now.com
Northwest vs. Rider girls soccer
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rider girls soccer blanked Northwest at home Friday night.
newschannel6now.com
Crime of the Week: Car wash coin burglary
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department said thieves are targeting car washes. “Someone is going around and taking advantage of when those places are typically closed down because its dark or there’s just not a whole lot of traffic,” WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week February 10, 2023
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
