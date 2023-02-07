Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
New 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Character Posters Highlight the Faces of the Upcoming Adventure
Paramount Pictures has released a new batch of character posters for Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Based on the classic Hasbro role-playing game, the movie follows a charming thief (Chris Pine) and a band of unlikely adventurers as they undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. The film was directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who previously helmed titles such as Game Night, Vacation, and were even attached to direct The Flash at one point, before being replaced by Andy Muschietti.
Collider
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Delivers $8.2 Million Debut at the Domestic Box Office
As per the norm before a major blockbuster is released, studios cleared the way at the box office. With Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania scheduled to land next week, and audiences busy with the Super Bowl weekend at home, it was a quiet time in theaters. Warner Bros.’ third installment in the hit Magic Mike franchise, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, took the top spot with a ho-hum $8.2 million across three days (including previews). Granted, it received only a semi-wide release.
Collider
New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Trailer Prepares Audiences for the Last Ride
During the Super Bowl, Marvel Studios unveiled a new TV spot for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The sequel is the last chapter in James Gunn's beloved trilogy and marks the filmmaker's final contribution to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Set years after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Guardians of...
Collider
‘Thunderbolts’: Sebastian Stan Reveals He Hasn’t Seen the Script Yet
Since Thunderbolts was announced last year at San Diego Comic-Con, we have heard quite a bit from a handful of the film's stars, including Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Harbour, who have both hyped up the film as wild and exciting. Now, we're hearing from Sebastian Stan who reveals—he hasn't actually read the script, because he hasn't been sent it yet!
Collider
'Avengers: Secret Wars': Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far
When and Where Is Avengers: Secret Wars Coming Out?. What Do We Know About the Avengers: Secret Wars Plot?. While the Multiverse Saga is currently all the rage and will dominate all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe until 2026, it will eventually culminate in Avengers: Secret Wars. The film will also be the end of Marvel’s Phase 6, so we can expect some major ramifications from this upcoming movie. At this point, there is still a ton of ground to cover between now and its release, but this article will give our best predictions based on statements by Marvel executives such as Kevin Feige and the comic runs for Secret Wars, as well as all the confirmed information hot from the press.
Collider
First ‘Fast X’ Trailer: Jason Momoa Swears Revenge on Vin Diesel’s Family
The first official trailer for the next installment in the long and storied Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X, has finally been released, showcasing the crazy action and family drama that has become synonymous with the Vin Diesel led blockbuster series. The trailer for the film debuts just a few months ahead of its scheduled theatrical release on May 19, 2023, with Fast X set to be the first part of the two-film conclusion to the series.
Collider
How ‘Toy Story 2’ Nearly Got Lost Forever
When Toy Story was released in 1995, it made movie history and forever changed how most animated movies were made. In the early 1990s, animated films were as hot as ever, thanks to huge Disney hits like The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and The Lion King. Their style of hand-drawn animation was a beauty to behold. Then came a little known company named Pixar and their fully computer-animated film about a child’s toys who come to life when no one is looking.
Collider
Bella Ramsey & 9 Other Biggest Breakout Stars From 'Game of Thrones'
Having played such well known characters, it's hard to imagine the stars of the hit HBO series Game of Thrones before fame; a time prior to their silver screen performances as despicable child kings, incestuous siblings or dragon mothers. But for many of the show's biggest names, their time on the series was also their first major role, giving them to platform to showcase their talent and helping them become the household names they are today.
Collider
Melanie Lynskey’s Best Role Was This Underrated ‘90s Classic With Kate Winslet
Melanie Lynskey was an acting powerhouse long before her softly ferocious performance as Kathleen in The Last of Us. Although the actress didn't receive leading roles until the mid-2010s, the indisputable magnitude of her performances etched themselves into the minds of casual moviegoers and film buffs alike. But I'm a Cheerleader, Ever After, Up in the Air, Don't Look Up, Showtime's psychological thriller Yellowjackets — the list is ongoing and endless, and rightfully so. Cinephiles in particular associate Lynskey with her stunning turn as Pauline Parker in Peter Jackson's Heavenly Creatures, a debut performance so meticulously layered and unbearably intense, it's almost unfair. How can a teenager already be this talented, especially without formal training? Pauline remains one of Lynskey's best roles to date and foreshadows her career trajectory as a character actor first and foremost; a woman who favors complex roles and reflects said complexity back upon her audience with unflinching intensity.
Collider
Harrison Ford & Phoebe Waller-Bridge Leap From Planes in New 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Trailer
During the Super Bowl, Lucasfilm unveiled a new trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The movie is expected to be the last adventure of Harrison Ford as the Fedora-loving archeological explorer. Besides bringing Ford back as Indy, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will also see...
Collider
'Top Gun: Maverick' & 9 Modern Bromance Movies to Watch On Valentine's Day and Beyond
Across the decades (and Valentine's Day season), bromance movies like Top Gun, Lethal Weapon, and Dumb and Dumber have brought various audiences tales of friendship and the male bond through thick and thin. From the buddy cop genre to modern-day love stories, the last decade has produced a wide range of refreshing stories for a wide-ranging viewership. A foundational element for this genre is the power of friendship and the exploration of that relationship.
Collider
10 Foreign Movies That Won Big at the Oscars
The Oscars are the prime awards show for film fanatics, and there have been some huge ups and downs in the annual program’s rich history. The Oscars consider both English and Foreign-language films, but it isn’t often that anything other than English-speaking films win big in terms of awards and accolades.
Collider
'Swarm' Trailer Reveals What the Buzz Is All About
Prime Video has announced the release date for Swarm, the upcoming series by Janine Nabers and Donald Glover. The new series that delves into the dark side of super fandom is set to hit Prime Video exclusively on March 17, 2023, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Swarm...
Collider
‘The Flash’ Trailer Breakdown: Michael Keaton, Supergirl, and Double the Barry Allen
The first official trailer for The Flash has dropped, and it features Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) in the fight of his life. The Scarlet Speedster's film debut has seen a number of directors and writers board and depart the project before finally settling on director Andy Muschietti and writer Christina Hodson. And it looks as though they're attempting to deliver one of the most epic superhero films of all time - not only does The Flash draw inspiration from the infamous Flashpoint storyline, but it will also serve as the starting point for James Gunn and Peter Safran's new vision for DC Studios. Here's a closer look at the trailer and every important moment.
Collider
'The Outwaters' Review: Found Footage Horror Has Never Looked Quite Like This
So you want to make a horror film. Specifically, you want to create one that makes use of the found footage framing to tell your story. How do you go about it? Well, there is no one way to do so as the scrappy subgenre has proven to be a refreshingly expansive one with distinctly macabre visions to be found in many of them. In The Outwaters, the feature debut from writer-director Robbie Banfitch, who also stars, it can initially seem like it is drawing from the foundational The Blair Witch Project in how it establishes itself. While it trades the forest setting for a windy desert, there is much that feels like something you’ve seen before. That is until it takes a plunge into a cosmic nightmare that rips the air right from your lungs, leaving us wandering through a hellscape from which there is no respite. It is rather meandering on the journey it takes to get there, but the destination remains worth the trip all the same.
Collider
How 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' Sets Up a Sequel
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Teen Wolf: The Movie. Teen Wolf: The Movie follows Scott McCall, played by Tyler Posey, as he returns to Beacon Hills to help Chris Argent, played by JR Bourne, carry out a ritual that might allow Allison's (Crystal Reed) soul to cross over. However, when Allison is brought back to life, along with the Nogitsune, who begins manipulating her, things get complicated. Joining them is Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, Shelley Henning, Dylan Sprayberry, Linden Ashby, Melissa Ponzio, Ryan Kelley and Tyler Hoechlin. The film premiered on Paramount+ on January 26, but it didn’t just revive the series without leaving the possibility of another return.
Collider
'The Walking Dead': 10 Best Carl-Focused Episodes, Ranked
Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the show The Walking Dead.For 11 memorable seasons on AMC, The Walking Dead did a good job of showcasing the found family referred to as "Rick's group" on great and gruesome adventures together, while also dispersing them all on their own and centering episodes around specific characters.
Collider
‘Insidious: Fear the Dark’: Rose Byrne Teases the Lambert Family’s Next Nightmare [Exclusive]
Thirteen years after the release of the first film, Rose Byrne had lots of fun returning to the Insidious universe for Insidious: Fear the Dark, the fifth chapter of the beloved horror franchise. In an interview with Collider’s own Steven Weintraub for Seriously Red, Byrne spoke about working with co-star Patrick Wilson, who is stepping up as director of the upcoming sequel.
Collider
Steven Spielberg Reveals Why He Doesn't Regret Walking Away from 'Harry Potter'
It’s been a couple of decades since what seemed like a wonderful combination had the chance of happening before our very eyes. Back in the early aughts, world-famous filmmaker Steven Spielberg was offered a chance to helm none other than the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, but he famously turned it down. The Academy Award-winning director has talked about this decision on a couple of occasions, but during an interview with fellow director S.S. Rajamouli (RRR), Spielberg revealed why he doesn’t regret walking away from the wizarding world.
Collider
'You' Showrunner Sera Gamble Already Has Ideas for Season 5
Last week, Joe Goldberg returned to our screens with the release of You Season 4 Part 1. Though we're still waiting for Season 4 Part 2, showrunner Sera Gamble revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that she already has plans for Season 5. Unlike the show's prior three seasons, Season 4...
Comments / 0