Motley Fool

1 Indicator Showing Why These Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks Are Great Buys

Most institutional investors don't foresee changing their alternative investment strategy. Retail investors could benefit from increasing their allocation to alternatives. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Reuters

Lyft says lower prices to hit profit, shares drop 30%

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Lyft Inc (LYFT.O) on Thursday forecast current-quarter profit far below Wall Street targets as the ride-hailing service lowered prices, triggering a 30% drop in shares on concerns it was falling behind bigger rival Uber (UBER.N).
Reuters

MetLife profit falls 33% as market turmoil hits investment income

Feb 1 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc (MET.N) reported a 33% drop in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday as a global market rout hurt the U.S. insurer's investment returns. Lower private equity returns sent MetLife's net investment income down 15% to $4.5 billion in the final quarter of a year that saw rising interest rates and growing recession risks pummel global markets across asset classes.
NASDAQ

Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in BlackRock International Growth and Income Trust (BGY)

Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.33MM shares of BlackRock International Growth and Income Trust (BGY). This represents 10.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 10.80MM shares and 10.40% of the company, a...
Motley Fool

2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

Warren Buffett has outperformed Wall Street for over five decades. Two holdings have resilient businesses that should do well no matter what the economy does. One consumer-staple holding isn't expected to grow much in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool

10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023

The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool

My Top No-Brainer High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy In 2023

Energy infrastructure giant Kinder Morgan reported full-year earnings on Jan. 18. The company had another excellent year and is raising its dividend again for 2023. The stock's 6.1% dividend yield is backed by ample free cash flow and solid fundamentals. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Zacks.com

3 Stocks to Consider Buying Before Earnings

EXPE - Free Report) Starting the list is online travel company Expedia, which is set to report its Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 9. Expedia is out of the Retail-Wholesale sector and its Internet-Commerce Industry is currently in the top 15% of over 250 Zacks Industries. With travel demand expected...
New York Post

Bed Bath & Beyond reportedly sells $1B in stock to avoid bankruptcy

Bed Bath & Beyond reportedly has lined up investors for a last-minute cash infusion to help the struggling home-goods retailer avoid bankruptcy — but experts are skeptical whether the plan will work. Hudson’s Bay Capital Management has agreed to anchor a sale of preferred stock that Bed Bath & Beyond disclosed late Monday that would raise more than $1 billion, according to Bloomberg. Nevertheless, the retailer’s shares — which surged 92% to close at $5.86 on Monday, fueled by the meme stock crowd — were recently down by more than 45% on Tuesday, teetering at $3. “There is slim to no...
NASDAQ

Vanguard Group Increases Position in Albany International (AIN)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.44MM shares of Albany International Corp. (AIN). This represents 11.07% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.41MM shares and 10.54% of the company, an increase in shares...
