Strangulation charges against Valentine upgraded

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Robbie Valentine, the former University of Louisville men’s basketball player and community leader, is under arrest and charged with strangulation. At his arraignment Friday, the charge was upgraded from strangulation 2nd degree to 1st degree. According to the arrest citation, Valentine and his girlfriend had...
