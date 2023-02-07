Read full article on original website
Olivia Wilde Is ‘Quietly Dating’ Again Following Harry Styles Split: ‘He Makes Her Happy’
Late night talking? Olivia Wilde is “quietly dating again” following her November 2022 split from Harry Styles, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “The man she’s with is ‘normal’ by Hollywood standards and treats her with respect. He’s loyal, without being needy and worships the ground she walks on,” the insider reveals of the Don’t Worry Darling director’s love life. “He’s your typical average Joe.”
Super Bowl Ads Bank on Gen X and Millennial Nostalgia
Advertisers took aim at the Gen X and Millennial generations during the Super Bowl with the return of Zoolander, Clueless and more. As has become tradition, companies and brands go all out for their ad campaigns during the Super Bowl, one of the most watched television events of the year. 2023 was no different, with celebrities like Bradley Cooper, John Travolta, Serena Williams, Ben Stiller, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez cashing in on some commercials.
