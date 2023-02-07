Advertisers took aim at the Gen X and Millennial generations during the Super Bowl with the return of Zoolander, Clueless and more. As has become tradition, companies and brands go all out for their ad campaigns during the Super Bowl, one of the most watched television events of the year. 2023 was no different, with celebrities like Bradley Cooper, John Travolta, Serena Williams, Ben Stiller, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez cashing in on some commercials.

