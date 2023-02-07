ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Turkey earthquake: The children whose names have been erased

The wounded children in Adana City Hospital are too young to know how much they've lost. I watched doctors in the intensive care unit bottle-feed an injured six-month-old girl whose parents can't be found. There are hundreds more cases of unidentified children whose parents are dead or untraceable. The earthquake...
BBC

Turkey earthquake: Family caught in disaster after attending funeral

A grieving family who flew from the UK for a funeral found themselves in the middle of a disaster after getting caught up in the Turkey earthquake. Eylem Yildiz travelled to Besni for Wednesday's ceremony from Swindon, Wiltshire, with three relatives after her father died on Tuesday, 31 January. Daughter...
BBC

Turkey-Syria earthquake: New-born and mother saved after four days in rubble

A new-born baby and his mother have been rescued from rubble in Turkey, around 90 hours after the first of Monday's deadly earthquakes. The 10-day-old boy, named Yagiz, was retrieved from a ruined structure in the southern Hatay province. Footage showed the child being carefully taken out overnight - a...
BBC

Turkey earthquake: 113 arrest warrants connected to building construction

Officials in Turkey say 113 arrest warrants have been issued in connection with the construction of buildings that collapsed in Monday's earthquake. Turkish police have already taken at least 12 people into custody, including building contractors. Meanwhile, unrest in southern Turkey has disrupted rescue efforts in some places. The number...
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
BBC

Birmingham car cannibals leaves woman 'in shock'

A woman has spoken of her shock after returning to her car to find it stripped of parts. Charaya White, 28, from Birmingham, said she suffered a panic attack when she found much of her Citroen C1 had been scavenged at the city's New Canal Street car park in May 2022.
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
Cheryl E Preston

The root of Prince William's fury towards Prince Harry is said to be one specific revelation in Spare

Sources Prince William is most angry over one Spare revelation. There have been recent reports that Prince William is furious with Prince Harry and does not want him to attend the coronation of King Charles in May. Express indicates that these days The Prince of Wales and his father could not be closer and that William will concede to the King's wishes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend his special day. Some people have been wondering which specific details in Spare which was released on January 10 have led to the future king having such ire towards his sibling.
BBC

Earthquake: Irish charity Goal says 27 of its workers killed

An Irish-based aid charity, Goal, has confirmed that 27 of its workers have lost their lives in the earthquake in Syria and Turkey. The victims were 26 Syrian citizens and one Turkish citizen, but an undisclosed number of other Goal aid workers remain unaccounted for, the charity said. Goal's chief...
BBC

Turkey earthquake: Being buried alive with my newborn son

It has been a week since a deadly earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, killing thousands. But amid the despair, there have been stories of "miracles". This is one of them. When Necla Camuz gave birth to her second son on 27 January, she named him Yagiz, meaning "brave one". Just...
BBC

Assam: India child brides desperate after mass arrests

Momina Khatun is convinced she is cursed. She's one of hundreds of women in the north-eastern Indian state of Assam who married under the age of 18 - and are now stuck in limbo after their husbands were arrested in a crackdown on child marriage. The state government claims it...
BBC

Turkey-Syria earthquake: NI rescuers working through the night

A search and rescue team from Northern Ireland worked through the night in a bid to help people still trapped under earthquake-hit buildings in Turkey. Ryan Gray and Kyle Murray from K9 Search & Rescue NI have joined the international rescue operation in the southern Turkish city of Adana. "These...
BBC

Great Yarmouth: Clear-up begins after World War Two bomb explodes

Clear-up operations are under way after a World War Two bomb exploded while work was carried out to defuse it. Army specialists were attempting to disarm the device at Bollards Quay in Great Yarmouth on Friday when an unplanned detonation happened at about 17:00 GMT. People on social media said...

