Congratulations are extended to Lisa Schumacher for being named the 2022 Employee of the 4th Quarter for Tioga County Public Health!. Lisa started at Tioga County Public Health on May 1, 2000 as a Typist, working within the Home Care Agency. In 2007 into 2008, Lisa stepped up for the team and worked out-of-title during an extended vacancy of the Senior Typist position, and was compensated by the Legislature along with their appreciation.

TIOGA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO