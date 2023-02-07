ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apalachin, NY

Tioga Opportunities Inc. to host Lourdes Mammography Van

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. recently announced a partnership with Lourdes to bring the Lourdes “Mammo on the Move” Mobile Mammography Van to Owego. They will provide digital screening mammograms at Tioga Opportunities, Inc., located at 110 Central Ave. in Owego, on Monday, Feb. 27, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
OWEGO, NY
Live theater returns to the Ti-Ahwaga Stage

Live theater returns to the Ti-Ahwaga Performing Arts Center Feb. 17 through March 5 as the Ti-Ahwaga Community Players present Robert Harling’s comedy-drama, “Steel Magnolias.”. A total of nine performances are scheduled during the run, with 8 p.m. shows on Fridays and Saturdays, and afternoon shows on Sundays...
OWEGO, NY
What’s Happening for the week of February 12, 2023

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.
OWEGO, NY
Tioga County Public Health announces Employee of the Fourth Quarter

Congratulations are extended to Lisa Schumacher for being named the 2022 Employee of the 4th Quarter for Tioga County Public Health!. Lisa started at Tioga County Public Health on May 1, 2000 as a Typist, working within the Home Care Agency. In 2007 into 2008, Lisa stepped up for the team and worked out-of-title during an extended vacancy of the Senior Typist position, and was compensated by the Legislature along with their appreciation.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
Space Telescope Science comes to Lyceum

Competition is fierce! That is, if you want a chance to secure observation time on NASA’s Hubble and/or James Webb telescopes. Astronomers from all around the world compete for time to prove their scientific theories using these space telescopes. But Dr. David Adler, lead of the Long-Range Science Planning...
VESTAL, NY

