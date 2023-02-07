Read full article on original website
Local organization broadens definition of domestic violence
Finding Our Voices, a grassroots, Camden-based organization, is working to raise public awareness by redefining what domestic violence looks like. This summer, the organization won a Purple Ribbon Award for its bookmarks with the faces and stories of 44 Maine survivors of domestic violence. The Purple Ribbon Awards, run by experts in the domestic violence field, strive to nationally honor advocates, programs, shelters, survivors and community support systems.
Edgecomb reaches 1-year deal with CLC Ambulance
Edgecomb is in the final year of a contract with Central Lincoln County Ambulance. In the past five years, Edgecomb has paid $17,000 annually, but beginning July 1 that will end. On Feb. 7, selectmen reached a one-year agreement with CLC Ambulance for $58,925. Selectman Ted Hugger said exploding business costs resulted in the huge increase.
Renovations continue, tentative opening during Windjammer Days
A recent poll shows that most Americans give up their New Year’s resolutions by early February. The Maine State Aquarium is well on its way towards keeping its resolution to open in 2023. The new floor with water-resistant seal is currently being installed, to improve the safety of our staff and visitors. To do this, we had to completely empty the space – tanks, stands, walls, etc. – to prevent any further floor damage. This was no small feat; the rock wall itself weighed over 11,000 pounds! Next electricians will come in to repair the electrical issues from saltwater corrosion over the past 30 years. Unfortunately, the damage behind the walls meant walls need to come down, including the mural of Boothbay Harbor by Bob McKay. After talking with Bob, we agreed photographing the mural was a good way to preserve it, and a professional photographer has done so. What will go on the wall next, you ask? We will take visitors on a deep dive of the Gulf of Maine as we highlight cutting-edge DMR research. You’ll have to visit in person to find out more!
Habitat ReStore/7 Rivers Maine art auction returns
Habitat ReStore/7 Rivers Maine is holding its “Love to Build” art auction once again. Live online bidding will be held Feb. 14 through Feb. 28. Visit habitat7rivers.org to view the artwork. The large collection of donated art is also available to view on the second floor of the...
A Celebration of Wayne Closson’s Life
Please join us tomorrow, Saturday, February 11 from 3 to 6 PM at Brady’s for a celebration of J. Wayne Closson Jr.’s life. Wayne was a treasured member of our community, and all are welcome to join. If you are unable to be there in person but would...
BRHS cheerleaders finish 5th in state competition
The Boothbay Region High School cheerleading team took fifth place in Class D Cheering competition held Saturday, Feb. 11. Below are the results:
Fish & Game Assoc. to host Kids’ Ice Fishing Derby Feb. 18
After a three-year hiatus, the Boothbay Region Fish & Game Association will again hold its annual Kids’ Ice Fishing Derby on Wiley Pond from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the club property at 447 Dover Road in Boothbay. Wiley Pond has again this year...
CSD committee holds special meeting on school closure
During an emergency meeting, Community School District Superintending Committee members officially heard how administrators planned on handling the elementary school flooding. On Feb. 7, school officials provided initial plans for handling the school’s closure. Beginning, Feb. 13, the plan calls for pre-kindergarten to grade five students to attend daily classes at the high school. Sixth through eighth graders will attend classes at Boothbay Region YMCA. And on Feb. 9, high school students were to begin remote learning.
Bristol defeats Boothbay in Busline League tourney
Boothbay Region Elementary School boys Wildcats played a hard game, but could not stop Bristol from winning the Busline League playoff game, 56-35, Feb. 6 at Bristol. BRES played hard and made some headway in the second half, but it just was not enough. “We knew what to do, but...
Unified Basketball at BRHS Feb. 14
Boothbay Region High School will host its first ever Unified Basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 3:30 p.m. The public is invited to cheer on these athletes, said BRHS Athletic Director Allan Crocker. The games will be 20-minute halves. The other scheduled home game is on Tuesday, March 7...
