Meeker Street Nerd Party returning to downtown Kent Saturday, Feb. 25
The Kent Downtown Partnership will be holding its second annual Meeker Street Nerd Party on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, from 3-7 pm. Downtown Kent has a number of “cool nerd” businesses that embrace this unique culture and are not afraid to show it. Release your inner nerd at...
Ramen Man To Be Replaced With Japanese Takeout
Chef Yuta Sugimoto will reopen his third restaurant location with a new concept after the pandemic forced it to close.
q13fox.com
Cirque du Soleil heads to Seattle next month
The magic of Cirque Du Soleil is heading to the Seattle area. Here to tell us all about the fun in store are Artistic Director Alison Crawford and Acrobat Rafael Fatkhelyanov!
This Secret Hideaway Seattle Bar Is So Cool, They Buzz You In
It’s a place so swanky, they had to hide it behind a bank vault. I’m talking about Needle & Thread, a secret hideaway speakeasy bar in Seattle. You’ll have to venture out to the Capitol Hill neighborhood to find this Washington bar that is located inside Tavern Law, which is not an actual law firm. You can't just walk in there and expect to be seated. It's so cool, they have to buzz you in.
OnlyInYourState
The Rubber Chicken Museum In Washington Just Might Be The Strangest Roadside Attraction Yet
Washington state has its share of charming, unique, and downright bizarre roadside attractions. Tourists flock to the Emerald City of Seattle to ride the elevator to the top of the Space Needle or watch the famous fish throwers at the Pike Place Market, but did you know that Seattle is also home to a Rubber Chicken Museum? You read that right! You can’t miss the bright red and yellow building in the heart of Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood. Step through the door of Archie McPhee and you’ll be transported to perhaps the strangest roadside attraction in Washington, and we mean that in the best possible way.
westseattleblog.com
FOUND CAT: Delridge – February 10, 2023 7:15 pm
A neighbor found this small kitty in North Delridge near the P-patch. There is a colony of community cats in the area she may belong to but the others are larger adults and she saw this one for the first time yesterday. Posting around in case she belongs to someone. Young and friendly. We’re fine fostering her for now.
seattleschild.com
Amy Jensen has shown her boys what a mother can do | Unsung Hero
Seattle’s Child is proud to partner with the state Department of Children, Youth and Families Strengthening Families Washington to honor outstanding caregivers doing important work on behalf of children. All month long, we’ll introduce you to Unsung Heroes from around the state: biological parents, grandparents, foster and adoptive parents....
Here’s the ‘buzz’ behind Seattle’s mushroom coffee
Coffee enhancements and alternatives are everywhere these days: From the milk you put into your lattes, syrups in your sugary drinks, or the base for your caffeine boost, there’s no telling what could possibly come next — until now. Mushroom coffee. Before you jump in with, “I’m not a mushroom person,” or “don’t like the taste of mushrooms,” let me start off by saying that’s what I said before heading to Wunderground Coffee’s cafe in Capitol Hill. The cafe, like most fun and eclectic coffee shops in Seattle, has that ‘je ne se quoi’ if you will. If it weren’t for the mushroom decor you likely would have no idea what this coffee was actually made of, and that’s probably a good thing if you’re hesitant to switch up your morning coffee.
q13fox.com
Polar Star crew member captures video of orca off Antarctica
The Coast Guard's Polar Star, which has its home port in Seattle, is currently in the waters off Antarctica. Crew members captured some vide that they call an orchestra of orcas.
This Restaurant Serves Washington's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest pinpointed every state's best place to grab a slice of pizza.
Oakley Carlson Act gathering marks 2 years since her disappearance
OLYMPIA, Wash. — On the day marking two years since her disappearance, a silent gathering will be held in Olympia to show support for the Oakley Carlson Act. HB 1397 would create more stringent requirements for a child to be returned to its birth parents who have lost custody. A silent gathering is planned on the north steps of the state legislative building at the Capitol in Olympia on Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Washington
If you live in Washington and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Washington that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
thurstontalk.com
Compelled to Care: Retaining Families That Foster and Adopt in Thurston County
C“We want to care for families so they can care for kids longer,” says Ashley Wambach, president and executive director. Beginning in 2015 as a small group at Evergreen Christian Community, the project has grown and evolved to its own nonprofit status. As a parent through birth, adoption and foster care, Ashely speaks from experience. “It’s hard and lonely work and not possible to do alone,” she says. “You can do it in community.”
KOMO News
Steering wheel locks to be offered to Kia, Hyundai drivers amid social media-fueled thefts
Western Washington residents who own Kia or Hyundai vehicles can soon pick up a free steering wheel lock from various law enforcement departments. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department and the police departments of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, Renton, Federal Way, Auburn and Olympia will all have steering wheel locks available "in the coming weeks," the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force (PSATTF) said. This comes in response to the increased theft rate of Kias and Hyundais due to a social media trend.
KXRO.com
Aberdeen Pizza Hut closing after this weekend
KXRO has learned that the Pizza Hut in downtown Aberdeen, WA will be closing . Staff first announced the closure, as of the end of this weekend. The social media post stated that the closure was not by choice of the owner of the franchise location. We spoke with Nancy...
KXRO.com
Local restaurants featured among “Best Restaurants in Washington”
Restaurant logos belong to respective businesses. Combined by KXRO. Multiple local restaurants were named among the best in Washington State. Seattle Met released their list of the Best Restaurants in Washington, and Grays Harbor and Pacific County were both included. The list is the cover story of the January edition...
q13fox.com
Supporters rally in Olympia for Oakley Carlson Act
The Oakley Carlson Act outlines a number of changes intended to protect children who have been removed from a parent based on abuse, neglect or abandonment. A group rallied on the two year anniversary of when 5-year-old Oakley was last seen.
Washington store that sold winning Powerball ticket donates $50K prize to food bank
The grocery store in Washington state that sold the winning $754.6 Powerball ticket in Monday’s drawing donated its $50,000 bonus check to an area food bank.
Tacoma Daily Index
Welcome to Tacoma’s 6th Avenue WinCo
Tacoma’s 6th Avenue is a street/region/neighborhood/cluster of neighborhoods like no other in Tacoma. Few cities have a single street as varied as Tacoma’s 6th Avenue. The Index has explored 6th Avenue before; here and here, among other places. And, true to form, Tacoma’s 6th Avenue is changing again....
