Weakley County, TN

thunderboltradio.com

Jeanette G. Robinson, 87, Sharon

Funeral services for Jeanette Gordon Robinson, age 87, of Sharon, will be Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 2:00 at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Sharon. Visitation will be Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 11:00 until service time. Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield...
SHARON, TN
Sports Update

Martin Middle School Lady Chargers capture 3rd place in the TMSAA State tournament at Stewart’s Creek Middle School in Smyrna. The Lady Chargers dominated from the tip in the 61-37 victory over Memphis Business Academy Middle School. Ashlee Brent scored 14 of her game high 38 points in the...
MARTIN, TN

