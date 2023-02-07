ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dexerto.com

Hogwarts Legacy protestors are hijacking the game’s hashtag with spoilers

Following the initial release of Hogwarts Legacy, those who are protesting the game have taken to Twitter to releasing major spoilers the ending of the new release. Disclaimer, we will be discussing potential Hogwarts Legacy plot points, so spoilers ahead. The lead up and discourse surrounding the recent video game...
POPSUGAR

Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps

Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
Herbie J Pilato

Ozzie Nelson: His Talented and Tragic Life

He began his career as a bandleader and went on to star in, produce, write, and direct one of the most popular radio and television franchises in the history of entertainment. But he died too young at only 69 on June 3, 1975.
dexerto.com

Joe Rogan denied Andrew Tate’s request for JRE Podcast invite years ago

It has been revealed that Joe Rogan once shut down an attempt to get Andrew Tate booked on the JRE Podcast, long before the controversial personality rose to prominence. The Joe Rogan Experience has grown to become the biggest podcast in the world at this point, regularly topping the charts on Spotify and picking up millions of views on YouTube.
dexerto.com

OTK streamer Tectone freaks out upon leaking staggering Lost Ark sponsorship payout

OTK streamer Tectone accidentally revealed the jaw-dropping amount he was paid for a Lost Ark sponsorship, and his reaction was golden. In the middle of a normal stream, Tectone was visited by fellow OTK members Emiru and Mizkif and they decided to check out the stream of the newest OTK member ExtraEmily. But something popped up on the screen that took the streamer aback.
dexerto.com

Pokemon Go players find neighbors calling them “weirdos” in Facebook group

Pokemon Go players found a Facebook group where their neighbors joke about them being “weirdos” for enjoying the mobile game. Since its release in the summer of 2016, Niantic’s Pokemon Go has brought joy to millions of players around the globe. The excitement has expanded to include...
dexerto.com

What does JW mean on Snapchat?

While using Snapchat or other social media platforms like TikTok or Instagram, you may have seen the term ‘JW,’ but what does it mean? Here’s what you need to know. Snapchat is used by millions of people across the world, who send their friends images, videos, and direct messages via the app on a daily basis. People can also post stories that are available on users’ profiles, and disappear after 24 hours.
dexerto.com

Transformers Rise of the Beasts: Release date, trailer & more

Here’s everything we know about Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, including its release date, trailer, cast, plot, and other details. Transformers, once a collection of toys and a cartoon from the 90s, has now spawned a massive and successful film franchise over the last decade and a half. While...

