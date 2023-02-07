Hindman will present art from the estate of outsider art collector Susann Craig in a single-owner auction on March 9. “A champion of boundless creativity and a founder of Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art in Chicago, Craig’s legacy cannot be understated,” Hindman relays. “Roadside Attractions: The Susann Craig Collection” will showcase her personal collection of more than 300 paintings, mobiles, and statues that fill her Logan Square loft designed by Jeanne Gang. A portion of the proceeds of the auction will benefit Intuit. “Susann was a beloved force in the Chicago art world. Not only did she have a foundational role at Intuit, but she also cultivated incredible friendships and brought her creative spirit to all aspects of her life,“ says Zack Wirsum, Hindman director and senior specialist of post-war and contemporary art. “It is Hindman’s great pleasure to bring Susann’s passionately curated collection to market, and to share with the world her visionary life’s work.” More here.

