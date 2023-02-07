ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Icons: The Fine Arts of SubCity by Candida Alvarez

Part of the Chicago Icons series from the 2023 Best of Chicago edition. Read the rest here. Solon Spencer Beman was a renowned nineteenth-century architect. of the Pullman Company factory and adjoining planned community. He was hired in 1885 to design a steel-frame eight-story factory and display showroom by the Studebaker Brothers Carriage Company of Fort Wayne, Indiana. This architectural gem at 410 South Michigan Avenue was completed in 1887, with east-facing oversized glass windows filling the lower floors with light and spectacular views that reached from Grant Park to Lake Michigan. By 1895, the thriving business moved to a ten-story building, also designed by Beman, at 623 South Wabash Avenue (which would be acquired by Columbia College Chicago in 1983).
Today In The Culture, February 10, 2023: Intuit Co-Founder’s Collection at Auction | Windy City Smokeout Lineup | Exhibit Columbus

Hindman will present art from the estate of outsider art collector Susann Craig in a single-owner auction on March 9. “A champion of boundless creativity and a founder of Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art in Chicago, Craig’s legacy cannot be understated,” Hindman relays. “Roadside Attractions: The Susann Craig Collection” will showcase her personal collection of more than 300 paintings, mobiles, and statues that fill her Logan Square loft designed by Jeanne Gang. A portion of the proceeds of the auction will benefit Intuit. “Susann was a beloved force in the Chicago art world. Not only did she have a foundational role at Intuit, but she also cultivated incredible friendships and brought her creative spirit to all aspects of her life,“ says Zack Wirsum, Hindman director and senior specialist of post-war and contemporary art. “It is Hindman’s great pleasure to bring Susann’s passionately curated collection to market, and to share with the world her visionary life’s work.” More here.
