(St. Paul, MN) -- Democrats in the Minnesota House are celebrating passage of a bill Thursday night that would provide universal school meals. D-F-L Representative Laurie Pryor of Minnetonka says, "every student, every day is going to have access to food and the basics of life." It would create a state program for schools to provide up to two free meals per day to all students. Republican Natalie Zelzenikar of St. Louis County argued the program is a misuse of taxpayer dollars and said they want breakfast and lunch, "for the people who need it." G-O-P members proposed failed amendments that would have imposed income limits and redirected extra money to other school programs. A corresponding Senate bill has one more committee stop.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO