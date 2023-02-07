Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
Free school meal bill passes Minnesota House
(St. Paul, MN) -- Democrats in the Minnesota House are celebrating passage of a bill Thursday night that would provide universal school meals. D-F-L Representative Laurie Pryor of Minnetonka says, "every student, every day is going to have access to food and the basics of life." It would create a state program for schools to provide up to two free meals per day to all students. Republican Natalie Zelzenikar of St. Louis County argued the program is a misuse of taxpayer dollars and said they want breakfast and lunch, "for the people who need it." G-O-P members proposed failed amendments that would have imposed income limits and redirected extra money to other school programs. A corresponding Senate bill has one more committee stop.
willmarradio.com
Benson gives final approval to 1-year THC ban
(Benson MN-) The Swift County Monitor-News says The Benson City Council this week passed it's 2nd and final reading of an ordinance banning the sale of products containing THC for one year. It was done in anticipation of The Minnesota Legislature approving recreational cannabis this session. Willmar Operations Director Kyle Box sits on the League of Minnesota Cities Cannabis Working Group...
willmarradio.com
Gun control measures advance in St. Paul
(St. Paul, MN) -- A bill requiring background checks for private sales of firearms is advancing in the Minnesota House. Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus V-P Rob Doar says it's an additional hurdle for law-abiding gun owners that criminals will continue to walk around. He says according to data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics, only eight percent of criminally acquired firearms come from private sales. D-F-L Representative Brion Curran of Vadnais Heights noted the overall number of gun deaths in the U-S, is 45 thousand plus people per year. Eight percent of 45 thousand people is three thousand-600 people. The House Judiciary and Civil Law Committee also passed the so-called 'red flag' law and sent it to Ways and Means.
willmarradio.com
Winter COVID-19 numbers lower than previous two winters
(St. Paul, MN) -- A weekly pandemic update released yesterday shows Minnesota's third winter with COVID has included fewer cases than in the previous two winter seasons. COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state are at the lowest level since last May. University of Minnesota data shows COVID-19 levels in wastewater are still at a steady level, with higher levels in months in the west-central and southwest regions of the state. The report also reported declining influenza levels after cases surged early in the fall.
33 Unusual Minnesota High School Mascots You Won’t Believe Are Real
There are over 1,000 high schools throughout Minnesota. A lot of them have typical mascots for their sports teams, however, there are about 33 that you won't believe are real. According to the website, highschools.com, there are a little over 1,200 high schools throughout the Land of 10,000 Lakes. It even went on to say that Minnesota ranks as 22nd in terms of student enrollment, and about 17th in total number of schools.
willmarradio.com
Craig recovering at home at being attacked in elevator
(Undated) -- Second District Congresswoman Angie Craig says she's "very, very lucky that I was not more injured" when she was assaulted in an elevator at her apartment building in Washington D-C. Craig says she's home in Minnesota recovering. Police arrested a homeless man who allegedly grabbed Craig's neck and punched her in the chin. Craig threw hot coffee at the assailant before he fled. Craig's chief of staff said she was bruised but "physically OK" after the attack, which apparently was not politically motivated. Craig says she's thanking friends, constituents and colleagues for their outpouring of support which has been overwhelming.
willmarradio.com
New school for special needs students planned for New London
(New London MN-) A school for special needs students is in the works in New London. Cliff Carmody, Executive Director of the Southwest-West Central Education Cooperative says the school would be built near the current Prairie Woods Elementary School and would serve 30 to 40 children from around the Cooperative's region who are categorized as "Setting 4"...
willmarradio.com
John W. Carlson
John W. Carlson, 82, of Albany, formerly of Willmar, died Wednesday, February 8th at Mother of Mercy in Albany. His funeral will be 2:00 pm, Tuesday, March 14th at Word of Faith Family Church in Willmar. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral arrangements are pending with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org.
willmarradio.com
Renville man accused of starting home on fire with family inside
(Renville MN-) A Renville man has been charged with arson for allegedly starting his home on fire with his wife and five children inside February 4th. 24-year-old Austin Telthoester is charged with 1st Degree Arson and five counts of child endangerment. Court records say when fire crews responded to the blaze, Telthoester was acting erratically and told them there were racoons in the walls of the house, and reportedly threatening a police officer. His wife told police Telthoester started a wall of the bedroom on fire with a camping torch after asking her if she heard something inside the wall. No one was injured in the blaze.
willmarradio.com
Russell Onnen
Russell Onnen, 88, of Raymond, passed away, surrounded by family, on Saturday February 11, 2023, at Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 16th at 10:30 am at Bethany Reformed Church in Clara City. Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening from 5 to 7:00 pm at the church and continue one hour prior to services on Thursday. Arrangements with Wing-Bain Funeral Home.
willmarradio.com
Northern Lakes over Willmar Cardinals
The Willmar Cardinals boys hockey team fell to Northern Lakes 8-2 Saturday afternoon in Willmar. Willmar's record is now 8-15 on the season, while Northern Lakes improves to 10-13. The next Willmar Cardinals broadcast on KWLM will be girls hockey playoffs on Tuesday, February 14th with the Rambow pregame at...
willmarradio.com
Willmar Cardinals girls win at home over Rocori
The Willmar Cardinal girls basketball team played host to the Rocori Spartans Friday night and won by a final score of 52-47. Telilie Lange led the way for the Cards with 14 points followed by Brielle Ogdahl with 10. Brielle also had a double/double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Amber Field had 14 for the Spartans, including 4 three pointers in the second half, and Kate Van Erp had 11.
willmarradio.com
Cards Take Over Late in Win Over Flyers on Alumni Day
(Willmar Senior High School) -- With the 2008 State Third Place Cardinals in the The Big Red Gym on Alumni Day the 2023 version led by Senior Wing Khalid Muhumed gave the Saturday afternoon crowd and fellow Cardinals a solid 62-51 victory over Section 8AAA and former Central Lakes Conference rival Little Falls.
willmarradio.com
Warriors come up short against Thunderhawks
It was a tough start and matchup for the BOLD Warriors girls basketball team as they hosted Montevideo on Friday night. The Thunderhawks led at halftime 40-19 and won by a final score of 55-50. BOLD Warriors leading scorers were Lainey Braulick with 18 points, and 2 rebounds, Kenzie Visser...
Comments / 0