Your Los Angeles Lakers may be bringing back yet another old friend, this time through the buyout market. In an appearance on ESPN's "NBA Today," Adrian Wojnarowski spoke with host Malika Andrews about some intriguing buyout candidates. Wing Danny Green, who won a title with LA during its 2019-20 championship season, was flipped from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Houston Rockets at the trade deadline, and is expected to join the buyout free agent market.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO