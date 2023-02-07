ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Rihanna's Halftime Show Performance

Take a bow, Rihanna.  The legendary artist put on quite a show at the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night. Rihanna, who performed hits like "Diamonds," "All Of The Lights," "Umbrella" and more, got a standing ovation at the end of her performance on Sunday night. It was pretty ...
GLENDALE, AZ
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With Super Bowl Referee Tonight

Just a few weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell professed that the league's officiating has never been better. "When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better," he said at the time. Well, fast forward a few weeks to the Super Bowl and that comment appears to have been ...
GLENDALE, AZ
Tri-City Herald

Mile-High Hire: Texans Bring in Klint Kubiak as Run Game Coordinator

Former Broncos passing-game coordinator Klint Kubiak has been everywhere, but now the 12th-year coach is the newest member of DeMeco Ryans' coaching staff with the Houston Texans. Kubiak will serve as the team's run game coordinator — focusing on that aspect of the offense under the newly hired offensive coordinator...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
Tri-City Herald

Lakers Rumors: LA Interested in Bringing Back Former 2020 Champ Via Buyout Market

Your Los Angeles Lakers may be bringing back yet another old friend, this time through the buyout market. In an appearance on ESPN's "NBA Today," Adrian Wojnarowski spoke with host Malika Andrews about some intriguing buyout candidates. Wing Danny Green, who won a title with LA during its 2019-20 championship season, was flipped from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Houston Rockets at the trade deadline, and is expected to join the buyout free agent market.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Former UFC champion Jose Aldo wins pro boxing debut in one-sided decision

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo can now call himself a professional boxer, and an undefeated one at that. Friday, Aldo laced up the boxing gloves for the first time at Shooto Brazil Boxing, which took place at Nova Uniao Upper Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and aired live on UFC Fight Pass. The six-round fight would go the distance, with only one judge finding a round to score for Aldo’s 33-year-old opponent Alberto Emmanuel Zambrano.

