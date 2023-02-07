Report: ‘Yellowstone’ Ending as Kevin Costner Negotiations Stall, Matthew McConaughey in Talks for New Show

Read full article on original website
Related
‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith Is Shooting in Nashville for His Next Project
Yellowstone star Forrie J. Smith is a cowboy in real life, too, and he's back in the saddle with a new project that's been shooting in Nashville during Yellowstone's mid-season break. Smith — who plays top ranch hand Lloyd on Yellowstone — has signed on for an upcoming film called...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Q’Orianka Kilcher’s Disability Fraud Charges Dismissed
Yellowstone actor Q'Orianka Kilcher has been cleared of charges that she engaged in worker's compensation insurance fraud, according to a statement. People reports that the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office dismissed all of the charges against the 32-year-old performer, who plays Angela Blue Thunder on the hit Paramount Network show, on Friday (Feb. 10).
‘Knock at the Cabin’ Ending Explained: Breaking Down the Hit Thriller
Audiences are thrilling to M. Night Shyamalan’s latest film, Knock at the Cabin, based on the novel The Cabin at the End of the World. The movie stars Dave Bautista as a man who believes he has been summoned by God to deliver an ultimatum to a family enjoying a vacation at a cabin in the Pennsylvania woods. These people must choose to kill one of their members and then actively go through with the sacrifice. Otherwise, they will live but the rest of the world will perish in a series of horrific disasters and plagues.
44 Years Ago: Eddie Rabbitt Hits No. 1 With ‘Every Which Way But Loose’
For the week starting Feb. 10, 1979, Eddie Rabbitt hit No. 1 on the charts with "Every Which Way But Loose." Co-written by Steve Dorff, Snuff Garrett and Milton Brown, the mid-tempo, pedal steel-adorned song stars a protagonist who can't shake the memory of someone from his head. In fact,...
