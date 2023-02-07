ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pokemon fans fear price hike after Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom leak

Pokemon fans fear their favorite series is next in line for a price hike after new leaks from the Nintendo eShop revealed a $69.99 price tag for the upcoming Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The sequel to the critically acclaimed Zelda: Breath of the Wild is set to release on...
What is death diving? Dangerous trend worrying TikTokers

The dangerous trend of death diving is taking over TikTok, leaving many TikTok users worried. Here is everything you need to know about it. If you’ve been scrolling through your FYP recently, you may have noticed videos of people jumping into deep water from great heights, and purposefully bellyflopping.
Alinity reveals she’s been tracking thief for a month who stole her airpods

Twitch streamer Natalia ‘Alinity’ Mogollon has revealed she has been tracking a thief who stole her airpods for over a month – and she plans to go and confront them. Alinity has been well known in the Twitch community for a number of years now – no stranger to controversy but frequently among the most watched and followed female streamers.
Woman leaks upcoming Cardi B & Offset McDonald’s meal in viral video

A woman on TikTok has helped leak McDonald’s next big celebrity collaboration meal, bringing Cardi B and her husband Offset’s favorite foods together for the first time. Over the last few years, McDonald’s has worked together with a variety of musicians to bring their favorite food combos to a limited-edition meal throughout the world.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor doubles down on biggest mistake in Fallen Order

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor puts players back in the shoes of Cal Kestis, a young Jedi who has spent much of his life on the run from the Empire following the Great Jedi Purge. Despite his reconnection with the jedi way, Survivor only ramps up the needless violence against people and animals alike.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players call for Tera Raid fix after issues

Because of matchmaking issues, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players are calling for developers to release a Tera Raid fix. Tera Raid event battles offer players a chance to fight formidable boss characters to unlock rare rewards. While some like taking on these challenges solo, joining up to three other Trainers is never a bad idea.
Overwatch 2 players are breaking new Antarctica map by fishing too much

Overwatch 2’s new Antarctic Peninsula map is suffering from an overfishing problem early on in Season 3, one that has almost been breaking games. Overwatch 2’s newest control map arrived with the launch of Season 3. The frosty new control map takes place on the Antarctic Peninsula, complete with penguins, fishing, and snow.
Warzone 2 Season 2 map changes: Underground cave network, passenger train & more

Activision has announced major POI changes coming to Al Mazrah in Season 2, including a new underground cave network and passenger train. Battle royale players commonly complain about the middle portion of a match. There is an initial excitement when you land, loot, and engage in a gunfight. But after that, the action usually doesn’t ramp up unless you happen to stumble across other enemies or until the final two circles.
Harmony The Fall of Reverie: Trailers, gameplay, platforms & everything we know

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie is the next big game from iconic developers Don’t Nod, so here’s everything we know so far including trailers and story details. Don’t Nod have made a name for themselves with award-winning narrative games like Life Is Strange, but their next game looks like it will be something a little bit different – and not just because of that gorgeous art style.
What does JW mean on Snapchat?

While using Snapchat or other social media platforms like TikTok or Instagram, you may have seen the term ‘JW,’ but what does it mean? Here’s what you need to know. Snapchat is used by millions of people across the world, who send their friends images, videos, and direct messages via the app on a daily basis. People can also post stories that are available on users’ profiles, and disappear after 24 hours.
Apex Legends devs explain why there’ll never be a sequel like Warzone 2.0

With Respawn’s battle royale now over four years old, some fans have wondered whether it’ll get a sequel like its rival, Warzone 2.0. However, Apex Legends’ devs have explained why that will never happen. Apex Legends is now over four years old, with its original launch date...

