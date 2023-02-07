Read full article on original website
kduz.com
Man Arrested for Stolen Property in Carver Co
On Tuesday, at shortly after 2:30 in the afternoon, the Carver County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding a possible burglary in progress at a residence on the 9000 block County Road 43 in Laketown Township. Deputies arrived on scene shortly after and encounter an adult male sitting inside a...
myklgr.com
Charges: Renville man who lit house on fire with five children inside Saturday blamed raccoons
Charges say a Renville man who allegedly lit his house on fire with five children and his wife inside blamed raccoons for the blaze. Austin Aberhard Telthoester, 24, was charged Tuesday with felony 1st-degree arson and five counts of child endangerment in Renville County Court. Renville police responded on February...
Police identify third man in Bloomington murder-suicide
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Bloomington police have identified the alleged gunman in a murder-suicide investigation after the bodies of three men were found in a pickup truck last week. In a video update posted to the city's YouTube page, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges identified the third man killed as...
knuj.net
NEW ULM WOMAN INVOLVED IN MILLE LACS COUNTY CRASH
A New Ulm woman escaped injury after being involved in a collision in Mille Lacs County this (Thursday) morning. The state patrol was called out at 8:34 to Highway 95 at 74th Avenue. A Ford Explorer driven by 34-year-old Jessica Covell of Princeton and a Toyota Venza driven by 53-year-old Jody Kay Lee of New Ulm collided. Lee wasn’t hurt but Covell was taken to Princeton hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both drivers wore their seatbelts and the road was dry at the time.
willmarradio.com
Benson gives final approval to 1-year THC ban
(Benson MN-) The Swift County Monitor-News says The Benson City Council this week passed it's 2nd and final reading of an ordinance banning the sale of products containing THC for one year. It was done in anticipation of The Minnesota Legislature approving recreational cannabis this session. Willmar Operations Director Kyle Box sits on the League of Minnesota Cities Cannabis Working Group...
hot967.fm
Mankato mother in need of a new heart
Colleen Ireland of Mankato turned to GoFundMe as her sister is now in need of a new heart following a series of health issues. Ireland says her sister, Megan, is dealing with congestive heart failure. Doctors aren’t sure if it is due to the kidney issues she’s been dealing with most of her life, and she was told her best option would be a new heart.
KEYC
A Mankato woman is home after nearly a year-long hospital stay
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After living in a hospital for almost a year, on Wednesday, 50-year-old Tracy Stengel gave her husband, David Stengel, a special birthday gift: her return home. “Driving here and looking out the window, I think it was about when we hit the Belle Plaine area that...
willmarradio.com
New school for special needs students planned for New London
(New London MN-) A school for special needs students is in the works in New London. Cliff Carmody, Executive Director of the Southwest-West Central Education Cooperative says the school would be built near the current Prairie Woods Elementary School and would serve 30 to 40 children from around the Cooperative's region who are categorized as "Setting 4"...
willmarradio.com
John W. Carlson
John W. Carlson, 82, of Albany, formerly of Willmar, died Wednesday, February 8th at Mother of Mercy in Albany. His funeral will be 2:00 pm, Tuesday, March 14th at Word of Faith Family Church in Willmar. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral arrangements are pending with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org.
willmarradio.com
Russell Onnen
Russell Onnen, 88, of Raymond, passed away, surrounded by family, on Saturday February 11, 2023, at Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 16th at 10:30 am at Bethany Reformed Church in Clara City. Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening from 5 to 7:00 pm at the church and continue one hour prior to services on Thursday. Arrangements with Wing-Bain Funeral Home.
Unique Fishing Event On The Chain of Lakes This Weekend
Cat Fish Fest is back this year on the Horseshoe Chain of Lakes in Richmond this weekend. This is the 2nd year of the event that will happen from 3 p.m., Friday February 10th to 3 p.m., Saturday February 11. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the event is really taking off this year with cat fish anglers coming Minnesota and many other states.
willmarradio.com
Cards Take Over Late in Win Over Flyers on Alumni Day
(Willmar Senior High School) -- With the 2008 State Third Place Cardinals in the The Big Red Gym on Alumni Day the 2023 version led by Senior Wing Khalid Muhumed gave the Saturday afternoon crowd and fellow Cardinals a solid 62-51 victory over Section 8AAA and former Central Lakes Conference rival Little Falls.
willmarradio.com
Warriors come up short against Thunderhawks
It was a tough start and matchup for the BOLD Warriors girls basketball team as they hosted Montevideo on Friday night. The Thunderhawks led at halftime 40-19 and won by a final score of 55-50. BOLD Warriors leading scorers were Lainey Braulick with 18 points, and 2 rebounds, Kenzie Visser...
