Colleen Ireland of Mankato turned to GoFundMe as her sister is now in need of a new heart following a series of health issues. Ireland says her sister, Megan, is dealing with congestive heart failure. Doctors aren’t sure if it is due to the kidney issues she’s been dealing with most of her life, and she was told her best option would be a new heart.

MANKATO, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO