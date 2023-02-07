ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Outsider.com

US Officials Identify Mystery Objects Shot Down Over Alaska, Canada

Over the weekend, two mystery objects hovering over Alaska and Canada were blown out of the sky. And now, it appears we have answers. Sorry, it’s not aliens. According to ABC, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed that these two recent objects were balloons. Yes, they are suspected to be of the same origin as the one that captivated America during its trek across the country last week.
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
SFGate

Pope worried about Nicaraguan bishop sentenced to 26 years

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday expressed sadness and worry at the news that Bishop Rolando Álvarez, an outspoken critic of the Nicaraguan government, had been sentenced to 26 years in prison. It's just the latest move against the Catholic Church and government opponents, and comes...
SFGate

Priest killed in Mexico, threats force concert to cancel

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A priest in western Mexico has been shot to death, the eighth killed under the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The church’s Catholic Multimedia Center identified the priest as Rev. Juan Angulo Fonseca. The center said Sunday that eight priests, including Angulo Fonseca, have been murdered during the current administration, which took office in December 2018.
SFGate

U2 returning to stage in Las Vegas, minus one of quartet

NEW YORK (AP) — U2 is returning to the concert stage later this year for the first time since 2019 but without one of the original quartet, as drummer Larry Mullen Jr. is on the injured list. The band offered a hint about its reemergence on the biggest stage...
