whdh.com

Boston ties record, Worcester breaks record with end-of-week warmth

BOSTON (WHDH) - A freezing Friday one week ago has given way to record-tying warmth to end the work week. In Boston, many have welcomed the recent spring-like swing in temperatures even as the weather snarls some common winter activities. With temperatures soaring toward 60 degrees on Friday, many were...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston firefighters battle duplex blaze on Hyde Park Avenue

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters used ladder trucks to extinguish a fire on Hyde Park Avenue early Sunday morning that left 12 residents displaced, officials said. Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 957 Hyde Park Ave. around 4:30 a.m. quickly knocked down the flames. There were no reported injuries.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Winter Warm Up

Is it February or April? Boston tied its record high temperature today hitting 60° this afternoon. That’s our average high on April 23rd!. Worcester also broke a record today! That record has has been standing since 1909! Perhaps most incredible, Worcester shot up to 56° at 9:00 this morning! And then just hung out there for the rest of the day. For Boston it took a little more effort to get to 60°. We spiked up quick this morning to the mid 50s, then went degree by degree on our way to 60° at about 1pm.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Emu spotted roaming Brockton streets

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An emu caught the attention of many Brockton residents when it was seen roaming the city’s streets Thursday night. Police said their phones were ringing with people who were confused about what they were seeing. Surveillance cameras outside the East Side Market in Brockton, meanwhile, captured images of the bird strolling around the neighborhood.
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Revere woman wins $1M Mass. lottery prize on ticket sold in Boston

Katherine Weddleton of Revere has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” $20 instant ticket game. Weddleton opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). She plans on using some of her winnings to go on a Disney cruise.
REVERE, MA
whdh.com

Lowell fire leaves 7 displaced

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Seven people are displaced after a fire broke out in a two-family home in Lowell early Saturday morning. Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 15 Mt. Hope St. around 3 a.m. found smoke coming from the building, according to fire officials. The blaze spread...
LOWELL, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Traffic to be detoured from Mass. Pike exit in Auburn

AUBURN — Overnight construction operations have been scheduled Monday night for the Massachusetts Turnpike's Route 12 ramp to Interstate 290 eastbound in Auburn, the state Department of Transportation said in a release. A detour will be in place between 9 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday. Traffic will be detoured to Interstate 395 southbound to Route 20 eastbound. ...
AUBURN, MA
Evan Crosby

8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a Month

Boston, MA. - The city of Boston is one of America's most expensive places to live. In fact, the city's cost of living is over 50% higher than the national average. And the cost of housing, especially apartment rentals, is a major contributor to that figure.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

$1M prize-winning ticket sold at Bridgewater Cumberland Farms

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Sebago Family Trust of Newton has claimed a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X The Money” instant ticket game. The trust, represented by trustee Jeffrey M. Brown, chose the annuity option on its prize and received the first of 20 annual payments of $50,000 (before taxes).
BRIDGEWATER, MA
Boston Globe

11,000 readers tested their knowledge of Boston slang. Here’s where they disagree.

Readers are flaunting their skills after testing their knowledge of Boston slang. After more than 11,000 readers quizzed themselves last week we noticed two things. One, our readers are very proficient when it comes to the local slang. And two, there may be more than one way to use some of the words. In a question that asked readers to describe something as awesome, we provided multiple choice answer options of “wicked,” “pissa,” or “ripper.” Readers had little issue ruling out “ripper,” otherwise known as a massive party, but were somewhat split when it came to “pissa” and “wicked.” The results showed that 41% of readers answered “wicked,” and 56% answered “pissa,” with the remaining 3% answering “ripper.” So that got us thinking, is there more than one way to use these terms?
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston police seek public’s help in search for missing Boston woman

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police asked for the public’s help Friday in a search for a Boston woman reported missing. Police said Janet Waclawski, 69, was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday around 1240 Washington St. in Boston. Police said Waclawski suffers from mental health issues. Police...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MGM employee Melanie DiVasta of Boston found dead during arctic blast, report says

After leaving a comedy show Friday night, Boston resident Melanie DiVasta was found dead by police early Saturday morning after temperatures dropped to 12 degrees below zero. DiVasta, 47, left the show with her brother Brian before meeting up with friends in the Financial District, Brian told WCVB. Afterward, she likely began back to her North End apartment after midnight, “a walk that she’s made more than a thousand times, probably,” Brian said.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Car crashes into New Bedford home

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A car crashed into a New Bedford home on Friday night. Police said a driver had a medical emergency at about 6:45 p.m. and crashed into a house on Shawmut Avenue. Video from one of the residents showed debris throughout the inside of the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Make-A-Wish surprises Stoneham student with trip to Disney World

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A wish came true this week for a middle school student in Stoneham as Make-A-Wish Massachusetts surprised 12 year old Callum Lemanski with a trip to Walt Disney World. Lemanski has a passion for Star Wars and wanted to build his own lightsaber at Disney. Lemanski...
STONEHAM, MA
whdh.com

Upton police looking to identify break-in suspect

UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Upton Police Department is turning to the public for help identifying a break-in suspect. The break-in occurred on Pleasant Street. Anyone with information is asked to contact Upton police Det. Bergstrom at 508-529-3200 or email jbergstrom@uptonma.gov. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This...
UPTON, MA

