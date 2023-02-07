Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
More and More Insiders Blowing the Whistle on Biden’s Top-Secret Document ScandalThe Veracity ReportBoston, MA
Check Out This Foam Eating Box That Just Arrived At Bridgewater State UniversityDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
Taco John’s Set to Open First Location In LawrenceMadocLawrence, MA
Somerville starts ‘consolidated rental waitlist’ for affordable housingThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
whdh.com
Boston ties record, Worcester breaks record with end-of-week warmth
BOSTON (WHDH) - A freezing Friday one week ago has given way to record-tying warmth to end the work week. In Boston, many have welcomed the recent spring-like swing in temperatures even as the weather snarls some common winter activities. With temperatures soaring toward 60 degrees on Friday, many were...
Massachusetts Can Expect a Big Warm Up Very Soon…Late April Temperatures
By and large, this winter has been kind to Massachusetts so far. Sure, we have had some bouts of snow and a few frigid periods which is to be expected in the Bay State this time of year. For the most part, though, the snow has been few and far between and the temperature for a good chunk of the time has been above average. Hey, I'll take it.
whdh.com
Crowd gathers in Back Bay to get a glimpse of annual ‘Bostonhenge’ sunset
A small crowd gathered in the Back Bay on Saturday to witness the annual “Bostonhenge” sunset, which perfectly aligns with the neighborhood’s layout — similar to an event that takes place every year in New York City. Those on hand snapped pictures down Stuart Street at...
whdh.com
Temperatures could reach record highs a week after hitting record lows in eastern Mass.
Daytime temperatures in Boston could reach up to 60 degrees on Friday and tie a record set in 1990, just a week after record cold swept through the area. By noontime and the early afternoon today, temps between Boston and most of Rhode Island could rise up to highs of 60 degrees, while parts of the Cape and central Mass. see a slightly cooler 55.
whdh.com
Boston firefighters battle duplex blaze on Hyde Park Avenue
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters used ladder trucks to extinguish a fire on Hyde Park Avenue early Sunday morning that left 12 residents displaced, officials said. Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 957 Hyde Park Ave. around 4:30 a.m. quickly knocked down the flames. There were no reported injuries.
whdh.com
Winter Warm Up
Is it February or April? Boston tied its record high temperature today hitting 60° this afternoon. That’s our average high on April 23rd!. Worcester also broke a record today! That record has has been standing since 1909! Perhaps most incredible, Worcester shot up to 56° at 9:00 this morning! And then just hung out there for the rest of the day. For Boston it took a little more effort to get to 60°. We spiked up quick this morning to the mid 50s, then went degree by degree on our way to 60° at about 1pm.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
whdh.com
Emu spotted roaming Brockton streets
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An emu caught the attention of many Brockton residents when it was seen roaming the city’s streets Thursday night. Police said their phones were ringing with people who were confused about what they were seeing. Surveillance cameras outside the East Side Market in Brockton, meanwhile, captured images of the bird strolling around the neighborhood.
whdh.com
Revere woman wins $1M Mass. lottery prize on ticket sold in Boston
Katherine Weddleton of Revere has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” $20 instant ticket game. Weddleton opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). She plans on using some of her winnings to go on a Disney cruise.
whdh.com
Lowell fire leaves 7 displaced
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Seven people are displaced after a fire broke out in a two-family home in Lowell early Saturday morning. Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 15 Mt. Hope St. around 3 a.m. found smoke coming from the building, according to fire officials. The blaze spread...
Traffic to be detoured from Mass. Pike exit in Auburn
AUBURN — Overnight construction operations have been scheduled Monday night for the Massachusetts Turnpike's Route 12 ramp to Interstate 290 eastbound in Auburn, the state Department of Transportation said in a release. A detour will be in place between 9 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday. Traffic will be detoured to Interstate 395 southbound to Route 20 eastbound. ...
8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a Month
Boston, MA. - The city of Boston is one of America's most expensive places to live. In fact, the city's cost of living is over 50% higher than the national average. And the cost of housing, especially apartment rentals, is a major contributor to that figure.
whdh.com
$1M prize-winning ticket sold at Bridgewater Cumberland Farms
BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Sebago Family Trust of Newton has claimed a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X The Money” instant ticket game. The trust, represented by trustee Jeffrey M. Brown, chose the annuity option on its prize and received the first of 20 annual payments of $50,000 (before taxes).
Boston Globe
11,000 readers tested their knowledge of Boston slang. Here’s where they disagree.
Readers are flaunting their skills after testing their knowledge of Boston slang. After more than 11,000 readers quizzed themselves last week we noticed two things. One, our readers are very proficient when it comes to the local slang. And two, there may be more than one way to use some of the words. In a question that asked readers to describe something as awesome, we provided multiple choice answer options of “wicked,” “pissa,” or “ripper.” Readers had little issue ruling out “ripper,” otherwise known as a massive party, but were somewhat split when it came to “pissa” and “wicked.” The results showed that 41% of readers answered “wicked,” and 56% answered “pissa,” with the remaining 3% answering “ripper.” So that got us thinking, is there more than one way to use these terms?
Car slams into pole in Providence
The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on Prairie Avenue near the intersection of Potters Avenue.
whdh.com
Boston police seek public’s help in search for missing Boston woman
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police asked for the public’s help Friday in a search for a Boston woman reported missing. Police said Janet Waclawski, 69, was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday around 1240 Washington St. in Boston. Police said Waclawski suffers from mental health issues. Police...
MassLive.com
MGM employee Melanie DiVasta of Boston found dead during arctic blast, report says
After leaving a comedy show Friday night, Boston resident Melanie DiVasta was found dead by police early Saturday morning after temperatures dropped to 12 degrees below zero. DiVasta, 47, left the show with her brother Brian before meeting up with friends in the Financial District, Brian told WCVB. Afterward, she likely began back to her North End apartment after midnight, “a walk that she’s made more than a thousand times, probably,” Brian said.
Turnto10.com
Car crashes into New Bedford home
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A car crashed into a New Bedford home on Friday night. Police said a driver had a medical emergency at about 6:45 p.m. and crashed into a house on Shawmut Avenue. Video from one of the residents showed debris throughout the inside of the...
whdh.com
Make-A-Wish surprises Stoneham student with trip to Disney World
STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A wish came true this week for a middle school student in Stoneham as Make-A-Wish Massachusetts surprised 12 year old Callum Lemanski with a trip to Walt Disney World. Lemanski has a passion for Star Wars and wanted to build his own lightsaber at Disney. Lemanski...
whdh.com
Upton police looking to identify break-in suspect
UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Upton Police Department is turning to the public for help identifying a break-in suspect. The break-in occurred on Pleasant Street. Anyone with information is asked to contact Upton police Det. Bergstrom at 508-529-3200 or email jbergstrom@uptonma.gov. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This...
