Bobby Buntrock: The Tragic Death of the Young Star of TV's “Hazel”
Like many former child stars, Bobby Buntrock's life ended in tragedy. Buntrock, who played Harold “Sport” Baxter on the popular 1960s TV sitcom Hazel, died at only 21 in a car accident in 1974.
Review ‘Star Trek: Picard’: A Final Season Retreads Past Glories But Ekes Out A Win
The year is 2023, and the revenge of the nerds is at hand. Not only are the embarrassing hobbies and interests of yesterday the massive market movers of today (superheroes, video games, Dungeons & Dragons), but the outcasts are now running the clubhouse. Look to the top of the pyramid...
The 7 Year Old With 15 Million TikTok Followers
This story was initially published in The Creators — a newsletter about the people powering the creator economy. Get it sent to your inbox. Sienna Casas has been creating content for as long as she can remember—literally. She first went viral at 3 years old. Now 7 years old and in second grade, she has been on the Ellen Show three times and has 15.2 million followers on the TikTok account she shares with her dad, Nick Casas.
