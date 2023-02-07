ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24/7 Wall St.

Bed Bath & Beyond Shoppers Will Not Return

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LG2ww_0kf6ZE2U00 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. ( NASDAQ: BBBY ) struck a deal to stave off bankruptcy. It was not enough to buy time to reverse its flagging sales, if time is a cure. Its shelves have been bare too long, and its store footprint has dropped too much for the money to be helpful. Even in liquidation, it is not clear whether investors will be made whole.

The financing totals $1.025 billion. Taken together with other agreements, it is complex. At the outset, Bed Bath & Beyond will get $225 million. According to the Financial Times, it will get another $100 million from Sixth Street Partners. Beyond that, the paper reports the final $800 million comes from “Bed Bath & Beyond securities that require investors to purchase convertible preferred stock in future installments assuming certain conditions are met.” The “certain conditions” section should be cause for concern.

The company’s deal cooled off common shareholders. After a one-day increase of 90% to $5.86, the stock dropped 32% on the news.

The company cannot combat the fact that people have left its store in tremendous numbers. Last quarter, comparable store sales dropped 32%. This pushed revenue down 33% to $1.26 billion. The company lost $391 million. ( Click here for the 21 companies that make the most profit per second. )

The company recently announced it would close 87 stores. This was on top of the 150 it said it would close last year. Its store count has gone from over 1,000 to about 750 in two years. Customers who have been used to shopping in the locations that have disappeared are unlikely to travel to another unless it is close by, which is unlikely given the shrinking store footprint.
ALSO READ: Iconic Fashion Brands That No Longer Exist
Another hurdle Bed Bath & Beyond has is that many of its shelves were bare over the holidays. Inventory problems, triggered by an inability to pay vendors, meant customers who traveled to stores might have been disappointed. Most of these people will not return.

Bed Bath & Beyond does not have a primary financial problem. Its problem is that it lacks enough customers to survive.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 21

Trump Is A LOSER!
5d ago

Why should they? All Bed, Bath & Beyond does is RIP OFF customers! They hike the prices up so high, who can afford their merchandise!!

Reply(4)
27
Nope, it's just me...
5d ago

Our store is still open, but you can nearly hear the echo throughout the store, cuz no one is in there shopping & the shelves are bare...too bad, BB&B used to be great....

Reply
7
patnancy2
4d ago

Went there one time and have never went back again prices were way to high and quality of merchandise was poor.

Reply
5
Related
Axios

Bed Bath & Beyond closing more stores in new "turnaround plan"

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said Tuesday that it's mapping out a "turnaround plan" as it attempts to avoid bankruptcy after raising hundreds of millions of dollars. The company, which had about 950 locations as of November, said it's closing more locations and hopes to keep about 480 open, including 360 of its namesake stores.
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Allrecipes.com

This Is the Cheapest Place To Buy Eggs Right Now

If you've been to the grocery store this month, then you've likely seen the price of eggs skyrocketing. While finding eggs has gotten easier over the past few weeks, the price is still a pain point for many shoppers. Some of your local grocery stores may have a sign explaining...
PITTSBURGH, PA
12tomatoes.com

A Look Inside an Amish Home for Sale

If you grew up near any Amish communities then you may already know a bit more about this closed group than the general public does. But, unless you have a business relationship or a friendship with an Amish person it’s unlikely you’d see into their homes for any reason.
KENTUCKY STATE
Minha D.

Say Goodbye to Your Favorite Clothing Stores: Major Retailers Closing Doors Across the US

Retailers are constantly changing their strategies to keep up with the changing shopping habits of customers. Over the last few years, many retailers have decided to close their brick-and-mortar stores and pull out of malls, which were once the heart of American shopping experiences. In this article, we'll be discussing the upcoming closures of several clothing retailers, including Marshalls and H&M, which will begin this week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ty D.

Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the US

Walgreens, one of the leading retailers in the United States, is closing several locations starting January 31st. The pharmacy chain is shutting down locations in various states, and this will have an impact on the convenience of many Americans who depend on prescriptions drugs. In this article, we will explore the reasons behind the closures and the locations that will be affected.
HOUSTON, TX
Marietta Daily Journal

Bed Bath & Beyond Closes an Entire Chain as Bankruptcy Looms

The troubled retailer has taken another major step to try to stave off closure. This year has already been difficult for retailers. We're only one month into the new year and the likes of Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report, Joann (JOAN) - Get Free Report, and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Free Report are plagued with grim balance sheets. Party City filed under Chapter 11 of...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Ty D.

Say Goodbye To Your Local Macy's: CEO Announces Company Is In "Final Stretch" Of Closing Stores

Macy's, the iconic department store, has been undergoing a reorganization strategy in recent years to make the company more profitable. The company announced that it would be closing a number of stores to start off the year, as part of its long-term plan to optimize and reposition its store fleet to ensure it has the right mix of on-mall and off-mall stores to better serve customers and support omnichannel market sales growth. Macy's CEO, Jeff Gennette, recently announced that the company is in the "final stretch" of closing stores, and shifting its focus to other areas that will help drive growth.
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

157K+
Followers
91K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy