TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)
TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Holdings Decreased by Raymond James & Associates
Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,602 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CEMEX were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $95,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,015,457,000 after acquiring an additional 193,175 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,107,000 after purchasing an additional 28,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,556,000 after buying an additional 813,967 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 883,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,138,000 after buying an additional 75,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 603,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,775,000 after buying an additional 27,385 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 714 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)
Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Matthews International worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Raymond James & Associates Purchases Shares of 38,481 Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)
Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.
Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,889.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 373,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,650 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.0% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 3,910 First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)
Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Several other hedge funds...
Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)
Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 3,818.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Quantbot Technologies LP Has $86,000 Stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)
Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 323 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Virtu Financial LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)
Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Other hedge...
Raymond James & Associates Purchases New Stake in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)
Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Marker Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.
Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Acquires 63,661 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,889.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,661 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.4% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,225 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)
Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 7,284 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)
Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
America First Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 35,148 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)
America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,148 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.2% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,825 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 220 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
