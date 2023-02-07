Read full article on original website
Quantbot Technologies LP Has $86,000 Stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)
Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)
Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 3,818.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)
Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $95,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,015,457,000 after acquiring an additional 193,175 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,107,000 after purchasing an additional 28,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,556,000 after buying an additional 813,967 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 883,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,138,000 after buying an additional 75,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 603,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,775,000 after buying an additional 27,385 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 3,910 First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)
Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Several other hedge funds...
Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $102,000 in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)
Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $579,000 Stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $372,000 in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)
Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,716 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Several other hedge funds...
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 14,327 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)
Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates
Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,237 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in OppFi were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Holdings Decreased by Raymond James & Associates
Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,602 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CEMEX were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,825 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
5,843 Shares in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC
Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,225 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)
Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 220 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 2,414 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)
Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BioLife Solutions worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Acquires 63,661 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,889.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,661 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.4% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)
TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC
SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ATN International were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Virtu Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 25.7% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
