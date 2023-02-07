Read full article on original website
Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 562 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)
Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Heska worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
America First Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 35,148 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)
America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,148 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.2% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Raymond James & Associates Purchases Shares of 38,481 Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)
Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Holdings Decreased by Raymond James & Associates
Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,602 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CEMEX were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC
SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ATN International were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Raymond James & Associates Sells 4,597 Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)
Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in UWM were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $334,000 Position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)
Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Donegal Group at the end of the most recent quarter.
General Motors, Bank of America And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq dropped by more than 100 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 323 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,225 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)
Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
5,843 Shares in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC
Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 506 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Raymond James & Associates Purchases New Stake in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)
Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Marker Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $839,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 451.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.
Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,889.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 373,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,650 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.0% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)
Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Perdoceo Education worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC
Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Ichor worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Virtu Financial LLC
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFTR. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 103,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
