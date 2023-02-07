Tom Green County jail logs: February 7, 2023

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 4

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2

MISC CPF X 3: 2

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

POSS CS PG 4 < 28G: 1

MISC FTA X 2: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*JN* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*JN* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

MISC FTA X3: 1

MISC COMM X6: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

Joshua Peacock

SO Number: 48873

Booking Number: 443579

Booking Date: 02-07-2023 3:25 am

Charges:

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

POSS CS PG 4 < 28G

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 3

MISC FTA X 2

Bond: $3666.00

Adriana Sanchez

SO Number: 81529

Booking Number: 443578

Booking Date: 02-07-2023 2:39 am

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: $662.00

Christopher Torson

SO Number: 76465

Booking Number: 443577

Booking Date: 02-07-2023 2:10 am

Charges:

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

Bond: $500.00

Arturo Fernandez

SO Number: 95875

Booking Number: 443576

Booking Date: 02-06-2023 11:50 pm

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Bond: $2044.00

Lorena Ramos

SO Number: 60521

Booking Number: 443575

Booking Date: 02-06-2023 10:04 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 3

Bond: No Bond

Cheyenne Ponce

SO Number: 94769

Booking Number: 443574

Booking Date: 02-06-2023 8:49 pm

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

Kayla Arthur

SO Number: 106134

Booking Number: 443573

Booking Date: 02-06-2023 8:44 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Rosie Hedrick

SO Number: 102869

Booking Number: 443572

Booking Date: 02-06-2023 2:19 pm

Charges:

*JN* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

*JN* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X1

Bond: $1264.00

Kevin Hale

SO Number: 99944

Booking Number: 443569

Booking Date: 02-06-2023 12:39 pm

Charges:

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X3

Bond: $4292.00

Lakita Blocker

SO Number: 105524

Booking Number: 443571

Booking Date: 02-06-2023 12:24 pm

Charges:

MISC COMM X6

Bond: No Bond

Ector Valdez

SO Number: 42405

Booking Number: 443570

Booking Date: 02-06-2023 12:12 pm

Charges:

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON

Bond: $650.00

Jonathan Reyes

SO Number: 77700

Booking Number: 443568

Booking Date: 02-06-2023 10:56 am

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

Isabel Martinez

SO Number: 106133

Booking Number: 443567

Booking Date: 02-06-2023 9:08 am

Charges:

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

Bond: $2000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address : 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

