Tom Green County jail logs: February 7, 2023
Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 4
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2
- MISC CPF X 3: 2
- POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
- POSS CS PG 4 < 28G: 1
- MISC FTA X 2: 1
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- *JN* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *JN* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- MISC FTA X1: 1
- MISC FTA X3: 1
- MISC COMM X6: 1
- FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1
- THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
Joshua Peacock
SO Number: 48873
Booking Number: 443579
Booking Date: 02-07-2023 3:25 am
Charges:
POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
POSS CS PG 4 < 28G
POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 3
MISC FTA X 2
Bond: $3666.00
Adriana Sanchez
SO Number: 81529
Booking Number: 443578
Booking Date: 02-07-2023 2:39 am
Charges:
POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $662.00
Christopher Torson
SO Number: 76465
Booking Number: 443577
Booking Date: 02-07-2023 2:10 am
Charges:
DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond: $500.00
Arturo Fernandez
SO Number: 95875
Booking Number: 443576
Booking Date: 02-06-2023 11:50 pm
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED
NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Bond: $2044.00
Lorena Ramos
SO Number: 60521
Booking Number: 443575
Booking Date: 02-06-2023 10:04 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 3
Bond: No Bond
Cheyenne Ponce
SO Number: 94769
Booking Number: 443574
Booking Date: 02-06-2023 8:49 pm
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $500.00
Kayla Arthur
SO Number: 106134
Booking Number: 443573
Booking Date: 02-06-2023 8:44 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: No Bond
Rosie Hedrick
SO Number: 102869
Booking Number: 443572
Booking Date: 02-06-2023 2:19 pm
Charges:
*JN* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
*JN* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X1
Bond: $1264.00
Kevin Hale
SO Number: 99944
Booking Number: 443569
Booking Date: 02-06-2023 12:39 pm
Charges:
POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X3
Bond: $4292.00
Lakita Blocker
SO Number: 105524
Booking Number: 443571
Booking Date: 02-06-2023 12:24 pm
Charges:
MISC COMM X6
Bond: No Bond
Ector Valdez
SO Number: 42405
Booking Number: 443570
Booking Date: 02-06-2023 12:12 pm
Charges:
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON
Bond: $650.00
Jonathan Reyes
SO Number: 77700
Booking Number: 443568
Booking Date: 02-06-2023 10:56 am
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $500.00
Isabel Martinez
SO Number: 106133
Booking Number: 443567
Booking Date: 02-06-2023 9:08 am
Charges:
THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Bond: $2000.00
Disclaimer : Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address : 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
