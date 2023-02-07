ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Green County, TX

Tom Green County jail logs: February 7, 2023

By Jeff Caldwell
 5 days ago

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 4
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2
  • MISC CPF X 3: 2
  • POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 4 < 28G: 1
  • MISC FTA X 2: 1
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • *JN* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *JN* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • MISC FTA X1: 1
  • MISC FTA X3: 1
  • MISC COMM X6: 1
  • FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1
  • THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

Joshua Peacock

SO Number: 48873

Booking Number: 443579

Booking Date: 02-07-2023 3:25 am

Charges:

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

POSS CS PG 4 < 28G

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 3

MISC FTA X 2

Bond: $3666.00

Adriana Sanchez

SO Number: 81529

Booking Number: 443578

Booking Date: 02-07-2023 2:39 am

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: $662.00

Christopher Torson

SO Number: 76465

Booking Number: 443577

Booking Date: 02-07-2023 2:10 am

Charges:

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

Bond: $500.00

Arturo Fernandez

SO Number: 95875

Booking Number: 443576

Booking Date: 02-06-2023 11:50 pm

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Bond: $2044.00

Lorena Ramos

SO Number: 60521

Booking Number: 443575

Booking Date: 02-06-2023 10:04 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 3

Bond: No Bond

Cheyenne Ponce

SO Number: 94769

Booking Number: 443574

Booking Date: 02-06-2023 8:49 pm

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

Kayla Arthur

SO Number: 106134

Booking Number: 443573

Booking Date: 02-06-2023 8:44 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Rosie Hedrick

SO Number: 102869

Booking Number: 443572

Booking Date: 02-06-2023 2:19 pm

Charges:

*JN* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

*JN* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X1

Bond: $1264.00

Kevin Hale

SO Number: 99944

Booking Number: 443569

Booking Date: 02-06-2023 12:39 pm

Charges:

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X3

Bond: $4292.00

Lakita Blocker

SO Number: 105524

Booking Number: 443571

Booking Date: 02-06-2023 12:24 pm

Charges:

MISC COMM X6

Bond: No Bond

Ector Valdez

SO Number: 42405

Booking Number: 443570

Booking Date: 02-06-2023 12:12 pm

Charges:

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON

Bond: $650.00

Jonathan Reyes

SO Number: 77700

Booking Number: 443568

Booking Date: 02-06-2023 10:56 am

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

Isabel Martinez

SO Number: 106133

Booking Number: 443567

Booking Date: 02-06-2023 9:08 am

Charges:

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

Bond: $2000.00

Disclaimer : Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address : 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

