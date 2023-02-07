Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Breezy but sunny forecast by Sunday afternoon
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Saturday folks!. It’s a damp and dreary evening out there, with a cool breeze settling in following today’s frontal system. Overnight tonight, rainfall will wane substantially, with only a few showers lingering at the coast. Winds will pick up out of the west at 15 mph with gusts as high as 25. Mostly cloudy skies will also linger overnight, and continue into the morning hours Sunday.
WJHG-TV
Weekend Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a wet start to the weekend in NWFL. Rain chances will be 100% Friday night into Saturday morning. Those rain chances drop to 70-90% Saturday during the day with the rain becoming more spotty by the afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals will be 1.5″-3″ Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures will be in the 50s Saturday morning with highs near 60 on Saturday. Winds will be N/NW at 10-15 mph. By Sunday skies will clear and become sunny. Temperatures will start in the low to mid 40s Sunday and warm to near 60 by the afternoon. The weather remains sunny Sunday through Tuesday.
WJHG-TV
Annual St. Andrews Mardi Gras Pet Parade ends on high note
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pets of all shapes and sizes strutted their best Mardi-Gras attire Sunday afternoon for a good cause. The Krewe of St. Andrews held its annual pet parade Sunday afternoon. Organizers said money raised at the event goes toward charity. The parade route began at Oaks...
WJHG-TV
Rain holds off for annual St. Andrews Mardi Gras parade
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The streets of St. Andrews were packed to the brim for the annual St. Andrews Mardi Gras parade Saturday afternoon. The event was scheduled to happen rain or shine. Lucky for those in attendance, the rain stopped before the parade kicked off. Friday’s festivities, however, were...
WJHG-TV
Kidcam Visits North Bay Haven Charter Academy
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chris Smith was invited to speak to the Kindergarteners on Friday at North Bay Haven Charter School. Chris talked about sun safety, tornadoes, air pressure, clouds, and much more on Friday. Check out the videos of the kids that aired on NewsChannel7 at 5/6.
WJHG-TV
Valentines’ dinner sure to impress for Foodie Friday
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and maybe you are thinking of making dinner at home this year. If so, Chef Nathan Davis, owner of Polished Chef, shared a recipe for the perfect meal to celebrate. Chef shared his recipe for a...
WJHG-TV
Seahawks Celebrating a School First
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The South Walton Seahawks claimed the 4A District 1 title this past Friday over at Bay in a thriller that came down to the final seconds. It was a win that meant a lot to the Seahawks program, not only because it was the schools first district title, but because they were finally able to overcome the mountain that was Bay.
WJHG-TV
Registration is open for the yearly Parrothead Rendezvous for charity
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Parrothead Club is already gearing up for its yearly Parrothead Rendezvous. This “social club with a charity problem,” as President Geno Redmon puts it, always enjoys a good party, but they like to have a purpose as well. For the...
WJHG-TV
Hard Hats and High Heels event returns
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Habitat for Humanity of Walton County’s Hard Hats and High Heels luncheon is back. More than 200 women gathered at the Sandestin Hilton Friday to raise money for the organization. The event returned after a two-year hiatus. “This luncheon is all about empowering women...
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in Florida
FLORIDA -Several great options are available if you're looking for a great seafood restaurant in Florida. These include JB's Fish Camp and Seafood in New Smyrna, Pompano Joe's in Destin, and Mignonette in Miami. These restaurants all serve seafood dishes that satisfy any seafood craving.
WJHG-TV
Panama City church hosts ‘Night to Shine’ prom for people with special needs
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It might seem a little early for prom, but for hundreds of locals, Friday was the perfect night to shine. Hiland Park Baptist Church once again sponsored the annual prom. It’s held specifically for those with special needs. Kings and queens of all ages...
WJHG-TV
Okaloosa County teacher added to the 2023 Extraordinary Educators list
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An Okaloosa County teacher has been added to the 2023 Extraordinary Educators list. Jasmine Lane is a fourth-grade math and science teacher at James E. Plew Elementary School in Niceville. She said she was encouraged to apply. Lane is one of 30 teachers in only 22...
mypanhandle.com
A Bay County fire truck wrecks and overturns on Highway 231
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)— A 2018 Bay County fire truck wrecked early this morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the truck was driving northbound in the inside lane of U.S. Highway 231, south of Veal Road. They said, due to faulty steering, the truck veered to the left into...
WJHG-TV
Panama City school raises money for earthquake victims
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Students at the Panama City Advanced School held a fundraiser Friday afternoon, to raise money for the survivors of the deadly earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. Members of the PCAS Student Council stood outside their gym selling various treats, before and after the local Muslim community...
WJHG-TV
Lockdown lifted at Mosley High School after “false” threat
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A. Crawford Mosley High School was on a temporary hard lockdown Friday afternoon, according to Superintendent Bill Husfelt on Twitter. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office sent out a news release saying they “Received a tip through Fortify Florida, an app that allows tips concerning school safety, stating “Mosley High School-man with a gun.” The tip has proven false.”
getthecoast.com
40 new homes coming to Bluewater Bay with ‘Addie’s Place’ approval
On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners reviewed and approved the final plat for Addie’s Place, a proposed 40-lot single-family detached residential subdivision inside Bluewater Bay in Niceville. The development, being constructed by Randy Wise Homes, Inc., received the Bluewater Bay Notice of Proposed Change...
WJHG-TV
Rescue mission cuts back on service due to staffing shortages, lack of funding
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City’s Rescue Mission stopped serving nightly community meals on February 9th, 2023 and have switched to bagged meals due to lack of funding. President and CEO of the Rescue Mission, Stephen Fett, said he needs about $30,000 a month to hire staff and...
Authorities investigating ‘swatting’ incident at Bay High
This post was updated at 5:30 p.m. with more information PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Students and staff experienced some tense moments Wednesday afternoon at Bay High School. The school went under lockdown after someone made a 911 call, reporting a shooting on campus. The call came in a few minutes after 12:00 p.m. Wednesday. […]
niceville.com
Operation Dry Ice in DeFuniak Springs results in 40 arrests
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — Operation Dry Ice, a 14-mong-long investigation by the DeFuniak Springs City Marshal’s Office into the distribution of methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics, resulted in the arrest of 40 individuals, City Marshal James Hurley has announced. “As the City Marshal, I gave you my word...
Panama City man killed in overnight car wreck
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was killed in a car accident just after midnight Monday night. Panama City police responded to the wreck on Woodridge Road near Venetian Way around 12:30 A.M. Police say the 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck left the roadway and struck a wooden fence. Emergency personnel said […]
