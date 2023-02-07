Read full article on original website
Related
defenseworld.net
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BE. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.33.
General Motors, Bank of America And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq dropped by more than 100 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
defenseworld.net
Raymond James & Associates Purchases Shares of 38,481 Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)
Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
defenseworld.net
Raymond James & Associates Purchases New Stake in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)
Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Marker Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.
If You Invested $1,000 In Bank of America (BAC) Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two and a half years. But there was no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Bank of America's Bumpy Ride: One company that has...
Apple vs. Microsoft vs. Amazon: Which Tech Stock Is The Best Value?
Tech stocks have recovered some lost ground in 2023. But which of the three is the best-value play: Apple, Microsoft, or Amazon? We look at the fundamentals and reach our conclusion.
Earnings Previews: Affirm, Disney, MGM Resorts, Robinhood
One Dow stock and three others are set to report quarterly results after markets close on Wednesday.
Motley Fool
2 Reasons to Buy the Dip on Amazon Stock in 2023
It is getting harder and harder to stay bullish on Amazon after weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. Most of the company's challenges are transitory and don't destroy the long-term thesis. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
2 FAANG Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2027
Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two inexpensive stocks primed to deliver triple-digit returns by 2027.
defenseworld.net
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 506 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
defenseworld.net
Virtu Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 25.7% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
defenseworld.net
Barclays PLC Has $994,000 Stock Holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
defenseworld.net
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $334,000 Position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)
Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Donegal Group at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,825 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.
Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Andersons worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $95,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,015,457,000 after acquiring an additional 193,175 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,107,000 after purchasing an additional 28,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,556,000 after buying an additional 813,967 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 883,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,138,000 after buying an additional 75,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 603,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,775,000 after buying an additional 27,385 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
defenseworld.net
4,378 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Bought by Jump Financial LLC
Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
defenseworld.net
Virtu Financial LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)
Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Other hedge...
defenseworld.net
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC
Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Ichor worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Acquires 63,661 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,889.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,661 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.4% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Comments / 0