Hillsborough County, FL

$480 Payments From $2 Billion Tax Relief In Florida— See Who Qualifies

$480 worth of direct payments will come from the $2 billion in tax relief plan in Florida. Read to find out who qualifies for these payments!. In December 2022, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed the Senate Bill 6A into law which became effective on January 1. This law intended to provide more than a million drivers in Florida with a toll credit. This means that a 50% credit was sent to accounts of drivers who use transponders to pay for tolls. The transponder is Florida-based that when used for at least 35 toll trips, the driver will receive a 50% savings. The direct payment is expected to be more than $480 per month for the whole of 2023.
New Florida Bill Would Outlaw Rent and Price Controls

In the wake of Florida's surging housing prices, some local counties, cities, and municipalities have been discussing rent control and limitation measures to provide relief to local residents. A new bill introduced in the Florida Senate would stop those measures dead in their tracks.
DeSantis asks for millions of dollars more to fight lawsuits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking Florida state legislators to approve millions of dollars to help his office and other state agencies fight lawsuits stemming from new laws and executive orders. According to his budget proposal, which was unveiled last week, DeSantis is seeking to increase the...
‘We could save a lot of money if we got rid of the FL House and Senate altogether’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times I’m wondering what happened to the Florida Legislature. I’ve kept up on happenings in the state Capitol over the years, and usually, lawmakers seemed to have brains and the guts to take action and solve the state’s problems. Now they merely bow down to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and do his bidding. We could save […] The post ‘We could save a lot of money if we got rid of the FL House and Senate altogether’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Gov. DeSantis announces $2B tax relief plan for Florida families

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was in Ocala on Wednesday to announce a tax relief plan for Florida families. DeSantis was joined by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner to highlight their intentions to pass what they are calling the largest tax relief proposal in Florida history to save Florida families $2 billion during the 2023–2024 fiscal year.
As Insurance Carriers Leave Florida, State Legislature Introduces New Insurance Law

Florida's insurance market has not been in good condition for some time. Progressive began opting out of existing policies in 2021, citing the state's massive insurance fraud problems and increasing storm damages. Two others - Southern Fidelity Insurance and Weston Property & Casualty - became insolvent, forcing their customers to find new policies. Seeing the adverse impact business in the state was having on its competitors, United Property & Casualty announced plans to leave three hurricane-prone states, Florida included.
Florida Man Buys $1 Million Scratch Off At RaceTrac Gas Station

TAMPA, Florida – The Florida Lottery announced that Roman Rodriguez, 61, of Wimauma, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. The Hillsborough County man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Rodriguez...
Disney World’s Reedy Creek Has DIED — Here’s What Happens Next

The battle over the fate of Disney’s Reedy Creek District is officially coming to a close. Currently, the Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID) gives Disney a substantial amount of control over the operations of the land it sits on — it has worked that way for 50+ years. As of last night, however, the Florida state legislature has made a decision that will likely drastically affect the way the district operates. In the aftermath of some friction between Disney and Florida Governor Ron Desantis over Disney’s reaction to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill, the Florida legislature and DeSantis signed a bill into law that will dissolve RCID in June of 2023. But now, Florida has taken further steps to strip Disney’s power.
