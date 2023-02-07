$480 worth of direct payments will come from the $2 billion in tax relief plan in Florida. Read to find out who qualifies for these payments!. In December 2022, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed the Senate Bill 6A into law which became effective on January 1. This law intended to provide more than a million drivers in Florida with a toll credit. This means that a 50% credit was sent to accounts of drivers who use transponders to pay for tolls. The transponder is Florida-based that when used for at least 35 toll trips, the driver will receive a 50% savings. The direct payment is expected to be more than $480 per month for the whole of 2023.

