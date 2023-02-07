Read full article on original website
Related
Ron DeSantis Showcases Plan to Offer Floridians $2 Billion in Tax Relief
Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis was joined by state Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, and state House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, to highlight their intent to pass $2 billion in tax relief during the 2023–2024 fiscal year. The proposed tax relief plan is a part of the governor’s...
southarkansassun.com
$480 Payments From $2 Billion Tax Relief In Florida— See Who Qualifies
$480 worth of direct payments will come from the $2 billion in tax relief plan in Florida. Read to find out who qualifies for these payments!. In December 2022, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed the Senate Bill 6A into law which became effective on January 1. This law intended to provide more than a million drivers in Florida with a toll credit. This means that a 50% credit was sent to accounts of drivers who use transponders to pay for tolls. The transponder is Florida-based that when used for at least 35 toll trips, the driver will receive a 50% savings. The direct payment is expected to be more than $480 per month for the whole of 2023.
fox35orlando.com
Proposed bill could have Florida renters paying monthly fees instead of security deposits
As Florida grapples with affordable-housing problems, lawmakers started moving forward Thursday with a proposal that could lead to renters paying non-refundable monthly fees instead of security deposits. The House Civil Justice Subcommittee voted 13-4 to approve the bill (HB 133), with supporters saying it would provide an option to renters...
New Florida Bill Would Outlaw Rent and Price Controls
In the wake of Florida's surging housing prices, some local counties, cities, and municipalities have been discussing rent control and limitation measures to provide relief to local residents. A new bill introduced in the Florida Senate would stop those measures dead in their tracks.
Bill Allowing Gov. DeSantis to Relocate Migrants from Anywhere in the U.S. to Sanctuary Cities Approved by Lawmakers
The Florida House approved a bill on Friday which would enable the state to collect and transfer migrants from any part of the United States, as per Fox 13. The legislation now heads to Governor Ron DeSantis to receive his signature.
The College Board slams DeSantis administration comments on African American studies
The new statement is the latest in a tense battle over who is responsible for the outcome of the new framework for the course.
click orlando
DeSantis asks for millions of dollars more to fight lawsuits
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking Florida state legislators to approve millions of dollars to help his office and other state agencies fight lawsuits stemming from new laws and executive orders. According to his budget proposal, which was unveiled last week, DeSantis is seeking to increase the...
"Loofah code" at Florida's largest retirement community more about confused than enthused
There’s a story making the rounds these days about how people who live in The Villages, Florida’s biggest retirement complex, convey their kinky partner-swapping sexual appetites by placing color-coded loofah poufs on their cars. A Reddit thread even goes as far as identifying “the loofah code” — spelling...
Florida bill would allow landlords to charge tenants a monthly non-refundable fee in lieu of a security deposit
“This is just an option to get in the front door initially."
Ron DeSantis Wanted Guns Banned At Election Party But Didn't Want To Be Blamed: Report
The Republican governor's campaign asked that the city of Tampa ban guns at his event and take the blame for it.
How soaring Florida home values are impacting rent
It's coming as a surprise to some, a big increase in their monthly expenses either directly, or indirectly due to higher property taxes.
Many Floridians Believe "Too Many" People are Moving to Florida. Some Would Consider Leaving, According to Study
If you are a Floridian who believes that you've noticed increasing traffic on the roads, more people visiting the grocery stores, and more construction around town, it may not be your imagination.
‘We could save a lot of money if we got rid of the FL House and Senate altogether’
Quality Journalism for Critical Times I’m wondering what happened to the Florida Legislature. I’ve kept up on happenings in the state Capitol over the years, and usually, lawmakers seemed to have brains and the guts to take action and solve the state’s problems. Now they merely bow down to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and do his bidding. We could save […] The post ‘We could save a lot of money if we got rid of the FL House and Senate altogether’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Gov. DeSantis wants to refund money collected from Hillsborough’s transportation sales tax
"We have 1.5 million people in Hillsborough County. We are growing very very fast and our infrastructure he's just not kept up," said Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen.
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. DeSantis announces $2B tax relief plan for Florida families
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was in Ocala on Wednesday to announce a tax relief plan for Florida families. DeSantis was joined by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner to highlight their intentions to pass what they are calling the largest tax relief proposal in Florida history to save Florida families $2 billion during the 2023–2024 fiscal year.
Gov. DeSantis details plan for expanded sales tax exemptions in Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing at least ten sales tax exemption programs in this year’s budget.
As Insurance Carriers Leave Florida, State Legislature Introduces New Insurance Law
Florida's insurance market has not been in good condition for some time. Progressive began opting out of existing policies in 2021, citing the state's massive insurance fraud problems and increasing storm damages. Two others - Southern Fidelity Insurance and Weston Property & Casualty - became insolvent, forcing their customers to find new policies. Seeing the adverse impact business in the state was having on its competitors, United Property & Casualty announced plans to leave three hurricane-prone states, Florida included.
Florida lawmakers vote to give GOP-appointed state prosecutor jurisdiction over election and voting matters
Florida's statewide prosecutor will have new power to go after people for election-related crimes under a bill now headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk. The bill is a top priority for the Republican governor, who last year approved the creation of a controversial new Office of Elections Crimes and Security as part of a sweeping voting overhaul.
brevardtimes.com
Florida Man Buys $1 Million Scratch Off At RaceTrac Gas Station
TAMPA, Florida – The Florida Lottery announced that Roman Rodriguez, 61, of Wimauma, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. The Hillsborough County man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Rodriguez...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney World’s Reedy Creek Has DIED — Here’s What Happens Next
The battle over the fate of Disney’s Reedy Creek District is officially coming to a close. Currently, the Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID) gives Disney a substantial amount of control over the operations of the land it sits on — it has worked that way for 50+ years. As of last night, however, the Florida state legislature has made a decision that will likely drastically affect the way the district operates. In the aftermath of some friction between Disney and Florida Governor Ron Desantis over Disney’s reaction to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill, the Florida legislature and DeSantis signed a bill into law that will dissolve RCID in June of 2023. But now, Florida has taken further steps to strip Disney’s power.
Comments / 6