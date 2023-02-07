Read full article on original website
Related
wiscassetnewspaper.com
FOS Paint Night fundraiser draws 46 in Wiscasset
Sue Begin of Cre8tive Events led 46 painters through Paint Night at St. Philip’s Church, Hodge Street, Wiscasset Friday, Feb. 10. The Feed Our Scholars fundraiser netted over $750, Gretchen Burleigh-Johnson said. “It was a truly multi-generational group,” Burleigh-Johnson said of participants. “We had families with young kids all...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Wiscasset Senior Center
The next public supper will be Wednesday, March 1. Menu will be lentil soup, rolls, salad, baked stuffed chicken breasts, mashed potato, gravy, broccoli, and cheese cake. Cost is $10 for members, $12 for non-members. Please call 882-8230 for reservations and more information. Suppers are well attended. Reservations are encouraged, to ensure adequate meals.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Habitat ReStore/7 Rivers Maine art auction returns
Habitat ReStore/7 Rivers Maine is holding its “Love to Build” art auction once again. Live online bidding will be held Feb. 14 through Feb. 28. Visit habitat7rivers.org to view the artwork. The large collection of donated art is also available to view on the second floor of the...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
A Celebration of Wayne Closson’s Life
Please join us tomorrow, Saturday, February 11 from 3 to 6 PM at Brady’s for a celebration of J. Wayne Closson Jr.’s life. Wayne was a treasured member of our community, and all are welcome to join. If you are unable to be there in person but would...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
CSD committee holds special meeting on school closure
During an emergency meeting, Community School District Superintending Committee members officially heard how administrators planned on handling the elementary school flooding. On Feb. 7, school officials provided initial plans for handling the school’s closure. Beginning, Feb. 13, the plan calls for pre-kindergarten to grade five students to attend daily classes at the high school. Sixth through eighth graders will attend classes at Boothbay Region YMCA. And on Feb. 9, high school students were to begin remote learning.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Feb. 11 update: Midcoast adds 32 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Fish & Game Assoc. to host Kids’ Ice Fishing Derby Feb. 18
After a three-year hiatus, the Boothbay Region Fish & Game Association will again hold its annual Kids’ Ice Fishing Derby on Wiley Pond from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the club property at 447 Dover Road in Boothbay. Wiley Pond has again this year...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Edgecomb reaches 1-year deal with CLC Ambulance
Edgecomb is in the final year of a contract with Central Lincoln County Ambulance. In the past five years, Edgecomb has paid $17,000 annually, but beginning July 1 that will end. On Feb. 7, selectmen reached a one-year agreement with CLC Ambulance for $58,925. Selectman Ted Hugger said exploding business costs resulted in the huge increase.
Comments / 0