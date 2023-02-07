Community Healthcare Trust REIT Blasts Higher

Propelled by the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep the interest rate increase at 0.25%, many real estate investment trusts (REITs) are heading higher.

Community Healthcare Trust Inc. CHCT is one of the best movers, having gone from $30 in late September to its current price of $43.

That’s a 43% gain in just over four months, one of the most substantial increases over that time among the publicly traded REITs.

Community Healthcare Trust is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, and owns a portfolio of medical office buildings, behavioral facilities, physicians' offices and inpatient rehabilitation facilities. Some of the properties include Parkway Professional Plaza in Lakeland, Florida; the DaVita Dialysis Center in Pahrump, Nevada; and Glastonbury Wellness Center in Glastonbury, Connecticut.

Funds from operations (FFO) in 2022 increased by 8.6%, and FFO growth over the past five years came to 29.3%. The REIT is trading with a price-earnings (P/E) ratio of 50 and a forward P/E of 39. Community Healthcare’s market capitalization is $1.09 billion, on the smaller side for a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust.

It’s a relatively lightly traded REIT with an average daily volume of 119,000.

Community Healthcare pays a dividend of 5.08%.

Janney analysts in January upgraded their opinion of the REIT from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $44.

The daily price chart looks like this:

You can see how much the REIT has rallied since its lows in September and October. It’s a good look that the 50-day moving average (the blue line) has crossed above the 200-day moving average (the red line). It might be concerning that the relative strength indicator (RSI) below the price chart is in the Overbought range.

The weekly chart is here:

The price is approaching the all-time highs of mid-2021 that were near $48, but it’s taken a long time. The REIT trades above an uptrending 200-week moving average and above a 50-day moving average that appears to be turning upward.

Not investment advice. For educational purposes only.

Weekly REIT Report: REITs are one of the most misunderstood investment options, making it difficult for investors to spot incredible opportunities until it’s too late. Benzinga’s in-house real estate research team has been working hard to identify the greatest opportunities in today’s market, which you can gain access to for free by signing up for Benzinga’s Weekly REIT Report.

Check Out More on Real Estate from Benzinga

Bezos-Backed Startup Lets You Become A Landlord With $100

Analysts Are Bullish On Industrial Real Estate: Here Are 2 Private Market Offerings To Gain Exposure

Techies Will Soon Flood Austin Even Harder. Here's How To Invest In Its Real Estate Before That Happens