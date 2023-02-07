Dogecoin Reaches 'God Tier Low' At $0.091: Analyst Who Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Says 'No One Cares'

A pseudonymous crypto analyst on Twitter recently stated that Dogecoin DOGE/USD is performing remarkably putting in a truly "god tier" low.

What Happened: ‘Smart contracter’ told his 220,100 followers on Twitter that DOGE is at an incredibly low price at just $0.091.

:

The analyst on Monday said the DOGE/ Bitcoin BTC/USD chart has started to form a nice base, potentially signaling further upside ahead.

The chart plotted by the analyst shows DOGE accumulating at 0.00000401 BTC, which is equivalent to $0.094. However, the analyst believes that “this accumulation won’t last forever.”

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.09113, down 1.35% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Bouncing To $28K If It Breaks This Level