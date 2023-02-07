ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dogecoin Reaches 'God Tier Low' At $0.091: Analyst Who Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Says 'No One Cares'

By Mehab Qureshi
 5 days ago
A pseudonymous crypto analyst on Twitter recently stated that Dogecoin DOGE/USD is performing remarkably putting in a truly "god tier" low.

What Happened: ‘Smart contracter’ told his 220,100 followers on Twitter that DOGE is at an incredibly low price at just $0.091.

The analyst on Monday said the DOGE/ Bitcoin BTC/USD chart has started to form a nice base, potentially signaling further upside ahead.

The chart plotted by the analyst shows DOGE accumulating at 0.00000401 BTC, which is equivalent to $0.094. However, the analyst believes that “this accumulation won’t last forever.”

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.09113, down 1.35% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Comments / 31

Ray Gunn
5d ago

When Crypto first came out it was billed as a way to keep the government out of your business. Now it's easily tracked, easily taxed, is ripe whith all manner of manipulation and can even be confiscated by the your Government. What good is it?

