A former WWE Superstar has recalled Dusty Rhodes’ full and frank assessment of their potential ring name, saying “I f*cking hate it.”. Summer Rae was part of WWE between 2011 and 2017, originally appearing for then-developmental territory FCW. Rae was part of NXT in its early years, teaming up with Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks to form The BFFs. Although she was known as Summer Rae for her run in the company, that wasn’t always going to be her name.

1 DAY AGO