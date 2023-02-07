Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Former PBC Production Exec Building ‘Boxing TV’ Audience With Free Live Fights, Vast Library
Anthony Bailey learned during his time as a production and technology executive for Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions that it takes consistency to build boxing audiences. On a smaller scale, that is Bailey’s blueprint for Boxing TV, a free platform that offers boxing content 24 hours a day.
Boxing Scene
Wilder Proposes Two-Fight, Boxing/MMA Deal With Ngannou: ‘That Gon’ Be a Marvel Fight Right There’
Francis Ngannou may have felt hamstrung and marginalized in his final years with the UFC, but he is already looking like a hot commodity in boxing without having even ducked through the ropes. The former UFC heavyweight champion became the subject of another intriguing hypothetical matchup when Deontay Wilder, the...
Boxing Scene
Daily Bread Mailbag: Canelo, Broner-Williams, Navarrete, Romero, More
The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as Emanuel Navarrete and his recent win over Liam Wilson, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, Adrien Broner vs. Michael Williams, Women's boxing, Rolando Romero, and more. Hey Bread, hope all is well with you. Good luck with Caleb Plant for...
A kickboxer suffered a horror injury, breaking his arm during a combat sports match that went wrong fast
Kickboxer Marcin Wrzosek, a former MMA fighter for KSW and The Ultimate Fighter, suffered a horrific broken arm during a recent fight.
Boxing Scene
Santiago: I Need To Better Than With Broner, So Judges Have To Give Me Win Against Barrios
The odds obviously are against Jovanie Santiago entering his fight against Mario Barrios on Saturday night. The shorter Santiago has moved up from the junior welterweight limit of 140 pounds to the 147-pound division to battle Barrios. Santiago hasn’t fought in nearly two years, either, not since 140-pound contender Gary Antuanne Russell stopped him after the sixth round of their May 2021 bout in Carson, California.
Conor McGregor responds to Liam Neeson calling him a ‘little leprechaun’
Conor McGregor has seemingly responded after Liam Neeson sensationally called him a “little leprechaun.” The “Taken” actor, 70, didn’t hold back giving his two cents on the UFC star, telling Men’s Health that the outspoken fighter “gives Ireland a bad name.” While McGregor, 34, didn’t respond to Neeson directly, he rushed to Twitter to share a related thought, writing, “Irish proud – always,” alongside the Ireland flag. In his interview with the magazine Thursday, Neeson made his thoughts on McGregor and the UFC perfectly clear. “That little leprechaun Conor McGregor, he gives Ireland a bad name,” the actor said. “I know he’s fit, and...
sportszion.com
Dana White no-show at post-fight press conference after Islam Makhachev slams UFC President for overlooking UFC 284 for Power Slap
When the Lightweight champ and the then Pound-for-Pound number 2 fighter complained about the lack of promotion he felt for UFC 284, a good chunk of the MMA world took notice. Though Dana White tried to refute his claims back then, recent developments show us that the Dagestani may have been right all along.
tjrwrestling.net
Dusty Rhodes “Hated” WWE Star’s Original Name
A former WWE Superstar has recalled Dusty Rhodes’ full and frank assessment of their potential ring name, saying “I f*cking hate it.”. Summer Rae was part of WWE between 2011 and 2017, originally appearing for then-developmental territory FCW. Rae was part of NXT in its early years, teaming up with Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks to form The BFFs. Although she was known as Summer Rae for her run in the company, that wasn’t always going to be her name.
Boxing Scene
Hearn On Smith Springing The Upset Over Eubank: “Liam Smith Is A Much Better Fighter”
The mere thought of Liam Smith pulling off the upset made Chris Eubank Jr. incredulous. Although he was filled with hubris, Eubank constantly claimed that his normally unmatched work ethic was unnecessary this time around. Smith though, took Eubank’s jest in stride. As the two met in the center of...
Boxing Scene
Rey Vargas, O'Shaquie Foster Separated On Stage After Making Weight For 130-Pound Title Fight
O’Shaquie Foster and Rey Vargas eventually had to be separated Friday after they made weight in San Antonio. Vargas and Foster flexed for the cameras, before Foster took exception to Vargas touching him once they met their contractual obligations for a 12-round, 130-pound championship match Saturday night at nearby Alamodome. Mexico’s Vargas and Foster, of Orange, Texas, both officially weighed in at 129½ pounds for their “Showtime Championship Boxing” main event.
Boxing Scene
Mario Barrios Aims For World Title: I Still Have Something To Prove
Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas - Former champion and San Antonio-native Mario “El Azteca” Barrios snapped his two-fight losing streak with a razor sharp performance against Jovanie Santiago. Barrios dropped Santiago in the eighth round with a left to the body and followed up with a barrage of...
Boxing Scene
Martin Bakole Aims To Get Mandatory Crack at Daniel Dubois, Says Shalom
Heavyweight contender Martin Bakole is planning to force a crack at WBA "regular" champion Daniel Dubois. Bakole has been out of the ring since May of 2022, when he picked up a stunning decision win over Olympic gold medal winner Tony Yoka. He is expected to become a lot busier...
calfkicker.com
(Video) UFC guys weigh in when older man whoops racist for running his mouth at Dallas Stars game
On Wednesday night at American Airlines Center, a Dallas fan got into a conflict with another spectator during the Stars’ 4-1 win against the Minnesota Wild. The mullet-sporting Stars supporter seemed to utter a racial slur, the N-word, which caused him to be on the receiving end of several punches.
msn.com
‘Islam got his ass whooped’
Nate Diaz wasn’t impressed with Islam Makhachev’s win. UFC 284 went down last night (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. In the main event, Makhachev defended his UFC lightweight title against Alexander Volkanovski in an excellent fight. (Watch highlights!) The Dagastani fighter became...
Boxing Scene
Association of Boxing Commissions to Involve Fighters In Regulatory Process With ‘Athlete’s Voice’ Committee
The Association of Boxing Commission and Combat Sports, the governmental entity that oversees combat sports commissions in North America, has begun a new initiative that will seek to improve fighters’ understanding of rules and regulations in combat sports. To do this, the ABC has created a committee—the Athlete’s Voice...
Boxing Scene
Lenier Pero: I Wanna Steal Show Against Viktor Faust; Prove Why PBC Put Trust In Me
Lenier Pero has just eight fights on his professional record, but the Cuban heavyweight believes he is ready for opponents with much more professional experience than him. Pero’s plan is to prove exactly that by beating undefeated Ukrainian Viktor Faust in their 10-round fight Saturday night in San Antonio. Showtime will televise Pero-Faust as the opener of a three-bout broadcast from Alamodome (9 p.m. ET).
Boxing Scene
Tommy Fury Rejects Withdrawal Talk: I'm Ready To KO Jake Paul, Get Him Out of The Sport
Light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury has rejected the chatter from upcoming opponent Jake Paul, who fears the British star is going to withdraw from their scheduled fight. Fury was set to face Paul in 2021, but was forced to withdraw with a training injury. A year later, Fury was unable to proceed for a second time - when he was denied entry into the United States.
Boxing Scene
Jose Aldo Says He and Mayweather Are In Talks For Exhibition Match In 2023
Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition agenda may involve a mixed-martial-arts great. Moments after making his professional boxing debut, Jose Aldo, the former UFC featherweight champion, indicated Friday in Rio de Janeiro that he and Mayweather have agreed to face each other in an exhibition match later this year. “His side has...
wrestleview.com
Former WWE Superstar becomes a US Citizen
Former WWE Superstar Kizarny took to Facebook to announce that he has officially become a United States Citizen. Kizarny (real name) Nicholas Cvjetkovich in Toronto, Ontario Canada and is Serbo-Canadian. He was in WWE between 2006 and 2009. On March 9, 2009, Kizarny was released by WWE due to not showing up at an event.
Boxing Scene
Zak Chelli Outworks Anthony Sims Over Ten, Viddal Riley Wins
ZAK CHELLI out-hustled Anthony Sims Jr over 10 to claim a unanimous decision and add the biggest name to his record at the Wembley Arena. This had looked like a fight sure to provide fireworks but there was no fuse and in the end there were very few flashpoints whatsoever.
