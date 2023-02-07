ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Boxing Scene

Daily Bread Mailbag: Canelo, Broner-Williams, Navarrete, Romero, More

The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as Emanuel Navarrete and his recent win over Liam Wilson, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, Adrien Broner vs. Michael Williams, Women's boxing, Rolando Romero, and more. Hey Bread, hope all is well with you. Good luck with Caleb Plant for...
Boxing Scene

Santiago: I Need To Better Than With Broner, So Judges Have To Give Me Win Against Barrios

The odds obviously are against Jovanie Santiago entering his fight against Mario Barrios on Saturday night. The shorter Santiago has moved up from the junior welterweight limit of 140 pounds to the 147-pound division to battle Barrios. Santiago hasn’t fought in nearly two years, either, not since 140-pound contender Gary Antuanne Russell stopped him after the sixth round of their May 2021 bout in Carson, California.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
New York Post

Conor McGregor responds to Liam Neeson calling him a ‘little leprechaun’

Conor McGregor has seemingly responded after Liam Neeson sensationally called him a “little leprechaun.” The “Taken” actor, 70, didn’t hold back giving his two cents on the UFC star, telling Men’s Health that the outspoken fighter “gives Ireland a bad name.” While McGregor, 34, didn’t respond to Neeson directly, he rushed to Twitter to share a related thought, writing, “Irish proud – always,” alongside the Ireland flag. In his interview with the magazine Thursday, Neeson made his thoughts on McGregor and the UFC perfectly clear. “That little leprechaun Conor McGregor, he gives Ireland a bad name,” the actor said. “I know he’s fit, and...
tjrwrestling.net

Dusty Rhodes “Hated” WWE Star’s Original Name

A former WWE Superstar has recalled Dusty Rhodes’ full and frank assessment of their potential ring name, saying “I f*cking hate it.”. Summer Rae was part of WWE between 2011 and 2017, originally appearing for then-developmental territory FCW. Rae was part of NXT in its early years, teaming up with Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks to form The BFFs. Although she was known as Summer Rae for her run in the company, that wasn’t always going to be her name.
Boxing Scene

Rey Vargas, O'Shaquie Foster Separated On Stage After Making Weight For 130-Pound Title Fight

O’Shaquie Foster and Rey Vargas eventually had to be separated Friday after they made weight in San Antonio. Vargas and Foster flexed for the cameras, before Foster took exception to Vargas touching him once they met their contractual obligations for a 12-round, 130-pound championship match Saturday night at nearby Alamodome. Mexico’s Vargas and Foster, of Orange, Texas, both officially weighed in at 129½ pounds for their “Showtime Championship Boxing” main event.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Boxing Scene

Mario Barrios Aims For World Title: I Still Have Something To Prove

Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas - Former champion and San Antonio-native Mario “El Azteca” Barrios snapped his two-fight losing streak with a razor sharp performance against Jovanie Santiago. Barrios dropped Santiago in the eighth round with a left to the body and followed up with a barrage of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Boxing Scene

Martin Bakole Aims To Get Mandatory Crack at Daniel Dubois, Says Shalom

Heavyweight contender Martin Bakole is planning to force a crack at WBA "regular" champion Daniel Dubois. Bakole has been out of the ring since May of 2022, when he picked up a stunning decision win over Olympic gold medal winner Tony Yoka. He is expected to become a lot busier...
msn.com

‘Islam got his ass whooped’

Nate Diaz wasn’t impressed with Islam Makhachev’s win. UFC 284 went down last night (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. In the main event, Makhachev defended his UFC lightweight title against Alexander Volkanovski in an excellent fight. (Watch highlights!) The Dagastani fighter became...
Boxing Scene

Lenier Pero: I Wanna Steal Show Against Viktor Faust; Prove Why PBC Put Trust In Me

Lenier Pero has just eight fights on his professional record, but the Cuban heavyweight believes he is ready for opponents with much more professional experience than him. Pero’s plan is to prove exactly that by beating undefeated Ukrainian Viktor Faust in their 10-round fight Saturday night in San Antonio. Showtime will televise Pero-Faust as the opener of a three-bout broadcast from Alamodome (9 p.m. ET).
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Boxing Scene

Tommy Fury Rejects Withdrawal Talk: I'm Ready To KO Jake Paul, Get Him Out of The Sport

Light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury has rejected the chatter from upcoming opponent Jake Paul, who fears the British star is going to withdraw from their scheduled fight. Fury was set to face Paul in 2021, but was forced to withdraw with a training injury. A year later, Fury was unable to proceed for a second time - when he was denied entry into the United States.
Boxing Scene

Jose Aldo Says He and Mayweather Are In Talks For Exhibition Match In 2023

Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition agenda may involve a mixed-martial-arts great. Moments after making his professional boxing debut, Jose Aldo, the former UFC featherweight champion, indicated Friday in Rio de Janeiro that he and Mayweather have agreed to face each other in an exhibition match later this year. “His side has...
FLORIDA STATE
wrestleview.com

Former WWE Superstar becomes a US Citizen

Former WWE Superstar Kizarny took to Facebook to announce that he has officially become a United States Citizen. Kizarny (real name) Nicholas Cvjetkovich in Toronto, Ontario Canada and is Serbo-Canadian. He was in WWE between 2006 and 2009. On March 9, 2009, Kizarny was released by WWE due to not showing up at an event.
Boxing Scene

Zak Chelli Outworks Anthony Sims Over Ten, Viddal Riley Wins

ZAK CHELLI out-hustled Anthony Sims Jr over 10 to claim a unanimous decision and add the biggest name to his record at the Wembley Arena. This had looked like a fight sure to provide fireworks but there was no fuse and in the end there were very few flashpoints whatsoever.

