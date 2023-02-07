Report: ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Sequel in Development With Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt

Read full article on original website
Sam Asghari Responds to Reports of Intervention for Britney Spears
Following reports that Britney Spears’ friends and family have staged an intervention, her husband Sam Asghari has released a statement denying it. “An intervention did not occur," Asghari said in a statement shared with Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez. "My wife is in full control of her life and will continue to make all decisions involving her care regardless of circumstances. Speculation on her health is inappropriate and should end immediately."
Idris Elba Addresses Racism in Hollywood, No Longer Labels Himself as a ‘Black Actor’
Idris Elba had a lot to say about racism in Hollywood and how he identifies with the label of “Black actor.”. “I stopped describing myself as a Black actor when I realized it put me in a box,” the 50-year-old entertainer told Esquire. “If we spent half the time not talking about the differences but the similarities between us, the entire planet would have a shift in the way we deal with each other.”
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
‘Swarm’ Series From Co-Creator Donald Glover Releases Teaser Trailer
Amid growing hype, a new teaser for Prime Video’s upcoming Swarm series has been released. The new series from Janine Nabers and Donald Glover stars Dominique Fishback as a woman who, per the show’s logline, takes her “obsession with a pop star” to a dangerous and seemingly violent level.
Watch the First Trailer for ‘Fast X’
The Fast & Furious franchise begins its journey toward finality with this May’s Fast X, the first trailer for which was rolled out on Friday. At a special trailer reveal event on Thursday, per a report from Variety, star and producer Vin Diesel teased his choice for who should be the next actor to be initiated into the soon-to-end Fast & Furious franchise. As previously reported, the next film after Fast X is expected to be the final entry in the main franchise.
Iyla Shares New EP ‘Appetite For Disaster’ f/ Symba and Benny the Butcher
Iyla has shared her new EP, Appetite For Disaster via 3T Entertainment, Astra Velum, and Empire. The 7-song project boasts features from Benny the Butcher on the cut “Lost Me,” and Symba on the track “Impala.”. “I’m super excited about this EP,” Iyla said of the project...
A Conversation With Pete Davidson About Mayonnaise, Joe Pesci, and ‘Titanic 2’
Pete Davidson doesn’t do a lot of interviews. Wisely and enviably, he also largely shies away from the hour-by-hour, second-by-second fuckeries of our collective social media hellscape. So imagine my surprise when I came to the realization earlier this week that I’d not only be speaking with Pete, but I’d have a brand of decidedly online mayonnaise to thank for it.
