The weekend temperatures will climb into the lower and upper 50s keeping us above average. Sunday may reach 60°. Winds will remain from the south throughout most of the weekend at 5-10mph keeping our temperatures on the warm side. By Sunday evening, the winds will start to pick up as they become more westerly at 10-15mph and could gust up to 20mph. Overall, it will feel like a pleasant warm and dry weekend for our afternoon highs. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s.

1 DAY AGO