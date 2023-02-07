Read full article on original website
KSNT
Warm and pleasant Sunday
For this afternoon, expect to see temperatures climbing into the upper 50s to even the possibility of the lower 60s. Winds will remain from the south at 15-20 mph keeping our temperatures above average for this time of the year in mid February. It will be a pleasant warm afternoon to enjoy your outdoor activities and perfect for traveling.
KSNT
Warmer and pleasant weekend ahead
The weekend temperatures will climb into the lower and upper 50s keeping us above average. Sunday may reach 60°. Winds will remain from the south throughout most of the weekend at 5-10mph keeping our temperatures on the warm side. By Sunday evening, the winds will start to pick up as they become more westerly at 10-15mph and could gust up to 20mph. Overall, it will feel like a pleasant warm and dry weekend for our afternoon highs. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s.
