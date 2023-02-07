ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KX News

NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Periodic Table Day

By Nicholas Quallich
KX News
KX News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M2e1B_0kf6XPZf00

Hydrogen is the most common element in the universe. Here on Earth, it appears almost everywhere in some form or another. You can find it in the air, water, and in the Earths crust.

But what is the rarest element? That would be Astatine. Its a highly radioactive element with a half life of only 8 hours. Only trace amounts of Astatine have ever been found naturally. Most of the time, its only been observed in labs, as a by product of nuclear experimentation. But as radioactive as the element is, it disappears so quickly that it poses very little threat to humans.

On National Periodic Table Day, discover some of the strange and mysterious elements that form the world around us.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Big Pizza Pie Day

When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie that’s the signal to celebrate National Pizza Day. Most Americans consume an average of 23 pounds of pizza every year. That’s a lot of amore! A whopping 17 percent of all United States restaurants are pizzerias. And the first one to open in New […]
KX News

Long-time basketball coach passes away after battle with cancer

After a lengthy battle with cancer, long-time Bismarck area basketball coach Jim Jeske passed away Wednesday. Jeske coached at Century High School and most recently at Bismarck State College in the 2021-22 season, stepping away due to health. From New England, ND, Jeske worked many jobs in education, including arriving at Bismarck Public Schools in […]
BISMARCK, ND
ancientpages.com

Strange 1,000-Year-Old Artifact Melted Out Of The Ice Identified With Help Of Photo!

Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - A photo submitted by an elderly woman has helped glacial archaeologists from Secrets of the Ice to identify a strange ancient artifact. The Secret of the Ice team has made many incredible discoveries as the ice melts. Not long ago, glacial archaeologists found a rare three-bladed arrowhead in the Jotunheimen Mountains, Norway. Scientists are certain the last person to touch this object was a Viking.
FLORIDA STATE
KX News

Could North Dakota begin mining rare earth minerals soon?

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Rare Earth Minerals lie underneath North Dakota’s land. These minerals are valuable, especially in our present-day technology. So, why aren’t we mining them? Why do we buy these same minerals from China and Russia? Not even our allies. Rare earth elements or minerals are a group of 15-17 elements referred to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KX News

North Dakota priest faces three charges in two counties

NOTE: This story has been updated to clarify that the accused priest, who is not practicing and happens to live in Rugby, is charged with crimes while he was a practicing priest in Logan and Stutsman counties. (KXNET) — A priest is facing multiple charges in two North Dakota counties after being charged with multiple […]
LOGAN COUNTY, ND
KX News

‘Everybody’s tired’: South Dakota tribe sues US over crime

(AP) — Holly Wilson had just left to pick up soda for a steak dinner for her nine grandchildren last May, when a barrage of bullets was fired into her home on the largest Native American reservation in South Dakota. Her 6-year-old grandson, Logan Warrior Goings, jumped from the family’s loveseat and raced across the […]
MONTANA STATE
KX News

Bomb threat causes evacuation at South Bismarck Walmart

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck Police responded to the South Bismarck Walmart early this morning regarding a bomb threat that came in around 7:50 a.m. According to the Bismarck Police Department, management at the South Walmart evacuated the store while members of the Bismarck Police Bomb Squad and Bismarck Police Department assisted management with clearing […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Basketball: Thursday brings ranked matchup and district tournaments

Region Six teams began district tournaments, while Garrison hosted another ranked team to wrap up the regular season. District 12 Tournament Scores #1 South Prairie-Max 55 #8 Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 29 Final #2 Our Redeemer’s 55 #7 Berthold 36 Final #3 Des Lacs-Burlington 58 #6 Glenburn 32 Final #4 Surrey 48 #5 Bishop Ryan 26 Final District […]
GARRISON, ND
KX News

KX News

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy