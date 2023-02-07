ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healthy Living: Sleep Tips

By Kaylee Fuller, Ali Lanyon
 5 days ago

(WHTM) — You’re not alone if you struggle to get a good night’s sleep. In fact, according to Cleveland Clinic Sleep Specialist Michelle Drerup, 30 percent of adults have symptoms of insomnia.

How long should it take the average person to fall asleep?

“Most people, if they don’t have any sleep difficulties, probably fall asleep within 10 to 20 minutes. It varies as well. If it takes someone 45 minutes to fall asleep and that’s normal for them and they allow enough time, it’s not necessarily a problem,” said Dr. Michelle Drerup from the Cleveland Clinic.

Healthy Living: Eye strain

When it comes to getting quality sleep, what you are eating and how often you are exercising can play a big role in how you sleep.

Dr. Drerup says that eating a diet that is high in sugar, saturated fat, and processed carbohydrates can disrupt your sleep.

Eating foods that are good for you and your overall health can help with sleep.

It is also important to stop drinking caffeine in the early afternoon.

Dr. Drerup also mentions that hitting the gym regularly can help increase sleep quality and decrease the time it takes to fall asleep.

Along with other lifestyle changes, people can try using white noise, like the sound of a fan, to help them wind down.

Healthy Living: Intuitive eating

Having a constant sound can help create a masking effect to block out any other background noises.

Dr. Drerup stresses that it’s most crucial to avoid overthinking when you are trying to get some rest.

“If you think about someone who sleeps well, they probably don’t think about sleep at all. They just listen to their body when they feel sleepy and that’s when they go to bed. They don’t have these rules, or they don’t have any real thoughts about sleep. It’s just, this is what I do. When someone has sleep difficulties, they get anxious about sleep. They start to dread going to bed. The more pressure you put, the harder you try to sleep, the least successful you’re going to be.”

If someone has a persistent issue with their sleep, Dr. Drerup recommends them to take note of their sleeping patterns and talk to their healthcare provider.

